Vladimir Zakharov/iStock via Getty Images

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Hoya Capital Real Estate.

The net lease REITs are in a good position. We'll be covering factors pertaining to the entire subsector of net lease REITs:

Ticker Company Name O Realty Income Corp NNN National Retail Properties, Inc. STOR STORE Capital Corp ADC Agree Realty Corporation WPC W. P. Carey Inc FCPT Four Corners Property Trust Inc SRC Spirit Realty Capital Inc VER VEREIT Inc GTY Getty Realty Corp. EPR EPR Properties GNL Global Net Lease Inc

The macroeconomic environment looks broadly favorable, which means strong rent collections and low interest rates. While inflation was grabbing headlines months ago, the 5-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Security) breakeven rate actually decreased slightly over the last few months.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate [T5YIE]

Moderate inflation and low interest rates are generally a favorable environment for net lease REITs. All they were really asking for was strong rent collections, which they delivered:

Source: Hoya Capital, The REIT Forum

Note: Hoya's chart includes a few triple net lease REITs I still need to add to the Google Sheets. Consequently, a few of these REITs won't show up in the other charts.

In discussing earnings for Q2 2021, Hoya Capital wrote:

It's back to business as usual for net lease REITs, which reported that rent collection rates returned to pre-pandemic levels in Q2. Eight of the eleven REITs that provide guidance raised their full-year FFO growth outlook as more than half the sector now expects its 2021 FFO to be above pre-pandemic levels. Positive standouts included Spirit Realty (SRC), which reported collection of 99% of rents and raised its full-year FFO growth outlook by 580 bps to 10.8%. Realty Income (O) and National Retail (NNN) reported solid beat-and-raise results as well. EPR Properties (EPR) - which was among the hardest-hit REITs by the pandemic - introduced FFO guidance which called for a nearly 50% jump from last year but still nearly 50% below its pre-pandemic FFO.

With boosts to guidance, dividend payout ratios look even better for most of the REITs. Most of the REITs are showing payout ratios on projected AFFO (consensus estimate) between 70% and 85%. That's a very reasonable range. We know W. P. Carey's (WPC) high payout ratio has been a result of AFFO per share growth being limited by the definition of "AFFO per share". The REIT transitioned away from managing other non-traded REITs, which results in their AFFO today being much higher quality than it was a few years ago. WPC handles this by identifying "Real Estate AFFO per share" as a separate metric that excludes the revenue and earnings from those "investment management" operations.

The management operations added $6,209 to adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2021, which accounted for 2.17% of the total $286,157 reported for the same period. While the value from investment management has fallen, the value from their real estate operations, also known as "Owned Real Estate" has continued to climb.

Global Net Lease's (GNL) payout ratio at 85% may seem comparable, but I don't see it that way. There's a huge difference in leverage. When we think about leverage, often we combine preferred equity with debt. They aren't precisely the same, but the function is similar enough from the perspective of a common shareholder. By our calculations (which can't be perfect due to differences in REITs and subsidiaries/joint ventures impacting accounting) WPC financed about 36% of the total value of the company this way. For GNL, it was over 60%. That's a dramatic difference.

Why does it matter so much? Beyond the whole "risk" thing, when a REIT runs high on leverage they often have some other expenses which are more significant. Using GNL's Q2 2021 earnings release, we can check their calculations for AFFO and identify the adjustments we don't like:

Source: GNL, commentary by author

We see an 85% payout ratio based on consensus estimates (and many analysts accept those adjustments). Removing those items would drop the result by 12.6%, so the effective payout ratio as we would prefer to calculate it is in the upper 90% range. For WPC, making these adjustments only reduces their second-quarter AFFO by a little less than 5.5%:

Source: WPC, commentary by author

That's a material difference. For those who are curious, this is a trend you'll often see when evaluating smaller equity REITs vs larger peers. The larger REIT will usually have a stronger balance sheet and these adjustments will result in a smaller impact on their metrics. This is part of how smaller REITs try to pump up AFFO per share to appear as better "bargains". Further, we haven't yet adjusted for any level of recurring capitalized expenditures. Those are generally much smaller for net lease REITs, but they can still exist.

