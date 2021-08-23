Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

"Quality" Closed-End Fund Report

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds for further due diligence and investigation.

Based on feedback from members, it seems that a very large number of investors, understandably, place a great emphasis on coverage and return of capital. While I'm not going to rehash the entire ROC argument here (it is suffice to say that the issue is much more complicated than "ROC = bad"), some investors may consider a fund with over 100% coverage to be attractive simply because they know that the distributions are being covered by earnings. Such a fund may be at lower risk of a distribution cut, which can cause devastating impacts to a fund's market price, and may even afford to raise its distribution in the future.

What does the "quality" label indicate? Simply put, it means that the distribution coverage is greater than 100%. However, please note these caveats: Firstly, coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. Although there are sometimes discrepancies with CEFConnect's data, this allows us to automate the calculation process for the entire universe, and we consider it to be sufficient for a preliminary screen anyway. Before buying or selling any fund, it's recommended to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >100% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut off ratio of 100% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 99.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 100.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

The coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the earnings/share number provided by CEFConnect on the "distributions" tab by the distribution/share. CEFdata also provides earning coverage numbers as well.

I hope that these rankings of quality CEFs will provide fertile ground for further exploration.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of August 20, 2021.

1. Top 10 widest quality discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts and coverage >100%. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z Lev BE Cov (SRV) MLPs -24.66% 5.53% 0.3 8% 2.21% 152% (FEI) MLPs -11.21% 8.52% 0.4 20% 1.48% 146% ( NYSE: FPL MLPs -10.97% 8.15% 0.8 20% 1.75% 177% (WIW) Investment Grade -9.03% 3.30% 1.4 31% 0.76% 143% (NBO) New York Munis -7.95% 3.58% 1.7 39% 2.44% 131% (AOD) Global Equity -7.91% 6.75% 1.5 0% 1.17% 128% (SBI) National Munis -7.38% 2.92% 1.9 24% 1.60% 110% (NBW) California Munis -7.28% 3.71% 1.7 39% 2.35% 139% (NUO) Single-state Munis -6.72% 3.60% 1.9 34% 1.02% 104% (BFZ) California Munis -6.62% 3.46% 1.7 38% 1.03% 104%

2. Top 10 best quality z-scores

CEFs with the best (most negative) z-scores are potential buy candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison. Only funds with coverage >100% are considered.

CEF Category Z P/D Yield Lev BE Cov (DSL) Global Income -0.2 -3.22% 7.47% 28% 1.55% 129% (NXP) National Munis -0.2 5.44% 3.16% 0% 0.26% 112% (NXQ) National Munis 0.2 1.84% 3.17% 0% 0.31% 109% (JCO) High Yield 0.3 0.49% 4.95% 27% 1.02% 142% (SRV) MLPs 0.3 -24.66% 5.53% 8% 2.21% 152% (FEI) MLPs 0.4 -11.21% 8.52% 20% 1.48% 146% (MUA) National Munis 0.5 5.61% 3.71% 11% 0.72% 104% (MAV) National Munis 0.5 -2.67% 4.03% 35% 1.18% 108% (DBL) Multisector Income 0.7 1.13% 6.69% 17% 1.45% 109% (NXN) New York Munis 0.7 -2.41% 2.96% 0% 0.41% 108%

3. Top 20 highest quality yields

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 20 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, and [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration). Only funds with coverage >100% are considered. To make the charts more manageable, I've split the funds into two groups of 10.

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (RSF) High Yield 9.43% -3.00% 1.3 28% 3.45% 168% (FEI) MLPs 8.52% -11.21% 0.4 20% 1.48% 146% (FPL) MLPs 8.15% -10.97% 0.8 20% 1.75% 177% (KIO) High Yield 7.76% -2.11% 1.4 36% 2.35% 113% (EHI) High Yield 7.68% -1.87% 1.1 31% 1.37% 103% (BGH) High Yield 7.54% -4.10% 1.8 28% 1.62% 127% (DSL) Global Income 7.47% -3.22% -0.2 28% 1.55% 129% (AOD) Global Equity 6.75% -7.91% 1.5 0% 1.17% 128% (DBL) Multisector Income 6.69% 1.13% 0.7 17% 1.45% 109% (IVH) High Yield 6.48% -5.81% 2.0 26% 1.83% 116% (JPC) Preferreds 6.40% 0.91% 1.5 35% 1.32% 104% (AGD) Global Equity 6.37% -6.13% 2.1 3% 1.35% 145% (HYB) High Yield 6.36% -4.64% 2.1 27% 1.20% 107% (DCF) Multisector Income 6.30% 2.46% 1.3 29% 1.14% 110% (BGB) Senior Loans 6.23% -4.85% 1.8 35% 2.26% 102% (JPI) Preferreds 6.15% 1.19% 0.9 32% 1.33% 105% (JPS) Preferreds 6.11% 0.81% 1.2 36% 1.29% 104% (FPF) Preferreds 5.95% 2.95% 1.9 30% 1.31% 104% (EVF) Senior Loans 5.59% -0.28% 1.7 38% 1.73% 108% (SRV) MLPs 5.53% -24.66% 0.3 8% 2.21% 152%

