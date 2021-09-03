High Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2021

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Quality high growth dividend stocks continue their positive returns through August. The watchlist for August offered a decent return of 1.52% while the fairly valued and undervalued stocks had a stellar month with a total return of 2.90%. VIG, the dividend appreciation ETF from Vanguard, on the other hand, returned 1.67% last month, beating the watchlist but not the fairly valued and undervalued stocks. SPY outperformed both the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued stocks last month with a return of 2.98%.

The watchlist for September has just 8 fairly valued or undervalued stocks that offer a more attractive average dividend yield of 1.34%. The entire September watchlist has an average dividend yield of 1.14%.

I would recommend two approaches to dividend investing. The first is to dollar cost average into at least 10-20 or more quality dividend-paying stocks across multiple sectors and industries. By dollar cost averaging, you eliminate the risk of trying to value a stock and over a long enough period, theoretically, you will buy shares at market highs, lows, and in-between resulting in an average cost basis somewhere in the middle. The second method carries a little more risk. Invest in undervalued stocks also dollar cost averaging into at least 10-20 unique quality dividend stocks across multiple sectors and industries. The additional risk with this approach comes from the chance that your valuation method proves to be incorrect. However, by investing in multiple unique stocks the odds that you accurately identify at least a few undervalued stocks increases. The resulting upside from a few correct picks may more than offset the underperformance from the bad ones.

Watchlist Criteria

The criteria used to determine which stocks are included in my high-growth dividend stock watchlist remains unchanged for September 2021. It is made up of the 8 factors listed below, that have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend-paying stocks when analyzed collectively.

Market Cap of at least $10 billion

Payout Ratio no greater than 70%

5-year Dividend Growth rate of at least 5%

5-year Revenue Growth rate of at least 2%

5-year EPS Growth rate of at least 2%

S&P Earnings and Dividend Rating of B+ or better

Wide or Narrow Moat (Morningstar)

Exemplary or Standard Management Team (Morningstar)

The rules identified 97 stocks for the month of September that were further ranked based on their individual metrics with the exclusion of the market cap. The top 30 stocks were selected for consideration and will potentially be added to my portfolio. The long-term hypothesis for this watchlist is that it will outperform a broad quality dividend fund such as Vanguard's dividend appreciation ETF, VIG.

Watchlist For September 2021

Symbol 5Y YIELD YIELD O/U CTAS 1.02% 0.97% 4.90% SCHW 1.04% 0.98% 5.77% DPZ 0.90% 0.73% 18.89% LRCX 1.34% 0.99% 26.12% AMAT 1.37% 0.71% 48.18% UNH 1.39% 1.39% 0.00% HD 2.11% 2.02% 4.27% LOW 1.63% 1.56% 4.29% TMO 0.29% 0.19% 34.48% MS 2.15% 2.69% -25.12% MKTX 0.62% 0.55% 11.29% MSCI 1.05% 0.65% 38.10% HUM 0.63% 0.69% -9.52% MA 0.55% 0.50% 9.09% TXN 2.37% 2.13% 10.13% TSCO 1.31% 1.07% 18.32% TROW 2.59% 1.94% 25.10% EXPD 1.30% 0.92% 29.23% INTU 0.69% 0.48% 30.43% WST 0.47% 0.15% 68.09% NVDA 0.29% 0.07% 75.86% ATVI 0.60% 0.58% 3.33% ICE 1.15% 1.11% 3.48% V 0.61% 0.55% 9.84% ROP 0.56% 0.47% 16.07% SHW 0.89% 0.72% 19.10% KLAC 2.03% 1.23% 39.41% MPWR 0.80% 0.48% 40.00% MCO 1.09% 0.65% 40.37% MSFT 1.40% 0.74% 47.14% Average 1.14% 0.93% 18.49% Ave-Under 1.34% 1.38% -3.09%

Above are the 30 stocks I am considering for further evaluation during the month. They are sorted in descending order by their rank and 5-year dividend growth rate. The new stocks this month are:

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) - returns after a 2-month break

Intuit (INTU) - returns after a 1-month break

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) - returns after a 2-month break

Nvidia (NVDA) - returns after a 4-month break

KLA Corporation (KLAC) - returns after a 3-month break

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) - returns after a 2-month break

Moody's (MCO) - returns after a 2-month break

Microsoft (MSFT) - returns after a 2-month break

The "O/U" column represents potential undervalue; this is a comparison of the current dividend yield to the historical dividend yield. Collectively the 30 stocks offer a dividend yield of 1.14%, the potentially fairly valued and undervalued stocks offer a better average dividend yield of 1.34%.

