The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was a part of last year's absolute monster rally in convertibles. This has been a more subdued year for convertible securities but has still done reasonably. Reasonable enough, anyway, to cover the distribution through income and gains. A distribution that was also raised to start off 2021 on the back of such strong performance.

The sale of convertible bonds hasn't slowed down all that much in 2021. However, their lofty gains seem to have taken a breather after 2020. Funny enough, a lot of these offerings this year and last were at 0% interest. That is great for the company issuing the debt, but it then requires appreciation in the underlying price to make such an investment profitable.

Part of the reason companies can issue 0% interest debt is the convertible feature itself. Hence, the "convertible" bonds name. Simply put, if the underlying stock price appreciates, the convertible bonds price also typically appreciates. At maturity, investors either receive their par value back or convert the bonds to common stock, whichever would make sense at the time. Though not all are issued at 0%, with low-interest rates and this potential, most coupon rates are quite low.

Convertible bonds are exactly what CHY invests in. Calamos is considered to be amongst the top players in the convertible space as well. Their expertise has proven to navigate this often private market that is relatively not as transparent. Additionally, CHY employs a more minority sleeve in corporate bonds - more specifically - high yield bonds.

The high yield/ "junk" rated is worth noting as convertible bonds are often issued to riskier companies anyway. In general, these are companies that need greater financial flexibility but can potentially offer more growth potential. Thus, they can offer convertible shares if institutions believe they can achieve such appreciation in their share prices.

The fund "seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income." They attempt to achieve this through "investing in a combination of convertibles and high yield bonds." They highlight that it "provides an alternative to funds that invest exclusively in investment-grade fixed-income instruments, and it seeks to be less sensitive to interest rates by investing in lower duration asset classes."

The fund is sizeable, with over $1.71 billion in total managed assets. However, a lot of these managed assets are the result of a highly leveraged portfolio. Coming in at 31.86%, this is on the upper end when we look at closed-end funds more broadly. More specifically, convertible funds can often carry heavier utilization of debt and borrowings due to the more conservative nature of the underlying investments.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.21%. When including leverage, this comes up to 1.78%. That is a considerable decline from last year's 2.22%. However, even more impressively, a decline from 2019's 2.91% expense ratio. That was when interest rates, and therefore, interest expenses on the underlying borrowings, were at their height in the last 5 years.

Performance - Share Price Heads Sharply Higher, NAV Does Not

The best way to describe CHY in 2021 is the fund is taking a breather. The share price of the fund has actually played a lot of catch-ups. It has moved sharply higher, about 18.43% higher on a total share price return basis. Now, that might not seem like a "sharply higher" appreciation; however, when put in the context of its total NAV return of 7.18%, we see more than double the performance.

This is reversed from last year when the total NAV return was truly explosive, climbing 45.60% for the year. The share price total return was the laggard, at 36.22%. Though still quite impressive on both metrics nonetheless.

This has pushed shares of CHY to a slight discount of 0.31%. Basically, the shares are at parity with NAV. CEFs can often trade at deep, perpetual discounts. With CHY, that isn't necessarily the case. We can see that over the last 5 years, the fund has had an average discount of 2.21% as the shares have traded at an elevated level previously.

History is just history, but if we go back even further, we see that shares often traded at significant elevations for the first 5 years of their inception. With that, it pushed the share's average trading level to a slim ~1% discount.

Since its inception, the fund has achieved some strong returns. Historically, this is a good sign, but of course, that doesn't mean guaranteed future results. The strong year in 2021 has also contributed the heaviest to this track record. Excluding 2009, it was the fund's best year in terms of performance. I would suspect more modest returns going forward. Based on the fund's current valuation, I don't see it as a strong buy, but it could be worth consideration.

Distribution - YTD Coverage Looking Good

The fund currently has a distribution yield of 7.37%; on a NAV basis, this is similar at 7.35%.

The increase they put in place earlier this year put the fund's distribution level at exactly where they were before cutting in 2018. Though still down considerably from the high water market of pre-2007 at a $0.15 rate. Not incidentally, a period of time when interest rates were higher too.

