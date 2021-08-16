Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) is a specialty retailer of apparel, accessories, and home goods targeting a core African American and Latino families customer base. The company has nearly 600 stores in 33 states, strategically located in low and moderate-income communities designed to appeal to value-conscious shoppers. The strategy has worked with strong growth over the last decade, gaining a loyal following supporting an ongoing national expansion. Citi Trends recently reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by impressive sales momentum, not only recovering from pandemic disruptions in 2020 but also ahead of 2019 benchmarks. Indeed, shares of CTRN have been a big winner, up nearly 80% this year in line with solid earnings and firming fundamentals. We are bullish on the stock which likely has more upside as the company continues to grow and consolidate its market position.

(Seeking Alpha)

CTRN Q2 Earnings Recap

The company reported Q2 earnings on August 24th with EPS of $1.36 which was $0.95 above the market consensus. Net sales of $237 million climbed 10% year-over-year and were also ahead of estimates. Considering Q2 2020 included disruptions, with some stores temporarily closed due to Covid or operating with reduced hours, management highlighted the improved metrics compared to the pre-pandemic levels. Notably, comparable store sales increased 25.6% compared to Q2 2019 which added to profitability. The gross margin this quarter at 40.8% was up 350 basis points from 37.3% in Q2 2019 while the operating margin at 6.9% was a record for the company for any second quarter which is traditionally a softer period in terms of seasonality.

(source: company IR)

Management noted that the top-line momentum has been driven, in part, by a larger "basket size" meaning the average sales transaction value has steadily climbed in recent quarters. Financially, an effort at greater inventory management and supply chain efficiencies added to margins this quarter and helped profitability. The company is seeing strength diversifying beyond the ladies category which represented about 26% of the total in 2020. The Men's category ("CITIS") along with Beauty and Accessories led growth in Q2 which suggests Citi Trends is reaching a wider consumer base. The company opened 5 new stores this quarter, bringing the firm-wide total to 589, with a plan to open +20 new stores over the remainder of the year.

(source: company IR)

Citi Trends ended the quarter with $101 million between cash, equivalents, and short-term investments against zero long-term financial debt beyond lease liabilities. We view the balance sheet and liquidity profile as a strong point in the company's investment profile. On that point, Citi Trends has been active with share repurchases including $18.9 million in Q2 and $64.4 million year-to-date. From $20.9 million remaining under the existing share repurchase authorization, the board of directors announced an additional $30 million for the buyback program. In addition, the company’s board of directors today announced the authorization of another $30.0 million share repurchase. The total amount covers around 7% of the company's current market cap.

Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

The Q2 results were strong enough that the company revised higher its full-year guidance. Management is guiding for full-year fiscal 2021 net sales between $990 million and $1.01 billion, compared to the midpoint target of $980 million announced at the end of Q1. EPS is expected between $6.30 and $6.50, well above the previous $4.65 midpoint target.

Looking ahead, the recent trends have been in line with the company's long-term growth targets. Compared to 2019 results as a baseline, Citi Trends expects a 25% compound annual growth rate in EPS through 2023 while comparable sales grow at least 3% per year. The company expects to open approximately 100 new locations by 2023 while remodeling 150 stores.

(source: company IR)

According to consensus estimates, the market is forecasting revenue to reach $1.0 billion, up 28% year-over-year for fiscal 2021 "the period ending January 31st, 2022", in line with the management guidance. The EPS estimate for this year at $6.47 is at the upper end of the company's target range. For 2022 and 2023, consensus revenue and EPS estimates are averaging closer to 5% growth each year. Part of this apparent slowdown considers the difficult comparison period that 2021 will represent going forward. Nevertheless, the outlook for EPS of $7.00 in fiscal 2023 suggests a transformation of the company as significantly more profitable compared to its structure a few years ago.

(Seeking Alpha)

CTRN Stock Forecast

There's a lot to like about CTRN which is consolidating its market position by catering to this niche segment of discount retail but focusing on a unique customer demographic. The company's brand awareness within the African American and Latino community supports some visibility of long-term operating and financial momentum with an expectation that customers will remain loyal, representing a growth runway.

(source: company IR)

Citi Trends came to our attention with a very impressive combination of Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking and Factor Grades. The stock scores a 4.65 out of 5.00 in the "very bullish" category based on a group of metrics across valuation, growth, profitability, and momentum relative to the broader consumer discretionary sector. The takeaway here is that Citi Trends is a high-quality stock with overall solid fundamentals which we can confirm based on our due diligence.

(Seeking Alpha)

CTRN scores an A in the "Revisions" category based on a trend of rising earnings consensus estimates from Wall Street. The revision by management to the full-year EPS guidance likely added confidence to market estimates and is one of the most bullish trends for the stock. The "A+" in the Momentum factor reflects the stock's strong performance over the past year, returning 322%.

In terms of valuation, CTRN with a market cap of $785 million and trading at a forward P/E of 13.6x looks compelling. While there are some other retailers with a lower P/E ratio, CTRN benefits from its unlevered balance sheet, strong financial momentum with firming margins, and growth runway. The balance sheet cash position as well as the stock buyback authorization also add to a tailwind for the stock. These measures support a valuation premium suggesting the stock still has room to climb higher.

If we consider a peer group within retail of just "value" oriented stores, CTRN trades at a discount compared to Dollar General Corp. (DG) at 22x, TJX Companies Inc (TJX) 25x, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 26x, and even Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) trading at a 32x forward P/E. Similarly, CTRN also trades at a discount in terms of EV to forward EBITDA multiple at 9.1x compared to the group with an average close to 15x.

Data by YCharts

To be clear, while each of these companies has key differences and target varying segments of retail, we sense that there is room for CTRN to converge higher and narrow the valuation spread. The bullish case for Citi Trends is that while it continues to expand with more stores nationally, the company can capture some market share within the "discount" segment from other retailers beyond the targeted demographic.

Is CTRN a Buy?

We are bullish on CTRN as a high-quality small-cap within specialty retail. While investors should not expect the pace of the stock increase to continue the breathtaking rally observed over the past year indefinitely, there is a good chance the stock can continue higher based on the financial momentum. We rate shares of CTRN as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $105, representing a 16x forward P/E multiple on the current management guidance.

One insight we can offer is that enhanced social welfare programs in the current Biden administration, including the expanded child tax-care credit along with increased food stamp payouts benefiting millions of low and moderate-income individuals, supports a measure of higher discretionary income for a significant portion of potential Citi Trends customers. This tailwind will likely balance ongoing labor market weakness and concerns regarding the slowing momentum of the broader economic recovery. Overall, we believe Citi Trends is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.

The main risk to watch here is going to come down to execution. It will be important for Citi Trends to maintain margins elevated as weaker than expected results in the coming quarter would likely force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook and pressure the stock. The recent surge in Covid cases continues to be a concern and could represent some operating challenges if shoppers choose to avoid brick and mortar retail. Renewed financial market volatility would likely also add to bearish sentiment towards the stock.