Big Picture Developments

Strong rent collections lead the way. Given the reopening of the economy, it shouldn't be surprising that rent collections have recovered. Yet with concerns about the Delta variant, interest rates remain low. This is generally a favorable environment. Regardless of political beliefs, we can all agree that closures impacted rent collections in 2020. Consequently, we should remain aware of the risk to the sector. Our emphasis has remained on REITs that weathered the storm well. Within the Net Lease REIT sector, some performed better than others.

The Long View

When we are evaluating the REITs, we want to take a long-term view. We aren't just interested in the next quarter of earnings. We want to consider dividend stability (generally looks pretty good), growth prospects (still reasonable), and current valuation (mixed). The growth prospects are one of the most overlooked (and often misunderstood) aspects. Triple net lease REITs deliver superior growth in AFFO per share (which supports dividend growth) when they trade at a premium to NAV so they can issue new shares to fund growth. As they grow, they generate additional returns through a few channels:

They acquire enough new properties to more than offset the shares, increasing NAV per share. To maintain a similar debt-to-market-value-of-assets ratio (we'll explain that soon), they issue new debt which is generally at lower rates (because rates declined). New debt can also be cheaper if the REIT grew larger and became more attractive to lenders. As they grow, their overhead expenses ("general and administrative" on the income statement) generally decrease as a percentage of total revenue.

For those reasons, a REIT which regularly achieves a premium to NAV can generate stronger total returns to shareholders than one which does not. This is one of the major factors that enhances the total returns delivered by many triple net lease REITs.

The next question we have to consider is the appeal of the real estate portfolio over the long term. Net lease REITs generally have exposure to retail properties, but those properties are usually less exposed (not immune) to online competition. We can still reasonably expect rental rates to continue improving in their portfolios, though they should achieve slower growth rates than some other sectors. Overall, the outlook looks "pretty good".

Debt-to-Market-Value-of-Assets

In the prior section, I referenced the level of debt relative to the market value of assets. That awkward wording is there to catch some attention. We're looking at the market value of the assets because that's what underwriters care about and it is what you would care about if you owned the real estate. If you owned an apartment complex worth $10 million, you might have purchased it for $5 million many years ago. We want to consider debt relative to the $10 million value of the buildings today, rather than focusing on the historical cost. This is a fairly unique issue that pertains to equity REITs that report under GAAP.

FCPT

Lately, we've seen Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) underperforming. They were a favorite for some investors coming out of the pandemic, but excitement plunged. That could be attributed to having less "inflation protection" in their leases, but they didn't outperform over the last couple of months as inflation fears were slightly reduced. Management seems quite aware that their valuation is lower than that of peers. During Q2 2021, FCPT didn't access their ATM (at-the-market) program to issue shares. However, FCPT did announce in June that they had modified their credit agreement to reduce the interest rate. They also issued some senior unsecured notes with interest rates of 2.99% and 2.74%. That's not bad. It's not as cheap as some of their bigger peers would get, but it's a reasonable rate on debt to enable long-term growth. Meanwhile, they've continued to gradually expand their portfolio with small purchases. Based on the valuation, we find FCPT attractive.

First Conclusion

The overall environment looks pretty favorable for the segment. The biggest risk on the horizon is additional waves from the pandemic. Earnings reports for Q2 2021 were generally positive and with rent collections in many cases reaching 99% or higher. Meanwhile, low interest rates continue to make the dividend yields appealing while offering the REITs the opportunity to pair new equity issuance with debt at relatively low interest rates. That combination helps the REITs to establish more competitive growth in AFFO per share.