For a convertible fund, we would typically want to see a bit higher coverage in the form of net investment income [NII]. However, due to the low-interest-rate environment, that just isn't happening. Though NII can help contribute to some of the fund's coverage. The remainder will have to come from capital appreciation.

Instead, when they last reported for the 6-months ended April 30th, 2021, they reported NII coverage of just 48%.

Since that time, they have also increased their distribution. This is a reflection of the strong capital appreciation the fund had achieved last year. So in the future, NII coverage could sink a bit further if NII remains equal to that previous level.

Impressively, they actually raised NII if we annualized the 6-month figure and compared it to the previous fiscal year-end figure. This is impressive considering that interest rates were higher for around 5 months of that previous annual reporting period.

To measure coverage on a YTD basis, we can simply look at NAV. At the time of this writing, the fund's NAV was reported at $15.34. On January 1st of this year, the NAV was $14.90. Since the NAV has risen, we know that they are earning their distribution through income and gains. At least, they are earning the distribution up until this point.

We still have a whole 4 months left to go in 2021. Even if the fund finished flat from this current NAV level, it would have meant the distribution was earned as it'll require another $0.38 in payouts for the year. That would mean the NAV still grew from the beginning of the year.

In terms of taxes, the fund reports that most of the distribution was classified as ordinary income for 2020. Additionally, only around 10.13% of this was qualified dividends too. Meaning that this type of investment might be better left in a tax-sheltered account. The tax character can change from year to year, so it is always important to check back.

Holdings - Relatively Diversified

One area of CEF investing that you need to be more watchful of is that many general-type funds, or even convertible funds, will go heavy into tech. That isn't necessarily a bad thing; after all, that is where a lot of the returns have been over the last decade. However, for investors who want to be more diversified, CHY could help with that.

The top sector allocation of their portfolio is to consumer discretionary, then that is followed by tech. That being said, these two top allocations represent nearly 42% of the total portfolio. This happens to be the case as the remaining sector exposure after these top two drops quite materially. Healthcare comes in third at 15.1%. Then dropping down to 12.4% for communication and sizeable allocation drops.

Additionally, a go-to for convertible bond funds seems to be the Tesla (TSLA) convertible issue out there. This is the case with CHY, as it carries a 3.1% allocation to that position in its portfolio. Not a significant amount, but double the size of the next position in their portfolio.

That being said, this was a significant decrease from when we last covered the fund. At that time, they reported their October 31st, 2020 holdings, and TSLA made up 4.8% of the fund's net assets.

Otherwise, no other position carries too significant of a position. The top ten only coming to around 14.2% of the fund's portfolio. For me, that puts it as a relatively diversified fund and the sector exposure not being too overweight in tech. In fact, as we saw, tech wasn't even the top exposure at this time.

I think it is also important to point out that most convertible debt is unrated. This is exactly the case with CHY as well; they have 61.8% of their portfolio in unrated debt.

One of the reasons for this is simply because the issuing companies don't bother getting it rated. When buying convertible bonds, it is often done so in private with qualified institutional buyers. These buyers have the means to evaluate the financial strength of companies themselves. Therefore, it can save redundant costs where a buyer would probably evaluate the offering themselves.

Finally, with the current interest rate environment, we know that rates should go up in the future. We are at 0%, so the next logical step would be higher, although other countries have tried negative rates. Signs of inflation and a growing economy in the U.S. are on a different track, though. Why this is important is because the fund will have interest rate risk. We can measure this through the weighted average duration coming in at 2.7 years for CHY. Overall, this isn't that high but can still be a shorter-term headwind when rates do rise.

When rates rise, their borrowing costs will once again increase too. This will happen faster than the increase in earnings for the fund. The increase in earnings for the fund will be medium to longer-term as the portfolio turnover and those lower issued bonds get replaced.

Conclusion

CHY is a strong consideration for a convertible fund if you are light in the convertible space. The fund has become pricier this year, but relatively speaking, it isn't overly expensive. This is also when you factor in that the whole CEF space has become quite lofty, too relative to its historical levels.

The fund increased its distribution to start off 2021. That was on the back of significant appreciation in 2020. Despite 2021's more modest returns, they have covered this new, higher distribution anyway.