Valuation is computed using the dividend yield theory that compares a stock's current dividend yield to its historical dividend yield. If the current dividend yield is greater than the historical dividend yield, it implies potential undervaluation and vice versa. I like using this valuation method as it is simple, easy, and quick to compute, but like any other valuation method, it is just an approximation of valuation. One could argue that there are better methods to estimate fair value such as a discounted cash flow model. And while that method is probably more accurate, it has its own limitations in addition to the time required to compute it.

Past Performance

The watchlist had a decent total return during August of 1.52%. The fairly valued and undervalued stocks performed much better, 2.90%. VIG finished the month with a total return of 1.67%, slightly outperforming the watchlist for the month. And SPY outperformed the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued stocks with a gain of 2.98%. The fairly valued and undervalued stocks, with another solid return, continue to dominate on a year-to-date basis and since inception (9/1/20).

Both the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued stocks are beating VIG and SPY in 2021. Since inception only the fairly valued and undervalued stocks are beating both VIG and SPY, the watchlist is trailing SPY but ahead of VIG. The watchlist has one full year or performance data now so the 1-year return in the table below is the same as the since inception return.

Eq-Alloc Under VIG SPY YTD 21.69% 24.32% 15.95% 21.40% 1 Month 1.52% 2.90% 1.67% 2.98% 3 Month 7.15% 7.35% 4.76% 7.87% 6 Month 22.62% 24.66% 17.58% 19.33% 1 Year 29.33% 32.76% 26.50% 31.23%

The top 3 stocks by total return in August 2021 were:

The bottom 3 stocks by total return in August 2021 were:

Top 5 Stocks by Total Return since joining the watchlist:

MSCI (MSCI) +71.23% (12 months) Intuit (INTU) +54.38% (11 months) T. Rowe Price (TROW) +61.55% (11 months) Charles Schwab (SCHW) +42.52% (7 months) NEW Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) +42.08% (5 months)

MSIC had an excellent return of 6.66% in August that kept the stock in the number 1 spot in terms of total return while on the watchlist. T Rowe Price was the second best performing stock on the watchlist in August, and with that return, it slides ahead of Intuit into second place. Charles Schwab also had a solid return of 7.47% last month, which pushed the stock into the top 5 list. Schwab moves ahead of Expeditors International of Washington and as Applied Materials lost 3.26% in August they drop off the list.

Buy and Hold Approach

Since I practice a buy-and-hold approach with my personal investments, I thought it would be useful to see how that approach would perform using this watchlist. The premise is simple, each month you allocate an equal amount of capital to all stocks from the watchlist and hold that position for the long term. In the table below, you can see the monthly and cumulative return for equally allocating to all stocks on the watchlist, just the fairly valued and undervalued stocks and finally allocating all capital to VIG.

Eq-Alloc Under VIG YTD 24.19% 21.42% 15.95% 1 Month 2.49% 1.65% 1.67% 3 Month 9.55% 5.11% 4.76% 6 Month 26.72% 22.21% 17.58% 1 Year 31.87% 30.47% 26.50%

The watchlist performed the best during August in the mock buy-and-hold portfolio, driven by strong returns from many of the legacy holdings. The fairly valued and undervalued mock buy-and-hold portfolio failed to beat the watchlist and narrowly lost to VIG for the month. The watchlist buy-and-hold portfolio remains in the lead on a year-to-date basis and since inception. The fairly valued and undervalued mock portfolio continues to remain ahead of VIG with a rather safe cushion. My hypothesis still stands, I believe over the long-term both the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued portfolios will generate alpha over VIG.