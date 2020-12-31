busracavus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

After 6 years of dividend suspension, NL Industries (NYSE:NL) restated payments from $0.125 in 2013 to $0.04 in 2020 and $0.06 in 2021, representing a dividend yield of ~3.70% at current prices. Considering the current dividend of $0.06 represents an annual expense of ~$12 million and that the company receives $25.4 million in dividends coming from a minority interest of Kronos Worldwide (KRO), I believe the company has ample room to keep paying the current dividend. Still, the company is acting as a liability shield as it is involved in various legal proceedings due to the manufacture of lead pigments and lead-based paints in the past. For this reason, when estimating the sustainability of the dividend it's very important to analyze how Kronos Worldwide is doing, as well as CompX International (CIX), which is its subsidiary through which the company conducts its component products operations.

For now, NL Industries is sitting in a cash pile of $145 million as it's saving as much as it can from dividends coming from Kronos Worldwide in order to meet any payments related to lead-paint complaints, and this certainly increases the sustainability of its dividend.

A brief overview of the company

NL Industries is a smelting multinational company that conducts its component products operations through its subsidiary, CompX International, and owns a noncontrolling interest in Kronos Worldwide. CompX International (of which the company owns 86% of shares outstanding from a market cap of ~$281.61 million) is one of the leading manufacturers of security products for a wide range of industries, including recreational transportation, postal, office, and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and more. CompX also manufactures stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, and trim tabs for the recreational marine industry, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.02% to 2026. Recreational marine industry operations contribute to ~24% of Compx's net sales and should become more relevant as the industry grows worldwide.

On the other hand, Kronos Worldwide (of which the company owns 30% of shares outstanding from a market cap of ~$1.5 billion) is a multinational manufacturer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments (TiO 2 ) that has operated for more than 100 years in over 100 countries around the globe. TiO 2 is a base industrial product used to provide whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability to a wide range of products including cosmetics, inks, food and food packages, plastics, paper, and coatings, among others. Global demand for titanium dioxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026. NL Industries also owns 1.2 million shares of Valhi (VHI).

Image source: 2020 Annual report

As of December 31, 2020, ~83% of the company's shares outstanding were held by Valhi (VHI). On the other hand, 92% of Valhi's outstanding shares are held by Contran Corporation. The company was founded in 1896 and currently has a market cap of ~$330 million, so it's important to keep in mind that we are dealing with a small-cap company. Looking at the chart below, one quickly realizes that NL Industries is, in effect, an essentially cyclical company, so investors should always invest by adapting their strategies to the cycles of the market, and always try to average down during the dips.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $6.49, which represent a 73.75% decline from the spike of $24.72 on March 29, 2005, a 67.39% decline from the spike of $19.90 on June 9, 2011, and a 59.56% decline from the most recent spike of $16.05 on November 30, 2017. For this reason, I believe it is worth taking a look at the company to see what we find.

First of all, it's important to note that the company is currently involved in various legal proceedings due to the manufacture of lead pigments and lead-based paint in the past, some of which have evolved as class actions.

These legal proceedings seek damages for personal injury, property damage, and governmental expenditures, and most of them are at pre-trial stages. Although a certain number of them have been filed, it's important to bear in mind that the company must reserve a part of the dividends it receives from Kronos in order to face current and future legal proceedings.

Net sales recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and already surpassed 2019

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the company was achieving sustained but slow growth through its subsidiary, CompX, which is a very good sign. Still, the coronavirus pandemic crisis has caused a moderate drop in sales. In my opinion, the decline was very soft, especially if we take into account that it is a company with a high cyclical component.

Source: 10-K filings

During the first quarter of 2020, net sales increased by 3.64% year over year to $32.31 million, which shows the company was achieving moderate growth before the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The true impact of the coronavirus pandemic crisis took place during the second quarter of 2020 as the company reported a net sales decline of 29.44% year over year to $23.80 million, although it recovered very quickly and reported a much smaller decline of 4.30% year over year to $28.43 million during the third quarter and a 1.3% decline to $29.96 million during the fourth quarter. Overall, net sales declined by 7.81% year over year to $114.5 million during 2020.

