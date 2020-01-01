onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is one of the largest pipeline and midstream operators in the United States. The company has long been a favorite of income investors, although it lost some of its shine last year when it cut the distribution. That was certainly irritating for long-term investors but this alone does not necessarily mean that the company is a bad place to park new money. Indeed, the company’s 6.31% yield at the present price is certain to be attractive to anyone that is seeking income. Energy Transfer also joins many of its midstream peers in boasting some fairly strong growth prospects. The sector has certainly recovered from the low points of last year and fortunately it appears to be strong enough to continue its run.

About Energy Transfer

As mentioned in the introduction, Energy Transfer is one of the largest midstream and pipeline operators in the United States, boasting a network of pipelines that spreads all across the country:

Source: Energy Transfer LP

The breadth of the company’s operations provides it with exposure to every major basin in the continental United States in which crude oil and natural gas are produced. This is nice because each of these basins has different fundamental dynamics. For example, the Permian and Bakken shales are typically targeted by those producers looking to produce crude oil while the Marcellus shale is more focused on the production of natural gas. We saw the importance of this during the recent pandemic-related lockdowns as the price of crude oil fell far more than the price of natural gas. As a result, those producers operating in areas like the Permian basin cut down their production much more than those companies operating in the Marcellus shale. Naturally, production declines cause the volume of resources moving through Energy Transfer’s pipes to decrease, which can be expected to have a negative impact on the cash flows generated by the company’s operations in that region as we will see in a minute. Thus, the breadth of the company’s operations provide Energy Transfer with diversification benefits as it limits the company’s exposure to any single basin.

As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, crude oil prices fell precipitously in the wake of the lockdowns. This makes a great deal of sense. Crude oil is primarily used as a transportation fuel. People that are trapped at home in fear of a pandemic will naturally do less traveling and thus consume less crude oil. This caused a surplus of crude oil to build up and by the law of supply and demand caused prices to fall. Fortunately, Energy Transfer has a way to protect itself against this. The company provides its transportation services under long-term contracts that should outlast any short-term macroeconomic problems. Energy Transfer is paid under these contracts based on the volume of resources moving through the pipelines, not on the value of them so it is not directly impacted by declines in energy prices. Finally, these contracts contain what are known as minimum volume commitments. These specify a certain minimum volume of resources that must be sent through the company’s pipes or paid for anyway, which provides protection against production declines like what we saw last year. This all serves to provide a great deal of stability to Energy Transfer’s cash flows. We can in fact see that the company has enjoyed relatively stable cash flows since the start of 2020:

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 DCF 1,397 1,262 1,675 1,353 3,895 1,384

(all figures in millions of USD)

Naturally, as investors we are generally not impressed by mere stability. We need to see growth. Fortunately, Energy Transfer manages to deliver here as well. As is the case with all midstream companies, the typical way to grow is to construct new infrastructure that it can then contract out to customers and thus generate cash flows off of. Energy Transfer has invested very heavily in new projects since 2017:

Source: Energy Transfer LP

This has allowed Energy Transfer to grow its adjusted EBITDA by 29% over the same time period. This is the thing that helped the company grow its distribution over the 2017-2020 period. Unfortunately, it looks as though this growth story will not be continuing in the near-term. This is a direct response to the events of 2020. As already noted, many upstream companies reduced their production in response to the decline in crude oil in 2020, which forced companies to take measures to conserve their balance sheets and financial strength. Those same companies also cut back on their growth ambitions, which means that some of the growth projects that Energy Transfer was planning to build are no longer needed on the same timetable. As such, it makes no sense for the company to spend the money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use and so it has postponed or canceled many of the growth projects that it was previously working on. In aggregate, the company has reduced its capital expenditures from $5.5 billion in 2017 to $1.6 billion in 2021. This may be just a short-term problem though as today’s much higher crude oil prices have caused some of the previously shut down production to return. It is also possible that the upstream producers will also regain their growth ambitions. Should that happen, it is conceivable that Energy Transfer will resume work on its postponed growth projects at that time and return to a growth state.

