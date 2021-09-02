shulz/E+ via Getty Images

The iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:IXN) is an exchange-traded fund offering exposure to "electronics, computer software and hardware, and informational technology companies" around the world. The price of IXN shares have appreciated by 22.48% YTD, similar to SPY's 22.86% (a popular S&P 500 tracker) and QQQ's 23.36%. The fund has 128 holdings as of September 2, 2021 (slightly more "diversified" than QQQ, but much more concentrated than SPY). The expense ratio is 0.43%, and net assets under management were $6.06 billion as of September 3, 2021, according to iShares themselves.

While IXN has a global mandate, the businesses of the world's most valuable "tech" stocks are largely based in the United States. Therefore, it is not surprising that IXN is mostly exposed to the United States; its international exposures are limited mostly to a combination of Taiwan, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, with some other allocations to Canada, Germany, and France.

(iShares)

Another way of putting this would be that IXN is exposed to North America by approximately 80.61% of the fund, Asia-Pacific (excluding China and Hong Kong) by a further 11.08%, and Europe by a further 6.15%.

The fund's U.S. equities also include large positions in Apple Inc (AAPL) (17.67%) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT) (16.63%). The top 10 holdings are listed below. These two single stocks therefore represent a combined 34.3% of IXN, which compares to their combined representation in SPY of less than 12%, and in QQQ of less than 21%. So, IXN might have a few more holdings than QQQ's circa 100, but it is far more concentrated in AAPL and MSFT, and still has far fewer holdings than SPY's circa 500.

(Data from iShares as of September 2, 2021)

These stocks are large positions due to their historical success, and are usually significant drivers of all ETFs in which they are found, excluding those with methodologies that significantly limit single position sizes. It is notable that the fund does not include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), i.e., the company behind Google, or Facebook, Inc. (FB) for that matter. If these were included, we would see less single-stock concentration, but also a fund that would start to look a lot similar to QQQ and others (for instance). We also do not see Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

The reason for the above exclusions is because IXN seeks to replicate its benchmark, which is the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index. This index is essentially the tech-only portion of the S&P Global 1200, which in turn covers 31 countries and approximately 70% of global equity market capitalization. The S&P Global 1200 does contain stocks like AMZN, FB, and GOOG/GOOGL, but these stocks' companies are in turn classified under different sectors (not Information Technology). This is why you often see FB and GOOG/GOOGL in Communication Services funds instead, nowadays.

So, IXN attempts to serve as more of a "tech pure play", excluding highly tech-enabled companies like Amazon.com and Facebook. The chart below illustrates the performance of IXN versus QQQ and SPY as comparables since around the end of 2014 (heading into 2015).

(TradingView)

Interestingly, IXN is actually outperforming. Tech has historically outperformed the S&P 500, at least in modern times, so SPY falling behind is not surprising. But IXN has managed to beat QQQ over this longer period of time. But the base matters; if we zoom in, with a base just prior to 2020 (i.e., pre-pandemic), QQQ is ahead (~87% vs. IXN's ~80% from my base in early- to mid-December 2019). This is price only. All I would say is that this makes things interesting, since QQQ is very hard to beat. The greater concentration of IXN seems to have worked well, and history will not necessarily repeat.

I would actually add a caveat that, after such a long bull market, it is probably a good idea to be more diversified than the most concentrated tech funds. Picking single stocks is really difficult, hence why ETFs are excellent vehicles for expressing more macro-oriented bets. However, if you pick IXN over, say, QQQ, you are in a sense "short" some names such as AMZN, FB, and GOOG/GOOGL, and unless you have strong conviction there, it might make sense to be as diversified as possible within the macro bet you are looking to express. In this case, we will assume it is technology, in which case new sector classifications are perhaps letting you down as a diversified investor who is nevertheless interested in expressing a macro theme.