4. Top 10 best combination of quality yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it's probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount. However, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased toward the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases toward funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "DxY" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered. The DxY score is scaled by 100.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z DxY Lev BE Cov (SRV) MLPs -24.66% 5.53% 0.3 -1.4 8% 2.21% 152% (FEI) MLPs -11.21% 8.52% 0.4 -1.0 20% 1.48% 146% (FPL) MLPs -10.97% 8.15% 0.8 -0.9 20% 1.75% 177% (AOD) Global Equity -7.91% 6.75% 1.5 -0.5 0% 1.17% 128% (AGD) Global Equity -6.13% 6.37% 2.1 -0.4 3% 1.35% 145% (IVH) High Yield -5.81% 6.48% 2.0 -0.4 26% 1.83% 116% (BGH) High Yield -4.10% 7.54% 1.8 -0.3 28% 1.62% 127% (BGB) Senior Loans -4.85% 6.23% 1.8 -0.3 35% 2.26% 102% (NXJ) Single-state Munis -6.62% 4.52% 1.9 -0.3 33% 0.96% 102% (WIW) Investment Grade -9.03% 3.30% 1.4 -0.3 31% 0.76% 143%

5. Top 10 best combination of quality yield, discount and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: Yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative one-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "DxYxZ" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered. The DxYxZ score is scaled by 100.

Only one "Quality" fund had a negative z-score this month!

CEF Category P/D Yield Z DxYxZ Lev BE Cov (DSL) Global Income -3.22% 7.47% -0.2 0.1 28% 1.55% 129%

Commentary

Several MLP funds also make the top coverage lists, including First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), a holding in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. I'm bullish on this sector, and the discounts remain highly attractive with FPL sporting a -10.97% discount at the time of writing.

The reason it appears on the "Quality" report, though, may be due to intricacies of tax accounting for MLPs, which can include return-of-capital ("ROC") distributions. As we can see from the fund's most recent semi-annual report, the fund's net investment income was highest since 2016, even though the asset base must have been larger in previous years. This also means that if we include the return of capital distributions received from its underlying portfolio, the total coverage could have been even higher.

First Trust and its sub-adviser, Energy Income Partners, are the most conservative MLP/midstream fund managers due to their (1) generally lower leverage levels, (2) overweight to blue-chip MLPs such as EPD and MMP, (3) use of an option strategy, and (4) partial allocation to the utilities sector. This has allowed it to maintain benchmark-matching performance in a bear market despite being leveraged, and far outperforming other funds in the peer group such as CEN and FMO.

Therefore, as a value investor, I continue to be bullish on FPL over the entire bull/bear cycle and consider it a strong choice for relatively conservative energy investors. These are the top 10 holdings of FPL:

The industry breakdown for FPL:

FPL last closed with a -10.97% discount and a yield of 8.15%. It uses 20% leverage and charges a baseline expense ratio of 1.20%.

The only "quality" fund with a negative z-score this month is DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL), which Nick last covered for our members here: DSL: Valuation Getting Even More Narrow. DSL has a very high coverage ratio of 129%, although that was partially due to a whopping -26.7% distribution cut towards the end of last year (that Nick also predicted in a previous article!). [Disclosure: Nick Ackerman is contributor author to the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory].

The cut caused a plunge in the fund's valuation, but it has now recovered to a minor -3.22% discount, which is a little wider than its 1, 3 and 5-year averages of -2.62%, -1.28% and -2.83%, respectively. Hence giving the slight value proposition here, although the discount isn't that wide on an absolute basis.

The fund's high coverage should provide stability for the fund's 7.21% NAV yield going forward, which is boosted to a 7.47% market yield thanks to the fund's slight discount. For more information on the fundamental characteristics of DSL, a diversified fixed income fund with allocations to emerging markets, high yield bonds, commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS"), collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") and bank loans, please see Nick's most recent article here.