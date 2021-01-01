peepo/E+ via Getty Images

Over the past few months, we have shared our thoughts on alternative investments in the ever-expanding streaming industry, proposing to investors three unique opportunities, which I list below:

All three, fuboTV (FUBO), Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA), and CuriosityStream (CURI), are humble players in the overall streaming industry, servicing their niche target groups. The three companies reported strong Q2 results. In this article, specifically, we want to focus on Gaia, which despite it growing in line with our expectations, the stock continues to trade at an extremely cheap valuation.

As we had suggested in our introductory Gaia article linked above (which provides all the relevant fundamental info if you are unfamiliar with the company), Gaia's non-stop growth and positive developments will eventually have to be reflected in the stock as we advance.

As soon as investors start pricing shares based on Gaia's underlying profitability growth potential, the stock should finally stop trading sideways and surge, leading to multi-bagger returns. The only issue is, nobody really knows when the break-out will occur. Let's dive deeper.

Q2 results - Another solid quarter

As the company continues to build content the "mainstream media" avoids (anything from conspiracy theories to alternative medicine, aliens, and so on), Gaia keeps drawing a growing subscriber count. This is driven by an underserved market comprising those interested in this kind of unconventional content. Remember that Gaia predominately hires from its own user base, essentially enabling an underserved market to serve itself - a smart and innovative content-production strategy if you ask me.

Revenues

In Q2, the subscriber count continued growing at a rapid pace. The company crossed the 770,000-milestone, counting 770,200 paying members, a 16% increase YoY. As a result, revenues grew by 20% to $19.4M. These revenue levels may still appear minute versus those generated by the industry titans. Still, considering how niche Gaia's content is against the bigger streaming services which offer multiple genres, these figures are quite impressive. Source: Investor presentation

Note that revenues grew faster than users, indicating an average revenue per user (ARPU) growth, which is likely to continue to be the case as Gaia increases its offering. Specifically, moving into H2-2021, the company will be taking advantage of the return of events, combined with a now-grown Ambassador network to promote its $299 premium annual offering to new potential and existing subscribers. This should massively boost ARPU even if only a tiny percentage of total subscribers choose this truly premium offering.

You may be thinking that this is crazy expensive, and so do I. Well, it's nice to see that Gaia is already selling out tickets in these events, which by the way cost way more than $299 to attend in person. Hence, seeing ARPU skyrocket moving forward should not be a surprise.

Profitability

Besides growing rapidly, Gaia apparently enjoys a competitive advantage when it comes to its potential future profitability. Because its content is very niche/literally produced by its audience, the company does not risk spending on content that will end up not be relevant to its subscribers and go to waste.

Further, Gaia's content is far more inexpensive to produce compared to that of its streaming peers. As we highlighted in our previous Gaia article, unlike, say, a high-budget 2-hour movie, Gaia can produce a 2-hour interview-like video of an "expert" talking for pennies. GAIA's cost-per-hour remains at just 0.35% that of Netflix (NFLX), for context, similar to last quarter. Yes, Netflix can draw millions of more subscribers, but this is irrelevant. Not only do they not compete, but GAIA can also extract much more money out of each subscriber.

Again, only using Netflix to demonstrate the difference in production costs, Gaia's gross margins are literally more than double those of the streaming behemoth, despite the latter's much more scalable production capabilities. Gaia also compares greatly CuriosityStream, which despite also being able to produce cheaper content (again, only targeting a niche audience, can't miss on relevance), its margins do not come anywhere near Gaia's.

For this reason, as Gaia scales, it has all the right ingredients to reach extraordinary net income margins, mainly thanks to its dead-cheap per-hour costs. In the long term (e.g., take an arbitrary period of 7 to 12 years), we wouldn't be surprised to see net margins that converge towards 50% (the company has literally 123 employees).

Setting up for the lift-off

In our view, the opportunity in Gaia lies primarily in the possibility for a massive valuation expansion, driven by the stock's depressed valuation multiple and its high-margin business model, which we just went over. Despite Gaia continuously growing its revenues, the stock has lagged behind, driving the P/S multiple to an industry bottom of 2.6x. Considering that the company features a similar growth rate to Netflix (Netflix reported revenue growth of 19.3% in Q2), while Gaia features 2 times better margins, a multiple even just close to Netflix's 8.3x would cause Gaia shareholders to enjoy multi-bagger gains from Gaia's current price levels.

An even more prudent assumption would be estimating a P/S valuation expansion to around 5x, which would still imply an upside north of 100% from Gaia's current price levels. Why is this more than likely to happen?

Let's assume that Gaia grows its revenues at a CAGR of 18% in the medium term. We believe events are likely to accelerate revenue growth, but we are sticking to 18%. We are then projecting net margins of around 25%, which is a very conservative estimate considering Gaia's sky-high gross margins. Source: Author

As you can see, assuming a net income of around ~$32.8M in FY2024, the stock will be trading at a P/E of 5.76 at that time if shares continue trading sideways over the next three years. This greatly illustrates our valuation expansion case, as even if we were to attach to a prudent P/E of 15 (quite conservative for a growing streaming service) in FY2024's projected net income, this suggests a market cap of $492M, or an upside of 189% from Gaia's current market cap.

Therefore, we believe that a surge anywhere around 100%+ remains more than likely, as the market will eventually have to adjust to Gaia's underlying profitability growth. Still, it's impossible to know when Mr. Market will make its move. The rally may start next week, or two to three years from now, at which point a ridiculously low P/E will have to boost the stock higher.

Remember that the stock lacks complete institutional ownership, with the CEO essentially controlling the whole company. Along with the not so much investor-friendly alternative content catalog (we have gone over these risks in our previous article), there is surely uncertainty when it comes to the stock's trading direction. Still, we hope for the numbers to eventually make sense and hence remain Long Gaia.