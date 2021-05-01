Ulrike Schmitt-Hartmann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Intro and Thesis

If you have read my previous articles about shipping companies, then you know that I am very bullish on them - at the moment there is no serious reason to think that such high charter rates will soon fall, as many analysts and some commentators expected a couple of months ago. It's all about the aggravating situation regarding COVID's spread - the Chinese government has decided to keep ships in quarantine for two to three weeks in ports, which will inevitably increase their profits and shift costs to end consumers. I believe that this will continue until humanity comes up with a more cost-effective way to avoid the spread of new virus strains. Until this happens, all shipping companies (both container ship ones and dry bulk carriers) will profit from what is happening around them.

Specifically for dry bulk carriers, the market provides at least 3 more opportunities to make even more money:

1. Rising commodities prices. In my article on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), I quoted its CEO, who said that it is dry bulk carriers who directly benefit from the increase in fuel oil prices, because they do not transport fuel oil, but burn it. When a vessel is operating under a time charter, these costs are paid by the charterer. The higher the price, the slower the carriers go, reducing efficiency and thus raising the rates sky-high.

2. Political tensions between China and Australia. The tension between the countries began in 2017 and, apparently, is not going to stop.

Australia is one of the key suppliers of steel and iron ore, which are essential for China's development. Reluctant to buy from Australia, China switched to Brazil, increasing delivery times accordingly. This led (and will lead in the future) to an increase in the profit of dry bulk carriers, since they will be on the way much longer (payment for their services is calculated per 1 working/operating day of 1 ship).

3. "Deliveries of new ships in 2022 and 2023 are expected to be minimal due to the lack of available slots in shipyards". [Aristides Pittas, EDRY's CEO]

The lack of new ships will mean limited supply in the market. At the same time, the demand for services of all types of ships (dry bulk carriers is no exception) has fully recovered after the 2020 crisis, as can be seen from China imports:

Having all these factors in mind, I regularly screen this industry (not just dry bulkers) intending to find an idea worthwhile for a short to medium-term investment.

Why EuroDry Ltd. ( NASDAQ: EDRY

Yesterday, as usual, I was looking through the screener of the "Marine Shipping" industry on FinViz in search of interesting ideas. EuroDry turned out to be one of them, falling >6% in just one day amid no industry correction:

Source: Author's calculations based on data by FinViz

If you look at the stock's monthly volatility, EDRY is not much higher than the industry average - 6.94% vs. 5.16%. However, if you look at the momentum, then EuroDry is ahead of absolutely all the companies in the sample, including container ship companies like Danaos (DAC) or ZIM Integrated (ZIM):

Source: Author's calculations based on data by FinViz

As in the case of Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), there was absolutely no negative news, which could lead to the latest 6%-dip. Quite the opposite - on 23 August the Baltic Dry Index extended rise to highest since 2010; at the same time, EuroDry announced the acquisition of a 62,996 dwt dry bulk vessel built in 2014, for $24.5 million. The CEO said that the company now expects the new vessel to "make a significant contribution to net income and EBITDA" amid such high rates.

Considering such a modest market capitalization of the company (about $ 70 million), I propose to get acquainted with the object of research a little closer.

About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry is a micro-cap shipping company, specializing solely in dry bulk shipments. It is a Marshall Islands company (like many other shipping companies) incorporated under the BCA ("Business Corporation Act", Canada) on January 8, 2018, as a result of a spin-off from Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), its former parent company.

The company's management is definitely aware of all the opportunities given by the market and, apparently, does not see any serious factors shortly that can affect a cardinal change. In this regard, the company's fleet is actively expanding - at the end of 2020 EuroDry owned 7 ships with a total cargo carrying capacity of 528,931 dwt. In the first quarter of 2021, the company purchased M/V Blessed Luck, a Panamax dry bulk vessel, increasing its total capacity to 605,635 dwt. At the moment, the company's fleet is still quite small - only 9 bulkers, including the recent purchase. However, 4 of them (44.44% of the total fleet) will be vacated in the coming months, which, given the current rates and increased demand for ships, may mean that the revenue should be much higher than analysts' expectations (given the unpopularity of such a small company on the Street).

Source: EuroDry's 6-K and author's notes

In recent quarters, the company's fleet utilization rate has been at extremely high levels, which once again confirms my words about a fairly huge demand for dry bulkers in the global market:

Source: EuroDry's 2Q reports and author's notes

Therefore, I think that the company won't have to look for charterers for the vacated ships for a long time.

Key financials

In the second quarter of 2021, the company earned a record revenue for its entire public history - ~$14 million, which is 3.5 times more than in 2Q 2020. At the same time, total voyage expenses decreased by 13.64%, YoY, letting the EBIT and net income skyrocket multiple times, getting out of the negative zone.

