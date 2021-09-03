The Absolute Return Partners September 2021 Letter

Absolute Return Partners LLP is a London based client-driven, alternative investment boutique. We provide independent asset management and investment advisory services globally to institutional investors.
Although society is getting older, many observers continue to argue that the impact in the short to medium term will be minimal – it is such a slow-moving wave, they argue.
Between now and 2035, the working age populations of Germany and Italy - two of the biggest countries on the European continent – will shrink by about 10%, and so will the working age population of Japan. So many people will retire over the next 15 years in those three countries, and the younger generations are not big enough to fill their shoes.
Apart from the US, the average OECD country spends about 10% of GDP on healthcare.Only the US deviates meaningfully from that number with healthcare spending in thatcountry being no less than 17% of GDP.
According to Jefferies, nearly every type of medical expense is on the rise. CMS projects US national healthcarespending to increase 5.5% annually over the next five years, reaching $5.7Tn or nearly20% of GDP by 2026.