Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) came to market in early April with much fanfare and high demand. The stock soared from its $250 open price to $428 before settling the day around $328. That day marked the top of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) for the year.

Coinbase has a lot of believers and its share of skeptics. The online brokerage firms are on a race to zero as far as trading fees go. Coinbase makes the lion's share of their fees through trading. The bears say that will end at some point and their revenue growth is questionable.

The bulls say crypto is here to stay and Coinbase is the dominant first to market leader. The company recently stated on their last earnings call that they are not even trying to compete on price. They are known for their leadership role in compliance and legitimacy for the Crypto marketplace.

Where does Coinbase trade from here?

That's the billion dollar question everyone wants to know. If one takes a look at last quarter's results, you would see a stunning earnings beat that blew away every analyst estimate on the street.

Source: Coinbase 10-Q

According to earningswhispers.com the company was expected to report earnings of $2.49 a share. The whisper number was $2.40, so in essence the street was expecting a miss. What they got was one of the biggest earnings beats of the year for any stock.

Coinbase earned $6.42 a share. There was a one time tax benefit that the street analyst don't seem to talk about much that was around $700 million but the earnings beat was huge.

Take a look at what Alesia Haas, the CFO had to say about user adoption and hedge fund activity.

We saw user growth across the board with our retail MTUs, institutions and our ecosystem partners. The metric that we really focus on is what percent of our retail MTUs are now using multiple products on Coinbase. And in Q2, this grew to 27%, up from 25% in the first quarter. What's really notable to me though, when I look at this number is the growth in the underlying MTUs and how many users we now have using multiple products on our platform. Brian shared we have 1.7 million users staking, but we also saw 2.3 million users engaging in an earn campaign during the quarter. Separately, on our institutional side, we're seeing broad adoption. One of the things that we highlighted for you all is that we now have 10% of the top 100 hedge funds measured by AUM, now clients of Coinbase and engaging with the crypto economy. Just like Brian shared a few years ago, where we had very few MTUs like a year ago, very few stakers. About a year ago, hedge funds weren't participating in crypto. This is really a new theme that we see where more and more hedge funds are making allocation to the crypto economy and engaging in multiple assets on our platform. Combined, our users generated $462 billion of trading volume, which led to $2.0 billion in net revenue and $1.1 billion of adjusted EBITDA. We were also pleased to see the growth in our subscription and services revenue, which totaled $103 million in Q2, roughly 5% of our total revenue.

Volatility is the name of the game

Everyone knows that Cryptos are volatile, they will continue to be so. However, they have been the best performing vehicles to create massive wealth over the last several years.

Will Coinbase trade to $350 by year end?

Here's how I see it as a trader. If bitcoin holds $50K and Ethereum continues its push to $5K, then I think COIN easily goes to $350 and beyond. If the cryptos crash and burn, then Coinbase will suffer along with them.

Downside risks

While I believe that Coinbase is the new "New York Stock Exchange for Cryptos," there is a substantial risk in the space.

China's crackdown a few months ago knocked crypto's for a loop but they soon recovered showing amazing resilience.

The government interference and overregulation of crypto's could be a major headwind for Coinbase. Another risk could be a major hack on the system. However, Coinbase keeps the overwhelming majority of their crypto off line in a very safe place.

Recently, Coinbase announced that they are investing $500 million in multiple crypto currencies and then investing 10% a quarter of their net income into the space.

That could be really good or bad depending on the outcome over time.

Smart Money continues to buy Cryptos

As we all know, Elon Musk has invested $1.5B in bitcoin and has not sold a coin. Jack Dorsey is in the space, Mark Cuban likes cryptos. These guys are all smart and they are forward thinking people that understand where the world currency is possibly going and they want in on the action.

A quick look at the charts.

As you can see from the chart above, COIN has been in a bottoming phase with a huge earnings beat and summer volatility. With bitcoin breaking $50K this morning and Ethereum looking to break $4K, I see a potential for a sharp rally to the $305 level.

Conclusion

Coinbase is the first to market leader in the crypto exchange world. The company has experienced a 50% crash from the high levels of opening day trading. I see another earnings beat in the coming quarter based on the new rally in cryptos over $50k and I am in the bull camp on Coinbase.

As always, do your own research and make your own decision in regards to any investment that you make. Remember to have an exit strategy before entering any trade.