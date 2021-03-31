ultramarine5/iStock via Getty Images

"I'd rather hear an ugly truth, rather than an obscure lie." - Ana Monnar

Today, we take an in-depth look at a small off-the-radar financial firm. Like most banks, its net margin and business should improve as interest rates rise off historical lows in the coming years, which seems likely. With a nice dividend yield and recent insider buying, the stock seems attractive at current levels. A full analysis and recommendation follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) is a bank holding company, operating through 21 locations in the southcentral region of Pennsylvania and 11 offices in Carroll and Fredrick counties of Maryland. Headquartered in Gettysburg, ACNB provides banking, insurance, and financial services to businesses and consumers, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group Inc. Founded in 1857, it holds total assets of $2.6 billion, making it the 16th largest bank (of 80) chartered in Pennsylvania. It is clearly the largest bank in its home base of Adams County, PA, commanding a 58% deposit market share. ACNB is very thinly traded stock and trades just over $28.00 a share, translating to a market cap of approximately $250 million.

Most of the bank's revenues come from net interest income, which is net interest income derived from interest on loans and investments, less deposit and borrowing funding costs. This source contributed $73.1 million to ACNB's FY20 top line before loan loss provisions (or 79% of total) and $63.9 million (76%) after. The balance was generated from commissions on insurance premiums from Russell, fees from trust and fiduciary services, estate settlement, brokerage services, ATM and debit card transactions, service charges on deposit accounts, and income from sold mortgages, all of which totaled $19.9 million.

ACNB's $1.6 billion loan portfolio is diverse with 40% dedicated to commercial real estate and multi-family dwellings, 25% to conventional mortgages, 15% to commercial & industrial, 6% to home equity lines of credit, 5% to farms, 4% to construction, and 5% to other.

Philosophy

In addition to growing organically by opening offices in new markets and further developing its trust and fiduciary business (currently housing assets under management of $277 million) as well as its retail brokerage unit (AUM of $159 million), ACNB looks to expand geographically through acquisition. To that end, it purchased New Windsor Bancorp, located in Taneytown, Maryland (and its assets of $311.1 million) for a total consideration of $33.3 million in 2017, consisting of $4.5 million in cash and 938,360 shares of stock.

Owing to this acquisition and a strong economy in the second half of the decade, ACNB grew its assets from $1.15 billion in 2015 to $1.72 billion in 2019 and its tangible book value from $17.78 per share to $23.38 over same period. Investors were rewarded as well, seeing earnings rise 84% from $1.83 per share in 2015 to $3.36 in 2019 while its stock price appreciated 99% from $17.97 at YE15 to $35.74 at YE19.

A Challenging 2020

ACNB then continued its foray into Maryland, merging with Frederick County Bancorp (OTCPK:FCBI) and its $442.4 million of assets in January 2020. Total consideration at closing was $57.9 million, requiring the issuance of 1.59 million shares of stock. However, while this acquisition was being integrated, the pandemic struck, shuttering economic activity, which pressured the bank's net interest margin (to 3.35% for FY20 from 3.81% in FY19) while forcing it to take conservative measures, such as increasing its loan loss provision by $9.1 million. The provision increase appeared prudent in light of the fact that ACNB reported loan modifications or deferrals on 466 loans totaling $234.6 million, or 13.5% of its total portfolio at mid-2020. Both of these dynamics hurt earnings, which fell 21% on an adjusted basis to $2.67 a share.

However, by YE20, the bank's portfolio reflected only 48 modified or deferred loans outstanding equaling $36.1 million, or 2.4% of its portfolio. Its hospitality loans, arguably the most impacted by the pandemic, represented only $18.4 million, or 1.1% of its portfolio. Furthermore, actual charge-offs in 2020 were slightly under $3.0 million, which even though they represented a more than tripling from the prior year, were not pandemic related. The whole increase emanated from one ~$2 million charge-off due to the unexpected death of a customer in 1Q20. Non-performing loans to total loans only increased 8 basis points from 0.40% in 2019 to 0.48% in 2020. Additionally, the bank's capital ratios were solid with a Tier 1 risk-based capital at 13.86%, well above the 'well-capitalized' floor of 8%.

And despite the challenging environment, the bank's total tangible book value per share increased 2% to $23.95.

Also of significance: deposit growth skyrocketed 55% in 2020 to $2.2 billion. Although the acquisition of FCBI contributed significantly, organic deposit growth was an eye-opening 28%, as economic activity ground to a halt in Pennsylvania, further supported by trillions of dollars of direct relief by the federal government its citizens.

1Q21 Results

Although in sound financial shape, ACNB is being dogged by ever-tightening net interest margins, which decreased from 3.55% in 1Q20 to 2.94% in 1Q21. And although the company earned a very respectable $0.86 a share in 1Q21 versus $0.40 a share in 1Q20 (Adj.), the entirety of the 115% increase was attributable to the fact that the bank took a $4 million loan loss provision in the prior year period versus only $50,000 in 1Q21.

Net interest income before loan loss provision fell very slightly from $17.5 million to $17.3 million as loans coming off the books are replaced with ones that generate lower margins. Total revenue, which includes non-interest income sources, improved $1.6 million (7.5%) year-over-year to $23.2 million as income from mortgages sold jumped nearly $1.0 million, up 305% from 1Q21.

The number of outstanding loan modifications and deferrals dropped to 30 totaling $23.7 million, or 1.5% of the bank's loan portfolio.

At the end of the quarter, ACNB elected to close one branch location in each Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

The bank has plenty of liquidity with cash and equivalents of $506.8 million and borrowing capacity from its Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) facility of $775.3 million. It had long-term borrowings of $65.6 million from the FHLB and $31.3 million in short-term borrowings (repurchase agreements) outstanding as of March 31, 2021.

The holding company pays a safe (29% payout ratio in 1Q21) regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 - occasionally supplemented by small special dividends - for a current yield of 3.6%. Further signaling to investors that it believes its shares are undervalued, the board of directors authorized a stock buyback program totaling 261,000 shares, or 3% of the total outstanding, in February 2020. The holding company also issued $15 million in subordinated debt in March 2020, of which some of the proceeds will be earmarked for share repurchases.

The board's bullish stance on its stock was further echoed by its chairman (Alan Stock), who purchased 10,000 shares at $28.13 in late June, bringing his family's total ownership interest north of 100,000 shares.

Owing to its small market cap and the thinly traded nature of its stock, ACNB is not covered by any Street analyst.

Verdict

ACNB is a well-run operation, and before the pandemic, its stock typically traded around 1.6x tangible book value (TBV). Owing to the uncertainty created by the pandemic, that metric dropped to 1.1x during 2020. Although shares have rebounded some 50% since bottoming at $19 in September 2020, with a TBV of $23.93 as of March 31, 2021, shares of ACNB are still only trading at 1.17x TBV.

This discount is partially a function of the continuing tight net interest margins despite signs everywhere that inflation is rampant, which usually portends a steepening of the yield curve and thus wider net interest margins. The bet here is that the current margin squeeze will abate as the economy continues to reopen and ACNB will enjoy its pre-pandemic price-to-tangible book valuations. Establishing a small position in ACNB seems prudent even in what I consider an overvalued market.

"History is a set of lies agreed upon." - Napoleon Bonaparte

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum