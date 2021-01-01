marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Many BDCs have seen a solid rebound over the past 12 months, as America gets back to work. One of the advantages to investing in BDCs is their ability to rapidly respond to improving economic conditions, as opposed to slower growing REITs that have to wait for lease expirations.

This brings me to Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR), which has performed well since my last bullish take on it in June, returning 10.6% based on price appreciation alone, surpassing the 7.9% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I examine why it’s not too late to get into this growth name for income and growth, so let’s get started.

Why SAR Remains A Buy

Saratoga Investment is an externally-managed BDC that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the U.S., It invests in senior and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt, and equity in its portfolio companies. SAR has grown rather rapidly over the past decade, with an impressive 22% annual growth in AUM during this timeframe.

At present, SAR carries a portfolio fair value of $688 million, that’s 76% comprised of safer first lien debt, with the remainder going to second lien (3.7%), structured finance securities (8%) and common equity (12%). SAR’s portfolio is also diversified by geography and industry type.

As seen below, SAR’s top 4 sectors are generally recession-resistant, including IT Services, Education Software & Services, and Healthcare Software, representing a combined 46% of the total portfolio fair value. Plus, SAR has low exposure to recession-vulnerable segments, with hospitality & hotel equating to just 2.6% of its portfolio.

Meanwhile, SAR’s portfolio is performing well, posting a return on equity of 19.4% during the trailing 12 months, beating the BDC industry mean of 17.6%. It also generated a gross unlevered IRR of 13% and grew its adjusted NII per share by 7.7% YoY, to $0.56 for Q1’22 (ended May 2021). Importantly, SAR has grown NAV per share in 13 of the past 15 quarters. As seen below, SAR’s NAV/share now sits well above its pre-pandemic level, and has grown by an impressive 30% since 2017.

Overall credit quality has also remained strong. This is reflected by just one nonaccrual sitting on SAR’s books with a cost basis of $2.3 million, representing just 0.3% of the portfolio, and it’s worth noting that there were no new nonaccruals added during COVID. SAR’s overall portfolio appears to be rather healthy, with 93% of its loans holding its highest internal rating.

Looking forward, SAR has limited downside with respect to portfolio yield, and is well-positioned for rising rates. This is considering that 100 bps is SAR’s lowest LIBOR floor, and management doesn’t anticipate future decreases in LIBOR to greatly impact interest income. At the same time, 96% of SAR’s debt investments are floating rate, which helps in a rising rate environment. Plus, management appears set to continue growing the portfolio in a prudent manner, with focus on credit quality, as noted during the recent conference call:

Our underwriting bar remains high as usual. Yet we are actively seeking and finding opportunities to deploy capital. We believe that compelling risk adjusted returns can be achieved by deploying capital and supportive businesses that have demonstrated strength and durability throughout this COVID environment. Follow on investments with existing borrowers with strong business models and balance sheets continue to be an important avenue of capital deployment, as demonstrated with nine follow-ons this past fiscal quarter.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

Saratoga maintains a strong balance sheet, with $157 million in available liquidity and a regulatory debt to equity ratio of just 66%, sitting well below the 96% average among BDCs. SAR is also seeing healthy investment spreads, considering its weighted portfolio yield of 8.6%, comparing favorably to the 4.375% interest rate on a $50 million 5-year unsecured bond that it recently issued in March of this year.

Meanwhile, SAR pays an attractive 7.1% dividend yield with a 93% payout ratio (based on Q1’22 NII/share). The dividend was raised 5 straight times, and is now sitting just 4 cents below the pre-pandemic quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share.

I see value in SAR at the current price of $28.75, which sits very close to its NAV/share of $28.70. I believe a share price premium to NAV is deserved, considering the strong track record of NAV/share growth and the strong balance sheet, which gives SAR the flexibility to make add-on investments. Analysts have a Strong Buy rating on SAR, with an average price target of $30, implying a potential 12% total return including dividends.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

The external management structure could result in conflicts of interest, since a part of management’s compensation is based on AUM. As such investors should look for equity raises done at a premium to NAV.

A continued low interest rate environment may continue to weigh on portfolio yield.

BDC portfolio companies are generally smaller than publicly-traded companies, and may be more susceptible to economic downturns.

Investor Takeaway

Saratoga Investment is an underfollowed BDC that has demonstrated resilient performance over the past twelve months. It has a strong track record of NAV/share growth, with it now sitting above pre-pandemic levels, and the portfolio is prudently managed with high credit standards.

Meanwhile, SAR maintains a strong balance sheet, giving it the flexibility to make add-on investments, and pays a growing and covered dividend. As noted earlier, I see upside in SAR at the current price and view it as a Buy for income and growth.