Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Realty Income (NYSE:O) left the pandemic in stronger shape than before. It continues to raise its dividend like clockwork. Yet why is now not the time to buy? In spite of boasting what appears to be a high-quality dividend, valuation can ruin forward returns for any investment, even O. O trades at among its lowest dividend yields in recent history and it is hard to justify further yield compression when considering the slow growth rates. Investors will likely earn stronger returns at lower risk by instead buying a broader market index fund, and only re-entering O when the yield expands to higher levels.

Realty Income Stock Price

O was recently trading around $72 per share - around 70% higher than pandemic lows but still more than 10% lower than all-time highs:

Considering that O has raised its dividends and cash flows per share since all-time highs, is now a good time to buy?

How Much Dividend Does O Pay?

O most recently paid a $0.2355 per share monthly dividend, equating to a $2.826 per share annualized dividend. O is one of the few monthly dividend payers in the market - a distinction that has no doubt earned it many ardent supporters.

How Safe Is Realty Income’s Dividend?

O has increased its dividend for literally decades:

(Seeking Alpha)

As a result, it may be surprising to many readers that Seeking Alpha gives it a dividend safety grade of “C”:

(Seeking Alpha)

Dividend safety is inherently a subjective measure, though, from the looks of it, it appears that Seeking Alpha’s rating is heavily skewed by the elevated payout ratio. Based on 2021 guidance, O’s AFFO payout ratio stands at around 80%. I could understand the argument that O’s dividend will come under pressure if growth turns negative - the elevated payout ratio almost guarantees that. But offsetting that high payout ratio is two critical factors. First, O maintains a best in class balance sheet rated A- or equivalent by the credit rating issuers:

(Investor Presentation)

Next, O’s business model was validated by the pandemic, as the company somehow emerged from the crisis with an even stronger balance sheet and cash flow generation position:

(Investor Presentation)

The net lease model inherently helps to give O a nice combination between elevated growth and risk mitigation. In comparison with traditional bank lenders, there is no maturity date for the leases that O signs with its tenants. In return though, the leases have built in annual escalators and O gets ownership of property as collateral. When the lease does not go as planned, O is able to recoup much of its invested principal through dispositions at decent cap rates.

(2021 Q2 Supplemental)

This point should not be understated - unlike mall or shopping center REITs, O’s properties are in general all single standing, giving them increased liquidity. This distinction enables O to invest across a variety of industries and customers, giving it diversification so that it is not too exposed to any particular customer or industry, which can at any time become subject to secular headwinds.

All in all, my opinion is that O’s dividend appears safe, as I view the net lease business model as being risk mitigating by design.

Is Realty Income Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Unfortunately, a safe dividend does not equate to a cheap stock. As can be seen below, O’s dividend yield is low relative to historic levels:

(Seeking Alpha)

At the current yield of around 3.9%, O finds itself between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, it is hard to justify further yield compression not only due to historical yields but also on the basis of total return. In 2019, O increased AFFO per share by 4.1% and its dividend by 3%. I expect both of these levels to only decline over the long term due to the large scale. Based on my projection for 3% forward dividend growth, O’s current valuation suggests roughly 6.9% annual return potential - and that is without factoring in any yield expansion. Investors are not being adequately compensated for the risk.

What kind of risk might there be? The most glaring risk might come from O’s 5.4% exposure to theater tenants:

(Investor Presentation)

I am unequivocally bearish on the future of movie theaters, as the high leverage of movie theaters leaves little room for revenues to decline before erasing all profits. I find it highly likely that O will have to restructure some of its leases with its theater tenants. I don’t expect these restructurings in aggregate to lead to negative growth, but my point is that O’s forward growth rates, already impacted by its large scale, should remain muted as accretion from acquisition activity is offset by dilution from restructuring and disposition activity.

To buy O now, one is mainly counting on the potential for yield compression - perhaps O can reach a dividend yield of 3.5%. Combined with the dividend, that represents total return potential of around 15%. On the flip side, there is great downside potential if there is unexpected volatility in its tenant quality. Net lease peer Spirit Realty (SRC) saw its yield hit nearly double-digits just a few years ago when it faced some trouble. That would be over 50% downside from current levels. I view the possibility of both this protracted downside and further yield compression to 3.5% as both comparable and unlikely. While I don’t expect investors to lose money at current levels, it is hard to justify buying O and taking individual operator risk when one could buy the S&P 500 and likely get higher returns with less risk.

Conclusion

O has one of the best track records in REITdom, but valuation matters and at today’s elevated levels, the stock does not appear to offer much potential upside. I view the dividend as being one of the highest quality available today, especially at the relatively high yield to comparables. That said, yield is only one element of total return, and the lack of yield compression opportunity suggests that one will likely derive better returns from just buying a broad market index while also benefiting from lower risk. I rate shares a hold with an emphasis to search for better investment opportunities elsewhere.