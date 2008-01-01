turk_stock_photographer/iStock via Getty Images

Young investors can afford to take more risks with their capital by betting on growth stocks that may turn out to be big winners in the long run. The story changes for those at or nearing retirement, as income investments come front and center. Back in the day, retirees can fulfill their so-called "4% rule" with high-yield savings accounts, but active bond purchasing by the Federal Reserve has made this virtually impossible.

Index funds aren't much better. With the S&P 500 (SPY) yielding just 1.2% at present, it will take many years before the yield rises to a meaningful amount. This brings me to 2 high-yielding names that can help fulfill the 4% rule, while providing an extra 3% kicker on top, without the investor having to cash out on the principal. Both names also come from different industries, helping to provide add diversification to the mix, so let's get started.

Pick #1: Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital (LADR) is a self-managed commercial mortgage REIT that manages a portfolio of senior secured loans collateralized by high-quality properties. It was found amidst the Great Recession in 2008 and continues to be run by the same CEO today.

Ladder's current portfolio is comprised of $5.6 billion in total assets, including $2.6 billion of debt investments, $948 million of real estate equity, and $719 million in securities. LADR maintains a safe investment profile, with 79% of its loan investments being either senior secured or investment grade-rated.

The loans carry a weighted average LTV ratio of 68%, helping to ensure that borrowers have significant skin in the game. Both of these factors help to ensure the recoverability of principal in the event of a borrower default. As seen below, LADR is diversified by property type, with office, mixed use, and multifamily comprising the top 3 categories, representing 66% of the total loan portfolio.

LADR is showing robust lending activity, originating 22 balance sheet loans during the second quarter, totaling $800 million, and funded $689 million of previously originated loans. Meanwhile, no new loans were added to nonaccrual status during the second quarter, and the company successfully resolved a $12 million hotel nonaccrual at par, including collection of default interest and late fees due.

Plus, LADR's real estate portfolio has a 100% rent collection rate, and the securities portfolio appears to be rather safe, with 89% AAA ratings and a weighted average duration of 2 years, mitigating interest rate risk. Meanwhile, LADR carries a reasonable debt to equity ratio of 2.4x, comparing favorably to the 3.5x leverage of industry juggernaut Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT)

It's worth noting that LADR's 7% dividend yield was not covered by earnings during the second quarter. I expect that to change in the upcoming quarters, however, given the robust lending activity in recent months.

Risks to LADR include a perpetually low-rate environment, which would hamper portfolio yield growth. In addition, the hotel portfolio may come under pressure with postponements of consumer travel. I see these risks as being mitigated by an improving economic picture. Plus, LADR's currently low valuation makes up for the risks. At the current price of $11.40, LADR trades at a price-to-book ratio of 0.95x, sitting well at the 1.4x level that it reached prior to the pandemic. LADR is a Buy.

Pick #2: Enbridge

Enbridge (ENB) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that's based in Canada. It has a moat-worthy asset base that includes liquids pipelines, which transports about 25% of the crude oil based in North America, and gas transmission and midstream, transporting 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.

In addition, ENB's gas distribution network serves 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and unlike other midstream companies, ENB has a robust renewables segment, generating 1,766 MW of renewable power in North America and Europe.

While many would argue that ENB's fossil fuels business carries ESG risks in an increasingly climate conscious environment, the fact remains that oil & gas are expected to remain a part of the energy equation for decades to come. This is considering that coal still remains a significant source of energy in many parts of the developing world, thereby giving cleaner burning natural gas that ENB transports an opportunity to be part of the solution. This includes ENB's Cameron extension project currently underway, which will provide firm natural gas transportation to supply an export terminal in southwestern Louisiana.

Meanwhile, ENB has seen increased throughput as the economy gets back on firm footing. This is reflected by liquids and gas transmission improving by 2% and 5% YoY, respectively, during the second quarter. Management is also preparing for increased demand, with the expectation of placing $10 billion worth of capital projects into service this year. As seen below, oil and gas demand this year is expected to outstrip 2020, and continue to grow in the coming years.

Plus, ENB sees a fair amount of opportunity in the renewables segment in both the U.S. and Canada, with $500 million worth of opportunity over the next 2 years. These projects carry the expectation of high single to low teen return on investments.

ENB maintains a strong balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P, and management expects to exit 2021 with a debt to EBITDA ratio in the 4.5-5.0x range. I also find ENB's 6.7% dividend yield to be attractive, considering the healthy payout ratio of just 54% based on distributable cash flow per share of $1.24 during the second quarter. As seen below, ENB's dividend yield currently sits at near the highest level in over a decade outside of the pandemic time frame.

This leaves $5-6 billion of annual investable capacity, of which $3-4 billion is to be allocated towards high-priority investments, and $2 billion is to be allocated towards share buybacks, debt reduction, and asset acquisitions.

I see value in ENB at the current price of $40, with an EV/EBITDA of 14.5. Considering the quality of the enterprise and the strong balance sheet, I would expect for ENB to trade at an EV/EBITDA in the 16x range. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $46.25, implying a potential 12% total return including dividends. ENB is a sleep-well-at-night type of holding with strong income and growth potential.

