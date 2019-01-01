Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since the early eighties, interest rates have generally been in a downtrend. This has favored bond funds that had long durations like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) versus the one this article covers in detail, the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV). The below charts show five years of data.

As I will show later, TLT and BSV react differently to the movement in interest rates and this is a result of the wide difference in their effective durations, with TLT's duration being almost 7X that of BSV. With the Fed heavily influencing all rates, not just the short end where they normally "play", predicting where rates will be a year from now is "above my pay grade". For those wanting to hold Fixed income assets as a portfolio hedge, I am still Bullish on the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF.

Understanding the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in investment-grade debt securities including the government, corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years that are rated BBB- or above by S&P. It seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-5 Year Gov/Credit Float Adjusted Index. BSV started in 1994.

The BSV ETF holds $30.6b in assets and provides investors with a 1.34% TTM yield. Vanguard charges 5bps in fees. A key statistic, the Weighed-Average Duration, is 2.78 years. BSV invests based on the Bloomberg US 1-5 year Government/Credit Float-Adjusted Bond Index.

The Bloomberg US 1-5 year Government/Credit Float-Adjusted Bond Index is a float-adjusted version of the US 1-5 year Government/Credit Index, which tracks the market for investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate treasuries, government-related and corporate securities.

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF is currently the only ETF based on this Index. Unlike many Fixed Income indices, this Bloomberg index combines both US Government and Investment-grade Corporate with maturities between 1-5 years. Based on current holdings, the Index is about 2-to-1 Govt/Corp weighted.

Holdings Review

All the following Holdings data is from Vanguard.

Vanguard also has a mutual fund (VBIRX) running the same strategy with $34b in assets. The ETF holds about 86% of the assets in the underlying index, but the key metrics all match.

Putting aside the 67.2% in US Govt debt, the ETF has about 20% of their corporate bonds overseas. This might or might not expose the ETF to currency risk, depending on what currency those bonds were issued in. The US corporate debt is almost evenly split between Finance companies and Industrials. All of the corporate debt is investment-grade, though most are at the lower end of that classification. This helps explain why the yield is close to TLT's even with 2/3rds of the bonds in shorter-duration government debt.

Glancing at some of the debt maturing over the next two years, almost 30% of the holdings, I am not sure the average incoming coupon will be higher than the average maturing coupon as I saw coupons ranging from .5% to 2.15% with maturity dates pre-2023, and the current interest rate curve is very flat. Presently, Fed policy is to keep rates down until at least 2023, though there is talk that the timeline could move up.

The top 140 holdings are all US Notes or Agency debt. The last one shown is an example where BSV should benefit when it matures in a year as the coupon is only .125%. The largest corporate holding, at .1%, is a JPMorgan Chase bond maturing in 2026, carrying a 2.083% coupon. After that, corporate debt starts to dominate the bonds held.

Duration does cut both ways. When rates are falling, most maturing bonds are replaced by ones with lower coupons, and low-duration funds have faster maturity schedules than longer-duration funds. Of course, the flip side is they benefit faster when rates are going up. When rates are on a roller-coaster ride as we have seen in the last few years, it is harder to predict the income effect. The downtrend in the above chart is reflected in the Seeking Alpha dividend grades given to BSV.

Comparing the Short-duration BSV ETF with the Long-duration TLT ETF

For those not familiar with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Seeking Alpha describes the ETF as

The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated fixed rate U.S. treasury securities with remaining maturity of greater than or equal to twenty years. It seeks to track the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index.

Source: seekingalpha.com TLT

Compared to BSV, the recent increase in rates helped TLT more, seeming to indicate the underlying Index turnover resulted in a higher weight average coupon, though that started to reverse mid-year. Their dividend grades are not much better than BSVs.

All the following comparisons are pulled from Fidelity.com but access requires an account with them.

What is missing in these statistics is the weighted-average current yield of the ETF, which is based on the yield paid. Another one is what the average bond is selling for versus Par. Based on the TTM yield, TLT investors are gaining almost no extra income for the interest rate risk they are taking. While a 100bps increase in rates should cause about a 3% loss to BSV, TLT would see a massive 19% hit. That was made clear as rates gyrated in 2021.

Data by YCharts

To see what the past year produced in terms of risk measurements, I turned to Portfolio Visualizer.

As the first chart showed, TLT has a better CAGR back to 2017, and running data from 2019, shows the same. But that has not been the case over the past 12 months as rates rose then fell. Both BSV and TLT show similar US equity correlations numbers, with TLT slightly better the more years are used.

I added the 3rd ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI), to show what investors not wanting corporate bond exposure but a short-duration ETF could expect in terms of income and interest-rate risk.

Portfolio Strategy

As with any investment, the primary question to ask when buying is Why? An investor then should regularly ask if the Why is still valid and whether the investment still meets the WHY if it is still valid. Over the past decade, in a declining rate world, TLT generated a 5.94% CAGR versus BSV's 1.75%. As I said, a question to ask now is where will the CAGR come from with rates at historic lows. Is it time to get defensive and switch to IEI or BSV and maybe give up some income for a smoother performance ride? That is a decision each investor makes based on rate expectations and why they own any of the ETFs mentioned. For me, I will give the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF a Bullish rating as I did in my January article. If I was looking for a bond ETF right now, I would be willing to give up potential return for the less interest-rate risk BSV provides versus an ETF like TLT. To read why I am Very Bearish on TLT, here is a link to that analysis.