The "pure" cash balance increased >9 times, positively affecting the key liquidity ratios:

Data by YCharts

The increased liquidity allows the company to carry out the planned expansion of the fleet with sufficient quality, reducing financial risks - we can see that from the historically minimum Debt-to-Equity ratio of 0.805 in 2Q 2021:

Data by YCharts

The increase in the number of shares outstanding, which we could also observe in 2Q 2021, was due to the loan conversion:

In addition, as disclosed in June 2021, an amount of $3.3 million of the bridge loan was converted into common stock as per the terms of the loan, leaving $2.7 million outstanding. Source: From EuroDry's 2Q reports

Considering how insignificantly the number of outstanding shares increased (+4.3%) and how seriously it affected the financial risks (in the positive direction), I believe this management decision is quite justified.

As a complement to the screener I used earlier, you can look at Seeking Alpha's ranking system applied to EuroDry:

Source: Seeking Alpha, EDRY's main page

As you can see, various factor grades, especially "Value" and "Growth", have increased significantly compared to the corresponding scores 3 months ago. This has led to the fact that now EuroDry is the 3rd most attractive company in terms of a combination of factors in the entire "Marine" industry:

Source: Seeking Alpha screener

This improvement in grades is primarily due to the astronomical growth of key financial indicators, improved liquidity, reduced financial risks, as well as a strong multiple contraction:

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

I believe that EDRY is now more strongly positioned than ever. Its financial indicators are at the strongest historical levels, and the active expansion of the fleet and rather high operational leverage (the desire to squeeze the maximum out of the high charter rates) explain the strong momentum we've been observing for a few recent months. I have not been able to find any negative news that can explain the recent drop, which prompted this article. Even based on market expectations, the company is grossly undervalued, so I regard this dip as a gift.

Why the recent dip should be bought? DCF evidence

In my last article on Danaos, I built a DCF model to determine the fair value of the company based on analysts' revenue estimates in three scenarios ("Consensus", "Low", and "High").

Now I'd like to use the same method, given that EDRY has revenue forecasts up to 2025.

Source: Seeking Alpha, EDRY, Earnings Estimates

I am sure that these forecasts do not take into account the recent fleet expansion, therefore, they are seriously underestimated. That's why I'm going to focus more on the "High" scenario than on the "Consensus" one.

I used the TTM EBITDA margin for the full year 2021 prediction and its gradual rollback to an average level of 37.28% (in E2025); free cash flows are calculated from EBITDA; the cost of capital (WACC) equals 10% and the terminal value (TV) is calculated based on the 3-year median EV/EBITDA multiple.

Data by YCharts

Personally, the assumptions used in this model seem to be quite conservative. In DCF-modeling, I always try to deliberately lower the expectations of management and my own sentiments about the analyzed object to remain as objective as possible. That is why I assume that the current EBITDA margin will smoothly slide to the average by 2025, even though I have reason to believe that in the coming years it may well remain at current levels, and even grow. The same applies to the relationship of the FCFFs to EBITDA - amid such a hot market, the company can guarantee and dramatically increase free cash flows, at least until 2023. However, in my model, it will do it smoothly, assuming that the shipping euphoria will end in 1 or 1.5 years.

So with the given input data, I received the following output:

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, EDRY turned out to be undervalued in all scenarios, but the variability of the results is not so significant - this is because in the last forecast period, the revenue is the same in all scenarios, and TV takes a significant share of the implied Enterprise Value.

In general, I believe that not accounting for the new ship in the revenue and EBITDA forecasts is a serious omission of this model. Moreover, the sensitivity analysis suggests that the average of the 9 closest outputs (including the main one) in each scenario significantly exceeds what we see above.

Source: Author's calculations

Thus, the recent strong drawdown of the stock, the size of which almost reaches its monthly volatility, even without taking into account the positive news about the replenishment of the fleet, presents a rather attractive buying opportunity at current price levels.

Risks to keep in mind and takeaway

The biggest risk lies in the assumption that prompted me to start the screening process. I do not doubt that this industry will thrive in the next few quarters at least, generating huge profits for companies like EuroDry. However, if I am wrong in this belief, then this article will not make any sense.

Another risk lies in the size of the company and the associated idiosyncratic risks. Yes, EDRY had the strongest YTD momentum in the entire industry, but this increases the potential size of its drawdown. The recent dip may turn out to be a sign that the company has operational problems that no one is talking about now, since the company's market capitalization is <$70 million and few people follow it.

Also, my model turned out to be quite sensitive to key assumptions, for example, to the exit multiple. The EBITDA margin has historically been quite variable, as has the ratio of FCFF to EBITDA. Therefore, the risk that at some point I overestimated the prospects cannot be denied.

Source: Author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha's data

Half of the company's fleet, according to the latest quarterly report, was chartered until August-September 2021. This cannot but add operational risks, despite the historically high fleet utilization rates in recent quarters. The pursuit of better charter rates could be a tragedy for the company, as high operating leverage leads to a crash if the market starts to fall.

However, despite all the risks, I personally plan to buy the 6%-dip, since we have no public information about why it actually happened.

When it was announced that EuroDry was buying the vessel, the stock soared 10.99%. A little more than a week has passed since then, and the stock is now trading at a price that is only 0.43% higher than it was after the announcement. This fact adds to the attractiveness of this buy idea.

The fundamental valuation of the company speaks of its attractiveness, so I recommend buying the recent dip and holding at least for the short- or medium-term.