Despite the steep reduction in growth capital spending, Energy Transfer still has some growth potential. The most significant of the growth opportunities may be in the emerging natural gas liquids export industry. There has been a growing demand for these compounds from many nations around the world, particularly from emerging markets that may not have sufficient infrastructure to distribute natural gas to homes and businesses. This problem is particularly acute in rural areas where people depend on coal and wood for space heating and cooking. Natural gas liquids are easily transportable and produce fewer carbon emissions when burned than either of these fuels. Thus, this overall supports the goals that many governments have to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. Energy Transfer has been able to take advantage of this and increase the quantity of natural gas liquids moving through its export terminals over the past few years:

Source: Energy Transfer LP

One of the company’s major natural gas liquids export facilities is the Marcus Hook Terminal in Pennsylvania. This is an 800-acre facility supported by both inbound and outbound pipelines including an inbound pipeline that comes directly from the Marcellus shale where these resources are extracted from the ground. The facility has the ability to export more than 400,000 barrels of ethane per day. This export capacity is supported by approximately six million barrels of storage capacity so just in case something disrupts the inbound shipments, the terminal will be able to continue to support the export operations for a few days. This facility is far from the only natural gas liquids export facility that Energy Transfer owns and operates. Altogether, the company’s facilities handle 40% of all American natural gas liquids exports and 20% of all natural gas exports globally. We can clearly see that the natural gas liquids exports business is a major one for it and an opportunity for the company going forward.

Fundamentals Of Midstream

The overall fundamentals for midstream companies are quite positive despite the devastation that the sector experienced in the capital markets last year. The reason for this is the growing global demand for fossil fuels, particularly natural gas. One of the reasons for the growth in natural gas demand is the worldwide fears with regards to climate change. These fears have caused governments around the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most popular ways to do this is to convert old coal-fired power plants to natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than coal. The International Energy Agency expects that this trend will continue and cause the global demand for natural gas to increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

We can see that the global demand for crude oil is also expected to increase over the time period, albeit much less than natural gas. This demand is expected to come from emerging markets, whose economies should grow over the time period. This should result in growing wealth among their populations. These newly middle-class people will likely want to enjoy their wealth and live a lifestyle that is much closer to what their counterparts in the Western nations enjoy than what they have now. This will require an increase in energy consumption, including crude oil. As the population of these nations is higher than the population of the developed nations, this rising demand from the emerging markets will more than offset the stagnant to declining demand for crude oil in the developed markets.

This rising global demand for fossil fuels will benefit midstream companies even though they do not produce any resources themselves. The reason for this is that the United States is one of the only regions in the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of oil and natural gas due to the wealth of the nation’s various shale basins. It is logical to assume that the upstream producers will indeed increase their production to meet this demand. However, someone will need to transport these resources from the basins where they are produced to the market where they can be sold. This is exactly the business that midstream companies like Energy Transfer are in, and since these companies make their money based on volumes, their cash flows should grow as this scenario plays out.

Distribution Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase midstream master limited partnerships is the generally high yields that they boast. Energy Transfer is no exception to this as the company boasts a 6.31% yield at the current price. Unfortunately, the per unit payout is substantially lower than it was last year as the company cut its distribution back in November following a history of generally very slow growth:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The distribution cut was certainly disheartening and irritating for long-term unitholders but new money does not have to worry about this cut as the share price has since adjusted for it. It is still important that we investigate the company’s ability to maintain the current distribution as we do not want it to cut again and thus reduce our incomes and likely result in another decline in the company’s unit price.

The usual way we analyze distribution sustainability for a company like this is by using a metric known as the distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP accounting figure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the second quarter of 2021, Energy Transfer reported a distributable cash flow of $1.384 billion, which represents an increase over the $1.271 billion that it reported in the prior year quarter. The company only paid out $414 million in distributions, however. This gives it a distribution coverage ratio of 3.34x. As a general rule, analysts consider anything over 1.20x to be reasonable and sustainable. I am somewhat more conservative however and prefer to see this ratio over 1.30x to add a margin of safety to the distribution. As we can clearly see, Energy Transfer easily meets both of these requirements so we can conclude that the distribution is likely reasonably safe at the current level.