Greystone Logistics: Inflation And Lack Of Bargaining Power Could Impact The Medium-Term Prospects

Summary

  • The impact of COVID on the supply chain was noticeable in the FY '21 results, specially Q4.
  • Inflation will challenge the gross margin in 2022.
  • It is unlikely that GLGI could pass inflation to its customers due to the lack of bargaining power.
  • In fact, I see customers paying less for pallets to offset their cost escalations.
  • While I see GLGI stock worth $2.80, I am recommending to wait as I see the stock going below $1.00 in the short term.

Plastic shipping pallet for sale and for rent business. Industry plastic pallet stacked at factory warehouse. Cargo and shipping business concept. Pile of plastic pallet for distribution and delivery.
Fahroni/iStock via Getty Images

Since my first article almost 2 years ago, the stock has returned 127%. I still like the long-term prospect of the industry and Greystone Logistics, Inc. ("OTCQB:GLGI") itself. But, I believe inflation will be detrimental for GLGI in the short-medium term as I elaborate in this article. Thus, I recommend taking profit now as I expect better entry points in 2022.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Overview of the results

At the end of August, GLGI reported its annual results. Revenue decreased from 76.2MM to 64.9MM. Two-thirds of the decline was due to lowered pricing on pallets for a customer delivering a portion of their own raw materials used in the manufacturing process of certain pallets. The remaining decline was due to the decrease of pallets sold that was partially offset by a price increase on some of the pallets.

Gross margin improved from 15.5% to 17.1%. The improved margin is driven by the same customer as above bringing its raw material, repricing of certain pallets, improved efficiencies for pallet production, and increased capacity for in-house grinding and pelletizing recycled plastic.

As a result of lower revenues but better margins, EBITDA declined slightly from 12.2MM to 12.1MM.

Inflation’s impact on GLGI

The long-term prospect for recycled pallets is strong as I explained in my initial article. But in the short-medium term, I think adoption of plastic pallets will be lower than expected as customers will be distracted combating inflation.

We have seen the impact of COVID on the supply chain of many products from chips, commodities and food, just to name a few. Those increases are not momentary and there are arguments they are here to stay...at least for the medium term.

Inflation will impact GLGI in 2 ways. Firstly, oil prices are expected by some strategists to rally by 50%. This will increase the cost of raw material, machinery maintenance and electricity for GLGI. Also, higher inflation will pressure labor costs which are already in short supply. In fact, in Q4, GLGI experienced a decreased supply of plastic and they expect it to continue in 2022. Secondly, GLGI’s customers will be experiencing the same pressures from inflation. However, I believe customers will pay less for pallets to offset some of the inflation.

I think GLGI will have a hard time obtaining today’s prices from its customers and even harder to pass inflation to them. While GLGI has been trying to diversify its customer base, the top four customers represent 83% of GLGI’s revenues (down from 87% in 2020). As a result, GLGI lacks the negotiation power with its customers that it requires in situations like this.

Thus higher costs and lower prices will compress GLGI’s margins in the short term.

Valuation

In the long term, I believe GLGI’s stock will converge to my fair price of $2.80. However, I think that the short-term is volatile and I see a higher likelihood of the stock going below $1.00 than increasing to $2.80 in 2022.

Below are my main assumptions updated for the inflation and prices assumption.

  • In the long-term plastic pallet, prices should decrease to ~$20 from the current $34-$38. However, due to the reasons explained above, I accelerated the price decline. As a result, the adoption of plastic pallets will be higher than before as the life cycle cost of plastic pallets becomes more economical than wooden pallets sooner.

  • I expect that gross margin in 2022 can dip to around 11% from the cost and pricing pressures. Gross margin could go lower but I am assuming GLGI will accelerate automation and take other cost-control measures to combat this escalation.

Source: Company fillings & author estimates

A WACC of 7.6% was used. This is assuming a 6% long-term cost of debt, beta of 1.0, debt to capital of 60% and a 100 bps premium due to the size of GLGI and the low liquidity of the stock.

Catalysts and risks

Due to the size of the company (45MM enterprise value), I believe the main catalyst for the stock is still revenue growth. GLGI should double down its efforts to diversify its client base as I mentioned in previous articles such as these. While it won’t help GLGI in obtaining bargaining power over its customers now, it will add flexibility for the future.

While unlikely, the stock would increase if GLGI is able to maintain its margins and pass inflation to customers. Finally, GLGI could improve its investor relations. The stock is not covered and investor relations make no effort to spread the story.

Conclusion

While I will return to invest in GLGI, I think the short-term doesn’t look so bright. So I am closing my position and investing in companies that are more likely to increase in price in the medium term. If you are curious, I just wrote articles recently on AstroNova (ALOT), NGL Energy (NGL) and Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I closed my position in GLGI but once it dips below $1.00 I will revisit and most likely will start rebuilding a position then.