With that said, we will look at IXN's valuation/pricing. The most recent factsheet for IXN's benchmark suggests, as of August 31, 2021, a forward price/earnings ratio of 27.68x, and a trailing ratio of 33.49x. A price/book ratio of 8.71x suggests a forward return on equity of circa 26%; high, but not as high as many tech funds I have looked at. Just recently for instance I looked at FTEC, which also does not have the stocks discussed earlier; AMZN, FB, GOOG/GOOGL. FTEC's implied ROE of almost 33%, compared to IXN's 26% (via the benchmark). Morningstar data for IXN specifically offers a recent forward price/earnings ratio of 26.66x and a price/book ratio of 7.05x, indicating a forward ROE of 26.4%, so in the same ballpark.

Morningstar's three- to five-year average earnings growth rate for IXN, on a forward basis (estimated), is not provided, but there is a benchmark/index-provided rate of 13.70% which is less than the "category average" of 15.65%. We will use the 13.70% as a base assumption. And for valuation purposes, we can defer to Professor Damodaran for a recent U.S. equity risk premium estimate of 4.61% and the current 10-year of 1.326%. So, we find a U.S. cost of equity of 5.936%.

Using the U.S. ERP as a base, I follow a similar method to estimate the cost of equity for IXN's other geographic exposures (using Damodaran's country risk premiums and Investing.com for bond yield data). The result is below, which includes a re-rating upward (of the cost of equity) to adjust for the fund's other holdings of cash/etc. The overall cost of equity is 5.83% in our case.

After using the above information, and making some growth assumptions that fall under the average estimated by Morningstar, I generate the basic short-term valuation below.

So, the fund is looking at potential downside of about 10%, based on this framework. This compares to recent valuations of mine for FTEC (noted earlier), and also QQQ, which generated projected downside potentials of well over 20% in each case (using base estimates, etc.). So, it actually looks like IXN offers better value. One important point is perhaps that we are mixing lower valuations internationally here, into the fund, as well as lower risk-free rates. However, with the additional country risk premiums built into our cost of equity, the overall cost of equity is actually about the same. So, the main driver of value here is the mixed access to lower tech valuations outside of the United States. It seems like U.S. tech stocks, even adjusted for cost of equity, seem to generate valuation premiums overall, regardless.

Professor Damodaran releases a paper, often annually, and one of his findings is that the long-term ERP is 3.2% globally after accounting for survivorship bias. If we take this view across the board, with no country risk premiums, our valuation for IXN would generate upside potential of just over 20% after holding all other assumptions. If we adjusted the risk-free rate upward to 2% (i.e., about in line with global central banks' target inflation rate), IXN would come in at fair value (in my case, 0.3% upside).

So, a combination of easy monetary policy, U.S.-specific valuation premiums and/or generally low equity risk premia in developed markets (and perhaps tech equities specifically) is supporting IXN's valuation. Earnings surprises have also been historically strong, which is possibly why the market is treating "official" earnings estimates as only provisional, and awarding companies with lower equity risk premiums as implied by using these earnings estimates. If you start to expect positive surprises (expectation and surprise ordinarily being mutually exclusive...), you award higher valuations to accommodate.

(Yardeni Research. S&P 500 quarterly earnings surprises have been extremely consistent across most of the S&P 500, and tech stocks too.)

As shown in the chart above, almost all tech companies have been outperforming earnings recently. As in the past, this usually does not continue at such heights, although tech stocks evidently can "out-perform" even over long time horizons. So, if earnings hold up, and IXN's portfolio generally meets earnings expectations (and/or generates earnings beats), IXN's valuation should hold up even if we see tapering of QE / tighter monetary policy.

For now, therefore, I would be bullish on IXN and similar funds. If you are short, or de-risk/de-gross, you are essentially short the equity risk premium, which can be especially damaging when the companies you are de-risking from are generating high returns on equity. Until/only if this trend dries up would we want to sell funds like IXN. Another scenario might be in an equity bubble, but we are not quite there yet.