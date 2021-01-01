Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Investors will come back from a three-day weekend with an accelerated schedule of corporate events and major industry conferences running across the tech, energy and financial sectors. On the economic calendar, updates on producer prices, wholesale inventories and jobless claims will be closely watched. The release of the Federal Reserve Beige Book on September 8 will give central banks watchers more data to chew on. The big showstoppers of the week could be the earnings reports that pour in from GameStop (NYSE:GME), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) - and the color from management on the earnings calls. Options trading implies a double-digit share price swing for GameStop and Affirm after the reports drop and a 5% jump up or down for Lululemon.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 7th: Casey's General Stores (CASY), Coupa Software (COUP).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 8th: REV Group (REVG), GameStop (GME), Lululemon (LULU), RH (RH) and ABM Industries (ABM).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 9th: Academy Sports (ASO), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), Zscaler (ZS) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, September 10th: Kroger (KR) and Roots (OTC:RROTF).

IPO watch: IPO lockup period expires on First High-School Education Group (FHS) on September 7, as well as Hayward (HAYW), Olo Inc (OLO), Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX), JOANN (JOAN), Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH), Meatech 3D (MITC) on September 8. Of the group, Olo has posted the biggest gain from its IPO pricing level. Meanwhile, the analyst quiet period expires on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM), Southern States Bancshares (SSBK), Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) and PetVivo (PETV).

Corporate events: Top execs with Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) present at the company's Lenovo Tech World 2021 event. The update from Lenovo on the PC market is usually of interest to HP (HPQ) and Dell (DELL) as well. Teradata (TDC), Johnson Controls International (JCI), CareMax (CMAX), J2 Global (JCOM), Danaher (DHR) and Synchrony Financial (SYF) all have investor day events on tap in the week ahead. At the end of the week, shareholders with Support.com (SPRT) vote on the merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings. SPRT is one of the hottest meme stocks and more than 50% of its float is currently sold short. Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a detailed list of specific events to watch.

Conference schedule: A huge number of conferences are on tap for the week ahead including the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference, the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference, the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference 2021, the Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Conference, the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference and the Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference.

Time to vote: SPAC deals will be front and center next week with Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) shareholders meeting to vote on the business combination of Aria Energy and Archaea Energy, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) shareholders meeting to vote on the business combination with small satellite operator BlackSky and shareholders with Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL) meeting to vote on the business combination with Lillium. Share price volatility has followed recent SPAC votes, with average moves of more than 6% up or down in the three days following a deal approval. Read about more potential share price catalysts for the week ahead.

Data watch: Boeing (NYSE:BA) is expected to update on monthly deliveries at the end of the week. The company's deliveries reports have taken on added significance with MAX 8s back in service and the industry going through an uneven recovery. Also, keep an eye on food and beverage stocks this week when the latest Nielsen numbers drop. The balance between at-home consumption and on-premise consumption continues to be impacted by COVID headlines. Finally, the airline sector could get a jolt if any of the latest reports on traffic or bookings surprise. The two airline stocks with the biggest gains over the last four weeks amid the COVID variant reset are SkyWest (SKYW) +18% and Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) +10%.

Football: Sports betting action heats up with the opening game of the NFL season set for September 9 and the college football season ramping up with a full schedule of games. That means quite a bit of action for sports betting companies with the legal betting pool on football this season forecast by PlayUSA to hit $20B in wagers and U.S. sportsbooks are expected to rake in $1.5B in revenue. “Propelled by the launch earlier this year of legal sports betting in relatively large states like Michigan and Virginia, in addition to states such as Arizona that are expected to launch near the beginning of the NFL season, the U.S. market has grown significantly since the beginning of the 2020 football season," notes lead analyst Dustin Gouker. Just ahead of the football flurry, operators FOX Bet (FOXA), BetMGM (NYSE:MGM), PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF) and WynnBET (WYNN) were named by the NFL as Approved Sportsbook Operators for the 2021 season to join Caesars Entertainment (CZR), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY). The next catalysts to watch in the sector could be the efforts of major players to break into New York and California through new initiatives.

Notable annual meetings: Tucows (TCX) and Box (BOX).

Barron's mentions: Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) is called a value play by the publication as it notes the stock is up just 10% this year and has gained less than half the 97% industry average over the past three years. Taylor trades at a 30% discount to peers on a price-to-earnings comparison and is swapping hands at around book value vs. 1.8X for peers. In the depressed biotech sector, Barron's digs out more value plays after talking to investors and analysts in the industry. Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Compass Pathways (CMPS) and AlloVir (ALVR) make the list of attractive biotech picks. The cover story this week is on the big plans that SEC Commissioner Gary Gensler has for leveling the playing field for investors.