As for the current year, net sales increased by 11.18% year over year during the first quarter of 2021 to $35.92 million (and by 15.23% compared to the same quarter of 2019). And finally, the company confirmed the recovery during the second quarter with a 52.32% increase in net sales year over year to $36.25 million (and 7.48% compared to the same quarter of 2019). If we compare the second quarter of 2021 to 2019 the growth was 7.48%, which means the company surpassed net sales from 2019 during the first semester of 2021.

Overall, both Kronos and CompX increased their sales in the last few years (though Kronos is in a much more irregular shape as the company has a backpack full of debt to get rid of).

Data by YCharts

Still, the balance sheet of both companies has improved in recent years (as well as that of NL Industries) so I believe that the current drop in the price-to-sales ratio of the company represents a good opportunity for investors with enough patience to wait for a turnaround and who feel comfortable with a current yield-on-cost of ~3.70%.

Data by YCharts

Both the drop in share prices and the rapid recovery in sales have caused the PS ratio to plummet recently to 2.423, which is very acceptable if we consider the historical data. This means the company is currently making $0.41 from sales for each dollar held in shares by investors. Still, the current uncertainty about the impact of ongoing and future litigations (which is unquantified) is keeping the share price low, so it looks like a good opportunity is opening up for those investors who decide to be patient before a tailwind that fuels optimism from the investment community hits. Still, I believe that litigation risks and the cyclical nature of Kronos suggest investors should average down in order to decrease the average purchase price if further price declines take place in the future.

Margins are very healthy and stable

Sales are the lifeblood of any company as it is the way it generates money, but just as important is its ability to convert sales into actual cash. Currently, the company enjoys a trailing twelve months' gross profit margin of 28.63%, which means CompX made $0.29 for each dollar coming from sales after subtracting the cost of goods sold. As we can see in the table below, the trailing twelve-month gross profit margin declined as volumes declined due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Data by YCharts

Still, gross profit margins recovered in the first semester of 2021 due to increased volumes as the world's economy reopened after the coronavirus pandemic and it reached 31.19% during the second quarter of 2021, which is a very good sign that the company is improving profitability.

Data by YCharts

The company's CapEX mainly comes from CompX factories and equipment upgrades, as well as automation of its production processes. For this reason, I believe gross profit margins should keep stable in the long term.

The balance sheet is actually very strong

The company is virtually debt-free as long-term debt stands at $0.50 million. During the last few years, it has been constantly generating cash and accumulating it in its coffers as it canceled the dividend from 2014 to 2020. Sooner or later, the company will have to make use of that cash, although it is still necessary to know what will happen with the complaints related to the manufacturing of lead-paint products. As for now, the company recently restated the dividend, but cash reserves remain very high.

Data by YCharts

Still, it's very important to note that debt from Kronos and CompX (as well as the rest of the metrics) have a direct impact on the company's performance as the capacity of NL Industries to pay the dividend is determined by the cash dividends and other distributions from CompX and Kronos.

Data by YCharts

Kronos' net debt has been steadily declining during the last decade despite investing high amounts of cash in CAPEX in order to keep production costs low and increasing production capacity. This is thanks to high cash from operations year after year, which is enough to cover dividend and interest expenses while generating surpluses that can be used to reduce debt.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, CompX enjoys a debt-free balance sheet while its cash pile keeps growing year after year. The 2016-2017 gap was the result of Valhi borrowing $40 million from CompX.

Data by YCharts

As a consequence, part of the cash on hand was substituted by long-term notes receivable to $38.2 million in 2017 but only declined to $26 million during the last report. This means that while the company's cash reserves have recovered and hit a new all-time high of $70 million, the company still holds $26 million in long-term notes receivable, which confirms that CompX is sitting on a very big cash pile that is constantly growing.

The dividend is stable as the company only pays half of the dividends received from Kronos Worldwide

The dividend has been unstable during the last decade. The company was paying a quarterly dividend of $0.125 in 2013, but in 2014 the management finally decided to suspend it as the company started to accumulate cash.