Ratings:

Bullish on FCPT

The charts in this section will still be updated for each new article, but the rest of the text for the public version will be mostly repeated from piece to piece. We structure the article this way because the repeated sections are extremely important to understanding REIT investing, yet we find people rarely click links to access additional information. Therefore, it needs to be in the body of the article so any reader can easily refer to it.

Cheap Stays Cheap

When Hoya Capital Real Estate wrote Cheap REITs Stay Cheap, he said:

While the allure of high yield REITs can be tempting, we've stressed in our research that while there are no shortcuts in REIT investing, that one can indeed 'tilt the playing field' in one's favor by having the discipline to focus on high-quality names and long-term dividend growth rather than 'juicy' yields that can be cut at any moment. High yield REIT investors had a rough 2020 as REITs in the highest quadrant of dividend yields entering 2020 plunged more than 30% and saw the vast majority of dividend cuts while REITs in the lowest dividend yield quadrant produced positive total returns.

He hammered the point home with this chart:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including "trading" strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn't the only step in analysis, but is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

We focus more on high-quality equity REITs than high-yield equity REITs, but we find many potential investors are more excited about KBWY because they see a high yield and assume it means high returns. Clearly, it doesn't (read our articles and you'll get exposed to that lesson frequently). However, it is one of the main alternative options many investors may consider. You may have noticed that KBWY delivered weaker returns over the last 5 years than the index ETFs for preferred shares, mortgage REITs, or equity REITs. That's a testament to the poor performance that comes from picking based on dividend yield.

Misconceptions

There are a few common misconceptions. Sadly, these are so prevalent that I need to address them on a regular basis.

Several investors who have begun to learn about NAV believe that buying at a large discount to NAV is always a good idea. While a discount can be attractive, it shouldn't be used in isolation. REITs that persistently trade at a large discount to NAV simply do not outperform. Many investors believe that by "demanding" a higher return in the form of dividend yield they can achieve higher returns. This doesn't work. It has never worked. It regularly results in worse returns. Many investors believe FFO can be used in isolation to determine if a REITs dividend is safe. This is categorically false. We're providing charts using "Analyst AFFO", which subtracts for recurring capitalized expenditures such as replacing roofs and repaving parking lots. If you owned a physical building, could you spend rent money on replacing a roof and then spend the same dollars on paying for a cruise? No. If you stick to using FFO instead of AFFO, you will fail dramatically at valuation. Some investors think payout ratios in a single year are enough to tell them everything they need to know. That isn't true either. Sometimes there are non-recurring factors that can still impact "Analyst AFFO". Despite attempts to standardize definitions, there are some unusual factors that can still have significant short-term impacts. That doesn't mean you can shrug off a high payout ratio, it means you need to dig deeper. Many investors fall into one of two extremist camps. The first camp thinks no one can beat the market regularly, therefore they are only interested in index funds. Ironically, these investors still choose several different index funds instead of just using one target-date fund, which automatically diversifies their holdings. The second camp assumes that beating the market is simple and becomes overly confident. These investors may often be heard disclosing trades months later, but never in real-time. You can guess why.

Demonstration

Since someone always wants to argue about those points, I need to keep reminding investors. A persistent discount to NAV is not a positive sign.

I'm going to use several charts built using TIKR.com to demonstrate. Each chart is HUGE so we could maintain resolution. Consequently, I didn't want to post them all inside the article and waste your bandwidth. Below you'll see them split by category and listed with both the ticker and the sector:

If you find this layout confusing, let me know. So far it seems like the most efficient way to convey the information.

What about big discounts with a long-term trend higher in share prices and NAV? Why don't we have that as a category? Go try to find two examples. I'll be here waiting.

When someone tells you that all of their REITs trade at large discounts to NAV, that should be a red flag. It's great catching a premium REIT during a rare discount, but a persistent discount is a bad sign. If you're a buy-and-hold investor, your #1 focus should be on quality.

It is shockingly rare to see a combination of a long-term rising share price and a frequent discount to NAV. If the discounts to NAV are frequent, it doesn't bode well.