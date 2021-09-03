bruev/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Up around 3%, Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF)(AVVIY) has roughly tracked the wider FTSE 100 since my first article on the stock back in May, at which point I flagged the UK insurer as a possible income play on the back of an attractive 5%-plus dividend yield.

Although we are barely three months on from that article, enough has happened here to warrant an update, including what looks like a bright set of results covering the first half of the year. We are also getting some more color on what management plans to do with all the excess capital building up from the asset disposal program, which follows on from the move to streamline the business around core operations in the British Isles and Canada.

With pieces finally falling into place here, I think the firm is arguably in its most attractive place for a while. Yes, the share price has already fully recovered from its COVID meltdown last year (at which point it was an absolute steal), but that doesn't make the stock expensive by any stretch of the imagination. Indeed, with the shares trading for around 0.8x book value there is still plenty of scope for capital appreciation here, while the 5%-plus dividend yield also remains quite attractive for income investors.

General Insurance Drives A Bright Set Of Results In The First Half

Financial results covering the first half of the year look very good at first glance, with operating profit from continuing operations rising 17% year-on-year to £725m.

Digging a little deeper, the numbers coming out of the general insurance businesses (both UK & Ireland and in Canada) look particularly good, with total GI operating profit up to £420m in H1 2021 versus just £79m in the year-ago period. That was driven by a large increase in underwriting profitability thanks to fewer COVID-related claims, modest weather and a reduction in motor claims due to lockdowns. Gross written premiums increased just over 6% to £4.37bn, driven by strong double-digit growth in both UK and Canadian commercial lines, with controllable costs falling circa 5%. That was partially offset by a fall in investment returns due to the low yield environment.

Some of the above does look set to turn in the second half of the year - extreme weather in Canada has made the news recently for one, so frequency will head upwards, and the end of punitive lockdowns should have a knock-on impact for motor claims frequency - though management still expects the group's combined operating ratio to clock in under 94% for the year as a whole (versus 96.8% in fiscal 2020).

General Insurance accounts for most of the year-on-year profit growth but there were positives elsewhere too, including a year-over-year increase in Protection & Health operating profit. Savings & Retirement ("S&R") saw record net flows, with that helping to drive AUM up to £141bn from £128bn at the end of fiscal 2020. S&R operating profit was flat on a reported basis at £73m, but that masks some accounting changes. S&R revenue increased 13% on a like-for-like basis with like-for-like operating profit increasing by around 30%.

More Color On The Capital Returns Plan

Alongside financial results, management also provided some concrete guidance on its capital return plans. Disposals of the numerous non-core international businesses have raised around £7.5bn and leave the firm with a significant amount of surplus capital. Debt reduction has long been an issue here and that obviously takes priority. To that end, circa £1.9bn of subordinated debt and senior notes were redeemed in the first half, while management also earmarked a further £1bn for additional debt reduction.

That still leaves billions in surplus cash, even after taking into account capital to fund future growth, with question marks back in May over the precise amount and method/mix for delivering that surplus to shareholders. In terms of the former, management has committed at least £4bn for direct shareholder returns out to mid-2022, and £750m of that will take the form of an immediate buyback program that should run to the end of the year. Quick math puts the total £4bn plan at around 25% of the current market-cap. The interim dividend was raised circa 5% (to 7.35 pence per share), with that roughly balanced by the impact of the £750m buyback program (~4.5% share count reduction).

Outlook

As I said in the introduction, I think Aviva is probably in the best shape it has been for a long time. It's hard to make much of a growth case for a composite insurer with operations in mature markets like the UK and Canada, though the company does have some decent long-term growth avenues such as the bulk annuities business and commercial insurance. S&R should also continue to benefit from auto-enrollment legislation, with the UK DC pension market growing at a double-digit annualized clip in the medium term.

More importantly, though, the current valuation doesn't really need much growth to make things work well for investors. Aviva has never been an outstanding business, but I do think its long-term average ROE in the 9-10% area can buy it a higher multiple, especially now that the firm is simplifying and concentrating on core markets. Net asset value stands at around 510p per share after taking into account assets held for disposal, with quick math therefore putting the current 415p share price at around 0.8x book value. A share price closer to book value seems fair, implying around 20% upside. Meanwhile investors get to bank a 5%-plus annual cash dividend while they wait.

Summing It Up

To round things up, between improved underwriting performance, debt reduction, capital returns to shareholders and a slimmer, more focused business, there is finally quite a bit to like about Aviva. The share price is attractive too, and between my estimate of fair value, an attractive mid-single-digit dividend yield and scope for reasonable per-share growth, I think the stock can deliver double-digit annualized returns for investors over the next several years.