It wasn't until 2020 that the management finally reinstated it at $0.04 per quarter. In 2021, the company raised it to $0.06 as it's more confident of its capacity to face payments from ongoing and future legal proceedings due to high cash on hand. This leaves a 3.70% dividend yield, which still represents slightly less than half of the dividends it paid before they were canceled, and which should not return until the company knows, even in an approximate way, the final impact of the complaints related to the manufacturing and sale of lead-paint products. In this sense, the potential yield on cost may the legal proceedings come to an end (or may NL Industries save enough cash on hand to deal with them) and the old quarterly dividend of $0.125 come back is ~7.70%, and it would certainly be covered by dividends received from Kronos Worldwide.

In 2020, the company paid $7.78 million in dividends. Considering that the dividend has increased by 50% in 2021, we could expect that the dividend spending will be ~$11.7 million in 2021. The company expects to receive $25.4 million in dividends from Kronos, which means it will still save slightly more than $12 million in its balance sheet after using the other half for dividend distribution.

Data by YCharts

Kronos' trailing twelve months' cash from operations stands at $162.5 million while trailing twelve months' interest expenses are $20 million and dividends paid $83.20 million, leaving a cash payout ratio of 63.5%. This means Kronos is actually in good shape and is generating cash, which should ultimately improve the sustainability of its current dividend. Also, remember that Kronos has enough cash on hand to get rid of most of its debt, which will ultimately lead to a huge reduction of interest expenses in the future.

Data by YCharts

As for CompX, trailing twelve months' cash from operations stands at $14.12 million while trailing twelve months' dividends paid are $7.46 million. Still, it's very important to note that CompX raised the dividend to $0.20 per share during the first quarter of 2021. Considering the quarterly dividend expenses are $2.48 million, we can expect a ~$10 million dividend expense per year, which would leave a cash payout ratio of ~70%.

Risks worth mentioning

The company's dividend largely depends on the ability of Kronos Worldwide to pay dividends for the shares held by NL Industries. Thus, any cut in dividends from Kronos Worldwide would have a direct impact on NL Industries' ability to continue paying dividends. Still, Kronos' dividend is sustainable and a relatively low cash payout ratio should allow the company to reinvest excess cash back into the company.

Kronos has a heavy backpack full of debt on his back, which is generating an annual interest expense of $19.80 million or almost 12% of the company's cash from operations. Still, it has enough cash on hand to pay down a big chunk of its debt load, so I would expect interest expenses to decline in the future unless the company finally decides to make a major acquisition instead.

In 2020, 93% of sales from Kronos Worldwide came from operations related to the TiO 2 industry. Therefore, any disruption in the TiO 2 industry would certainly have a direct impact on sales from Kronos as the industry has proved to be largely cyclical in the long term, generating unstable margins depending on demand and putting the dividend at risk.

And lastly, I would like to mention the importance of averaging down as the company is very cyclical. Despite lower valuations compared to the past and a very tempting dividend yield on cost whose potential is still high once the company has enough cash to meet potential legal proceeding costs, we must remember that it's always better to miss the chance to open a complete position in the lows than to regret not being able to acquire more shares at lower prices in the future.

Conclusion

NL Industries' current dividend yield of ~3.70% looks very stable as it is only using half of the dividends received from Kronos Worldwide to distribute them. Furthermore, NL Industries is becoming more confident as its cash on hand is growing year after year.

Kronos Worldwide is generating strong cash from operations and the use of Titanium dioxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026. This means the company is able to pay the dividend with relative ease and that the industry in which operates will offer expansion opportunities in the medium term. Furthermore, it has been raising cash on hand, which has caused a steady decline in net debt and should decrease the annual interest expense, which would add to the dividend sustainability and growth opportunities. This will make it possible for NL Industries to keep paying the dividend and saving exceeds.

As for CompX, the company's net sales have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic crisis. In this sense, NL Industries has the potential to further increase the dividend now that its cash pile is approaching the $150 million mark.

But given the cyclical component of NL Industries, I believe that the best strategy is to reap the dividend until the turnaround is evident and the potential upside becomes more limited.