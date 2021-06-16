Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is a leading U.S. bank with $553 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021.

Like the shares of many other banks, the stock of U.S. Bancorp fell in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Due to the economic recovery, however, U.S. Bancorp’s stock has rebounded. While U.S. Bancorp stock traded for around $55 in February 2020, the stock now trades for $56.44 as of September 2, 2021.

With the IMF expecting the U.S. economy to grow by around 7% this year and 4.9% next year, there could be more upside ahead.

Furthermore, there has been some interesting news on the interest rate front recently. As the saying goes, interest rates are to many commercial banks like what oil prices are to oil companies. Many commercial banks, which generally accept deposits and make loans, are more profitable when interest rates rise.

South Korea

Recently, South Korea became the first nation with a major economy to increase its interest rates since the pandemic began.

Due to concerns over the economy potentially overheating and the increases in debt, South Korea raised its base rate to 0.75% from 0.50%. Furthermore, South Korea's central bank signaled it will keep the door open for any potential further policy action.

The interest rate hike was the first hike in South Korea in almost three years. Previously, South Korea cut its interest rates due to the pandemic.

Many analysts expect the Bank of Korea to raise the base rate again next year, with the base rate in the country potentially reaching 1.25% by the end of 2022.

What the South Korea News Means

Although they are both developed economies, South Korea is different from the United States.

While South Korea is more export focused, the United States is more consumption based. Due to strong exports, South Korea’s economy has rebounded closer to its full potential faster than the United States’ economy has.

In terms of when the United States could rebound closer to its full potential, Fitch Ratings wrote in May that it doesn't think the U.S. will return to full employment until the fourth quarter of 2022. According to Fitch Ratings estimates in May, the U.S. economy would still need to create another seven million jobs and the less than full labor market will limit wage inflation.

Nevertheless, the South Korea news could be bullish for U.S. bank stocks like U.S. Bancorp as it improves sentiment and increases expectations of an eventual interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve either in 2023 or 2024. After indicating in March of this year that interest rates probably won’t increase until 2024, the Fed has more recently indicated interest rates could increase as early as 2023.

With higher interest rates, U.S. Bancorp could potentially realize wider net interest margins and make more in net interest income. U.S. Bancorp's net interest margin was 2.53% in the second quarter of 2021 when the Federal Funds rate was near zero, for example, while U.S. Bancorp's net interest margin in 2019 was 3.06% when the Federal Funds rate was above 2% for a considerable part of the year.

Insider Monkey Holdings

For the filing period ended June 30, 2021, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owned 128,888,906 shares that were worth over $7.3 billion at the end of June. Although Berkshire Hathaway slightly trimmed its share position by 1% from the prior filing period, U.S. Bancorp nevertheless accounted for 2.5% of the fund’s 13F equity portfolio for the June filing period.

Given Buffett is generally a long term investor, the considerable position is likely a vote of confidence for U.S. Bancorp’s competitive advantages and its normalized earnings power.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter of 2021, U.S. Bancorp earned $1.28 per share, up from $0.41 per share in the second quarter of 2020. U.S. Bancorp’s average total deposits also increased 6.4% compared to a year ago to $429.2 million and the bank's average earnings assets rose 1.3% compared to a year ago to $500.8 million.

Many of U.S. Bancorp's performance ratios also improved. For the second quarter of 2021, U.S. Bancorp’s return on average assets increased to 1.44% from 0.51% in the second quarter of 2020 and the bank’s return on average common equity increased to 16.3% from 5.3%. Although U.S. Bancorp's efficiency ratio did increase slightly to 59% from 57.6% in the second quarter of 2020, efficiency ratios of under 60% are generally good.

Potential

In terms of estimates, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.95 per share for 2021 and $4.49 per share for 2022, giving the bank a forward P/E ratio of around 11.4 and 12.57 for 2021 and 2022, respectively, at the stock price of $56.44 as of 9/2/2021.

Given that U.S. Bancorp 2021 earnings per share has benefited from the company releasing reserves due to better than expected credit trends and more constructive outlook on the U.S. economy, the bank’s 2022 earnings per share is perhaps a better reflection of the company’s earnings power.

At a forward P/E ratio of 12.57 for 2022 and with the bank’s competitive advantages, U.S. Bancorp’s valuation looks attractive even when considering the bank could earn less during the recessionary phase of the economic cycle.

Given how much stimulus the government has enacted, it’s unlikely the U.S. economy will contract for at least a few years unless something unexpected occurs.

Once interest rates increase, banks such as U.S. Bancorp could have another tailwind.