I mentioned Pangaea Logistics (NASDAQ:PANL) in a bullish article during February here, as a momentum play in the dry bulk shipping industry. And, the stock has not disappointed with a 50% gain over six months, to a price above $5 today. After a consolidation phase during the summer, my technical trading indicators and quickly rising revenues/earnings argue a new move higher could be straight ahead for shareholders. I have a price target of $7-8 by the first half of 2022, assuming economic reopenings continue after the COVID-19 Delta variant wave subsides, sooner rather than later across the globe.

Basically, sky-high shipping rates have been the catalyst for the surge in Pangaea quotes, with bottlenecks in the global shipping industry creating extraordinary demand for seafaring vessels owned by the company. A record 44 container ships were stuck off the California coast last week, with the Port of LA reporting an 8-day wait time.

From the Q2 earnings transcript delivered in the middle of August, CEO Ed Coll explained the sharp rise in rates and better operating numbers:

Our quarterly results improved considerably year-over-year, as our average net TCE earned $21,053, an increase of almost 100% compared to the second quarter 2020, and we generated net income of $19.2 million compared to a net income of $3 million in the second quarter of 2020 … Our TCE earnings continue to improve heading into the third quarter. As of today, we performed 2,530 shipping days through August 9 at an average TCE rate of approximately $27,000 a day.

Image Source: Q2 2021 Presentation

Expanding at the Right Time

The company was also lucky enough to purchase/order several new ships over the past year, which will help grow future revenue and profits, after coronavirus issues fade. Exaggerated day rates for 2021-22 may allow Pangaea to effectively pay for most of the vessels with cash flow from operations. As of early August, the company owned 22 vessels, with two more slated for delivery by the end of this year. From 17 owned at the end of 2020, a fleet of 24 in several months has proven a brilliant move with charter rates spiking.

In terms of its financials, adjusted trailing 12-month EPS of $0.71 and EBITDA of $1.30 per share have been generated. In addition, at the current $25,000+ day rate, EPS potential of $1.50+ per share is present ($70 million annually). Considering its total liabilities minus current assets like cash and receivables works out to $4.00 per share ($190 million), the enterprise may be able to whittle down a substantial portion of its debt and IOUs in the next 12-18 months, with some good fortune.

Lastly, tangible book value of $4.55 per share exists today (the value of its ships and cash, minus debt), which could easily rise to $6-7 per share by 2023.

Low Relative Valuation

Against a list of shipping company peers and competitors based on size and employees, Pangaea appears to still be selling on the cheap end of the spectrum. Below I have charted price to trailing earnings, cash flow, and sales over the past 12 months. Overall, the lower-than-expected valuation story remains intact around $5 per share, similar to my first article written around $3.50.

Technical Momentum

One of my proprietary formula sorts, looking for an absence of overhead supply, has flagged Pangaea as an intelligent buy candidate again in early September.

Part of the bullish argument is found in the incredible upturns in several of my favorite momentum indicators during 2021. Sure, the Negative Volume Index has been in a nice uptrend most of the year, signaling plenty of buying on weakness. However, the Accumulation/Distribution Line (reviewing daily closes vs. each session’s trading range) and On Balance Volume (daily price change multiplied by volume) have been through the roof. In combination, ultra-positive strength in these two indicators have correctly telegraphed a positive price trend for this equity since April.

Below I have boxed the ADL in green and OBV in purple to highlight the uncharacteristic bull move in the two momentum indicators.

For long-term investors, Pangaea has also generated above average 5-year total returns from the smaller capitalization, dry bulk and container shipping businesses. Conservative management and a sound balance sheet have been hallmarks of decisions made at the company. Per usual, Wall Street performance generally rewards this behavior over a whole economic cycle.

Final Thoughts

The Quant computer rankings by Seeking Alpha, looking at trading momentum and analyst revisions of operating results have been uber-bullish of late. Pangaea is a Top 3% selection right now, out of a universe of nearly 4,000 equities. If you are searching for a high momentum pick, with fundamental value to back up your investment, PANL is a great idea today.

Very few analysts cover Pangaea, but credible Wall Street estimates from $1.00 in EPS during 2021 to as high as $1.70 in 2022 are part of the investment equation. If this turns out to be reality, PANL is trading for a forward P/E between 3x and 5x! Where else can you find a business with a sound balance sheet, below industry valuations, and steady growth characteristics into 2022, selling for such a low single-digit earnings multiple? I cannot find many.

What could go wrong? I believe the biggest risks are more macroeconomic in nature. Essentially, a global depression requiring fewer ship loads, or a stock market crash are the primary things to worry about when you purchase Pangaea. Outside of these shocks (which would affect every business focused on global trade), I would not be happy with a either large acquisition spree of new vessels or a merger announcement with another dry bulk carrier. Management just needs to stay the course and let the current operating environment enrich shareholders.

I own a minor position in PANL, and could be persuaded to purchase additional shares on a price dip below $5 in the coming weeks. A forward 2.8% cash dividend rate ($0.14 annually) is another plus, with ample room for higher dividends this year and next.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.