Whenever I analyze an ETF that tracks an index, I first look at the macroeconomic backdrop and analyze the ETF's chart.

All charts edged in blue with the word FRED in the upper left-hand corner are from the St. Louis Federal Reserve's FRED database.

All stock charts are from stockcharts.com

Investment thesis: hold current positions but don't add to them until iShares Core S&P MidCap (NYSEARCA:IJH) breaks through resistance around the 280 level.

In this article, I will use the system of long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore.

Long-Leading Indicators There is ample money stock; M2 is still growing at a strong rate (left). BBB bond yields (which are used as a proxy for financial risk) are near 5-year lows (left).

Corporate earnings are very strong. From Zacks:

It is no longer news that the overall corporate profitability picture is very strong. Not only have growth rates been in record territory, but so have total aggregate earnings, with 2021 Q2 aggregate earnings for the S&P 500 index reaching a new all-time quarterly record, surpassing the record set in the first quarter of the year. Other positives in the earnings picture include the breadth of strength across all the key sectors and the notable momentum on the revenue front.

Zacks does caution, however, that the number of revisions for 3Q21 earnings projections is slowing and that margins are under cost pressure. This could indicate slowing growth.

Leading Indicators

New orders for consumer durable goods (left) quickly rebounded after last year's lockdowns. While they subsequently declined, they are still at healthy levels. New orders for capital goods (left) are very strong.

Although new orders for 1-unit building permits (left) have been declining, they are still at very high 5-year levels. The average weekly hours of employees (right) have returned to pre-pandemic levels for some time. Although the yield curve spread (left) has declined a bit, it is still positive, which is bullish. The stock market (right) is in a solid rally. The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims continues to trend lower.

Coincidental Indicators

Retail sales (left) rebounded quickly and strongly thanks to stimulus spending. Industrial production (right) continues to move higher. Job growth (left) continues to rise while personal income less transfer payments (right) is near a five-year high.

Economic conclusion: there is little to be concerned about. The long-leading indicators not only point towards continued growth but also contain no signs of financial stress - which is usually a solid precursor of recession. The leading indicators also point towards expansion as do the coincidental indicators.

When looking at an ETF that tracks a broader index, I first compare its performance to its peer group, which in this case would be IWC, IWM, SPY, DIA, QQQ, OEF (seven total ETFs):

Weekly Monthly 3-Month 6-Month 1-Year IJH's Relative Performance Last 6th 5th 5th 3rd

Data from Finviz.com

Out of seven indexes, IJH has been a poor performer. While it has done well long-term, its performance has clearly tapered off in the shorter time frames.

For our purposes, two stock charts are relevant.

The above chart only contains the following EMAs: 200 (in magenta), 50 (in green), 20 (in red), and 10 (in blue). The benefit of only using EMAs is that they strip out the noise generated by candle charts.

The long-term trend (the 200-day EMA) is still positive. But the other trends are only starting to move higher. They have also been stuck in a very narrow band since the beginning of May.

IJH Weekly

The weekly chart shows that this index has been consolidating gains since the late Spring.

If you currently have this index, keep holding it. But wait for a solid breakthrough the 280 price level before taking a new position.