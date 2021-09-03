SimplyCreativePhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Given the title of this article, you probably know where this article is headed. While I'm not at all a fan of dedicating my time to covering a stock I don't really like, I think it's appropriate to take a look at CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI). For more than a year, I've been bullish on industrials and agriculture, which resulted in me making Deere & Company (DE) one of my top positions. In fact, it's currently the #1 position again thanks to its stellar performance. I also covered its successful peer AGCO Corp. (AGCO), which produces popular brands like Fendt, Challenger, Valtra, and Massey Ferguson. However, I have never covered CNHI, which produces the well-known Case IH and New Holland branded tractors and combines. I didn't cover it because I didn't think there's a lot of value. In this article, I will explain why CNHI is not on my (potential) buying list despite the fact that it's not at all a bad company. So, bear with me!

What's CNHI?

CNHI is an Italian American company, headquartered in Basildon, United Kingdom with a market cap of roughly $22.3 billion. The company owns Deere's peers Case IH (the big red tractors), Steyr (Austrian tractors), and New Holland. These three brands provide the company with roughly 42% agriculture exposure. In addition to that, the company owns Case and New Holland Construction, and Iveco (buses and trucks) - among others. This gives the company a large industrial footprint covering way more than just agriculture. Additionally, the company has a well-diversified global selling base as the U.S. accounts for only 20% of total sales.

Before I show you any financial numbers, let me give you the first reason that explains why I'm not a huge fan of the company. The Dutch-based investment company Exor holds 26.9% of common stock and 42.5% of the company's voting rights. This Italian company has a portfolio of high stakes in numerous companies including, but not limited to, Ferrari, Stellantis, Juventus, and The Economist. I'm not making the case that there's anything wrong with that as all of these companies are successfully managed, but I am not a fan when a single company has so much power in a stock that I own. Especially on a longer-term basis. That's just a personal choice because I won't know for sure if I and any large holder have the same goals when it comes to investing in a certain company. Feel free to disagree with this as there are situations where a large shareholder is a positive thing. Right now, it's the fact that Exor seems to be good at picking investments.

The Real Problem - Value Creation

Since the end of 2013, investors who bought the Industrials ETF (XLI) made roughly 161% - including dividends. Deere crushed that performance while AGCO came close. Cummins, which produces industrial engines returned roughly 120%. CNHI returned only 50%. That's depressing. Yes, 50% is a good return compared to rates on a savings account. However, getting a 50% total return in more than 6 years was not rocket science.

The company's dividend yield is 0.8%. That's low like all of its peers and not a reason to dislike the stock. A reason to dislike the stock is that there has been zero growth in dividends. In 2013, the company paid more than $0.25 per year. We're now far below that level.

Unfortunately, that's caused by the company's inability to grow its financials. EBITDA has struggled for years to generate growth. In 2021, we're looking at $3.2 billion in EBITDA. That's a multi-year high and likely about to be beaten in 2022 by another surge in EBITDA to $3.6 billion. However, prior to that, EBITDA is been extremely volatile without growth.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

However, not everything is bad. Like EBITDA, free cash flow is volatile, too. Nonetheless, $1.3 billion in expected FCF this year translates to a 5.8% FCF yield. As the company's dividend yield is below 1%, it means that the company has a lot of room to grow its dividend while boosting balance sheet strength. And balance sheet repair is needed as the company has a debt/equity ratio of 4.13. Almost all of it is long-term debt.

Volatile financials and elevated financial risks/debt load are the reason why its stock price has been in a very volatile sideways trend since 2013. This is common for smaller machinery companies with very cyclical products. However, its peers AGCO and DE have sustainable long-term uptrends. Yes, they, too, have sell-offs, but investors benefit from higher value creation.

Right now, the stock is up 30% year-to-date. That's beating the S&P 500 by 900 basis points. However, Deere is up more than 40%. There's no way to tell what would have been the case if CNHI had spun off its tractor and construction segment, but I would bet that the performance would have been a lot higher. Personally, I do like its New Holland and Case exposure as these brands are competing with AGCO and DE on a global stage - Steyr is smaller.

One explanation is the fact that agriculture is keeping margins high. Adjusted EBIT margins are 8.0% because agriculture EBIT margins are 14.0% in the first two quarters of this year.

Source: CNHI 2Q21 Investor Presentation

The next graph shows what the EBIT margin (GAAP, not adjusted) comparison looks like on a TTM basis. AGCO and CNHI have been fairly close. However, AGCO recovered faster and both are well behind Deere.

This also explains why the stock significantly underperformed during the most recent economic downturns in 2014/2015 and the pandemic that followed the 2018 global growth peak.

The biggest tailwind the company has right now is the fact that it has a 'high' margin agriculture segment. I have little doubt that this segment will continue to do well as its products benefit from high crop prices and low inventories. Farmers will use good crop prices to replace old equipment. As both the Case and New Holland brands have a good position in the global agriculture industry, it will almost certainly support CNHI. Additionally, its valuation is fair. 12.4x NTM EBITDA is far from overvalued, which is partially caused by the fact that investors prefer its peers over CNHI right now.

Takeaway

CNHI has a great brand portfolio. There's no doubt in my mind that the company will be around for a long-time. It has exposure in agriculture and related transportation industries with a global footprint. I would also argue that its largest shareholder knows a thing or two about investing in successful companies.

Unfortunately, there isn't really a good reason to buy CNHI.

The company's dividend yield is low, it is not a dividend growth stock, its debt load is elevated, and its margins are low because of its non-agriculture segments. None of this will cause the company to fail. However, investors do not need to buy diversified companies. They can achieve that by buying multiple stocks in different industries. If you want agriculture exposure, I think both Deere and AGCO are better. If you want to buy deep value during a recession, I think there are companies that sell-off even more than CNHI and, therefore, offer better rebound opportunities.

The biggest (potential) bull case that I see is that investors bet on the company's ability to streamline its business and to eventually become a diversified machinery company with the ability to generate long-term value through dividend growth and buybacks. I don't think that's going to happen anytime soon, which is why I will stick to companies that focus on construction (Caterpillar (CAT)) and agriculture (Deere) instead of buying a company that is at risk of long-term underperformance.

Needless to say, I will keep my eye on the company to see if things change. It's far from dead money, it's just not perfect. Unfortunately, the stakes are high, which is the reason why I say: don't buy.