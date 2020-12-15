anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) has generated stockholder returns over the past 2 years that many might not see in a decade. As cyberattacks become more commonly seen, Wall Street has become enamored with the cybersecurity names that stand to benefit. ZS is one name in particular which should benefit from unceasing cybersecurity spend, but does the current valuation already reflect that optimism? Even the highest quality companies can have bad stocks if the valuation doesn't make sense. Investors need to count on accelerated growth but even then it might not be enough.

Like many cloud security companies, ZS has delivered incredible returns in recent years.

In fact, since the beginning of 2020, ZS has delivered more than 400% returns. The rise in the stock price unfortunately has not been paired with an equivalent rise in the fundamentals, meaning that multiple expansion has been the primary driver of the gains. This suggests that investors buying at current prices are unlikely to see returns resembling the past.

What is Zscaler?

ZS is a cloud security software company. Old security platforms only protected companies at the on-premise level, but in today's digital world, more and more of everyday applications are moving to the cloud.

ZS provides the security software so that users can only access applications that they are provided access to. ZS is the runaway market leader in this segment.

Investors in the security space might be surprised by the above chart. Where is CrowdStrike (CRWD), one of the most popular security stocks? Do CRWD and ZS compete? It turns out that they do not appear to be direct competitors. In fact, CRWD and ZS are partners:

Whereas ZS provides security between users and apps, CRWD focuses on protecting endpoints. Many customers use both solutions to provide complete security for their data. For this reason, I expect both names to report similarly high growth rates over the coming years.

Is ZS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As discussed above, ZS's recent stock price action has been largely driven by multiple expansion. ZS's most recent quarter saw revenue growth of 60%, which was an acceleration of the 55% growth of the first quarter. The problem is that even based on management's guidance for around $664 million of full year revenues, ZS is trading at 59x sales:

I have seen it written that cloud security stocks deserve higher valuations due to their higher profit margins. ZS has been free cash flow positive for many years now, but I view such an argument to be rather misplaced because the cash flow positivity has been driven by a heavy reliance on stock-based compensation, which is a real expense that impacts shares outstanding. Even so, let's assume that ZS can achieve 40% net margins, higher than the 30% that I typically use. Based on consensus estimates, ZS is trading at 25.5x 2024 sales. Using the 40% margin assumption, ZS would thus be trading at 64x "adjusted earnings" which would imply a price to earnings growth ('PEG') ratio in excess of 2x. In other words, ZS could do absolutely nothing in 3 years and still be considered fairly valued.

Perhaps the reader believes that consensus estimates are too low. Let's instead assume 45% and 40% growth for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Let's also assume 35% and 30% growth for 2024 and 2025. In this case, the stock is trading at 16.7x 2025 sales. I would expect ZS to trade around 24x sales at that point to reflect a PEG ratio of 2x - leading to 43.7% upside over the next 4 years. That's a 9.5% annual return over the next 4 years even using aggressive profitability and growth assumptions. It is unclear if that kind of return will even outperform the broader market - if you're going to invest in unprofitable tech stocks, then you must demand tech-like returns (15-20+% is more reasonable). Investors today are not being compensated for the risk that ZS eventually disappoints and is unable to live up to expectations for higher sustained growth. While I can appreciate the thesis that demand for cybersecurity products should remain strong for the long future, it appears that ZS stock has more than priced this in, and investors are faced with limited reward and ample downside. I rate shares a hold and expect better investment opportunities to be found elsewhere.