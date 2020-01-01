EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

The quarterly earnings trend of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will likely remain flat through the end of 2022. Benefit from loan growth will likely cancel out the impact of margin compression. Meanwhile, the provision expense will likely continue to remain subdued. Overall, I'm expecting BCB Bancorp to report earnings of $0.90 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.75 per share. For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to remain stable. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Additionally, BCB Bancorp is offering an attractive dividend yield for a bank-holding company. As a result, I'm adopting a bullish rating on BCB Bancorp.

Economic Recovery in Operating Markets to Drive Loan Growth

BCB Bancorp's loan portfolio will most probably continue to grow at a healthy rate in the remainder of the year. The economic rebound will likely be the chief driver of credit demand. BCB Bancorp operates in New Jersey and New York, both of which are currently handling the pandemic better than the rest of the country. According to CDC, New York reported a daily average case rate of 191.5 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, while New Jersey reported 167 cases. In comparison, the national average was 321.6 cases per 100,000 people. The relatively better handling of the pandemic bodes well for future economic growth in New York and New Jersey. Although both states are currently trailing the national average in the case of unemployment, the future appears better due to the handling of the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

I'm not expecting the flooding and damages caused by Hurricane Ida to have a material impact on earnings. Small businesses in the area are likely to bounce back soon from the destruction, including power outages and damages to property.

Considering the economic outlook, I'm expecting loans to grow by 1% in the second half of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting loan growth to be close to the 2020 level.

Deposit growth has outpaced loan growth in recent quarters due to the Covid-19 related federal stimulus. In the absence of the stimulus, I'm expecting deposits to grow mostly in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet items.

Deposit Repricing to Counter the Impact of Low Reinvestment Rates

BCB Bancorp's net interest margin has recently suffered from a build-up in cash and cash equivalents. The company's interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions jumped to $319.2 million at the end of June 2021 from $238.0 million at the end of December 2020 (source: 2Q 2021 10-Q Filing). A further build-up is unlikely because deposits will likely grow in tandem with loans, as discussed above. Further, unlike other banks, BCB Bancorp does not hold any Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. As a result, there is no looming forgiveness of PPP loans that could hike the liquidity in the coming months.

Further, the deposit cost has some room to decline as currently, total interest-bearing deposits carry a high rate of 0.60%, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. According to FDIC, the national deposit rates were much lower in August, with a 60-month certificate of deposit at just 0.27%. As a result, I believe BCB Bancorp has a good opportunity to lower its deposit costs.

On the other hand, low reinvestment rates will likely continue to pressurize the average earning asset yield. Overall, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by six basis points in the second half of 2021 from 3.48% in the first half. For 2022, I'm expecting the margin to remain unchanged from the end of 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $1.75 per Share

Earnings in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 will likely remain mostly unchanged from the second quarter's earnings. The flat trend will be attributable to loan growth canceling out the impact of margin compression. Meanwhile, the provision expense will likely continue to remain subdued because the existing allowances for loan losses are greater than non-accruing loans. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, allowances stood at 169% of non-accruing loans at the end of the last quarter. As a result, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain subdued through the end of 2022.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of around $0.45 per share in each of the last two quarters, almost unchanged from the second quarter of 2021. This will take the full year's earnings to $1.75 per share. For 2022, I'm expecting the bottom-line to remain mostly unchanged. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

BCB Bancorp Offering a High Dividend Yield of 4.3%

After keeping its quarterly dividend stable at $0.14 per share since 2014, BCB Bancorp has increased it to $0.16 per share in the third quarter. This new dividend level suggests a dividend yield of 4.3%, which is quite high for a bank-holding company (Seeking Alpha gives BCBP a sector relative grade of A for the yield). The new dividend level appears quite secure as it suggests a payout ratio of only 37% for 2022. Further, the capital level comfortably meets regulatory requirements, which minimizes the threat of a dividend cut for capital adequacy purposes. BCB Bancorp reported a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.03% at the end of June 2021 as opposed to the minimum requirement of 8.50%.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a Modest Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value BCB Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.03 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $13.7 gives a target price of $14.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 6.4% downside from the September 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.2x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.75 gives a target price of $19.6 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 30.5% upside from the September 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $16.9, which implies a 12.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 16%. Hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on BCB Bancorp.

I like the company mostly because of its high dividend yield and secure dividends. Additionally, the company's earnings are likely to remain stable as loan growth can help weather the low-interest-rate environment.