Investment Thesis

The Hague, Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Europe's largest oil company, reported its second-quarter 2021 results on July 29, 2021.

The second-quarter adjusted earnings per ADS were $1.42 per share, beating analysts' expectations.

The second-quarter total revenues jumped 90.1% compared to last year with $61.764 billion. More robust commodity prices mainly backed the solid results.

The investment thesis remains the same quarter after quarter.

I believe Shell is an excellent long-term investment but requires a specific strategy to turn this investment into a winner.

If we look at the stock price for the past ten years, the stock is down 40%, and without the dividend received, this investment would have been a terrible loss.

Thus, investors must adapt and choose the right strategy. It is imperative to trade short-term a minimum of 30-40% of your overall position to take advantage of the elevated volatility. The idea is to trade regularly your long-term position using technical analysis.

The company is part of my leading oil integrated group:

Note: Shell is paying a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Stock performance

Royal Dutch Shell is now up 45% on a one-year basis. Please look at the chart below:

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 2Q21, The Raw Numbers (per ADS)

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share [ADS] represents two Royal Dutch Shell plc ordinary shares.

Royal Dutch Shell 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 32.50 44.02 43.99 55.67 60.52 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 32.49 44.72 45.03 59.12 61.76 Net income in $ Billion -18.131 0.49 -4.01 5.66 3.43 EBITDA $ Billion 5.25 9.12 6.32 15.03 13.25 EPS diluted in $/share -4.66 0.12 -1.04 1.44 0.88 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 2.56 10.40 6.29 8.29 12.62 CapEx in $ Billion 3.44 3.68 5.21 3.89 4.23 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -0.87 6.72 1.08 4.41 8.39 Total cash $ Billion 27.94 35.71 31.83 30.99 34.10 (non-current and current) Debt in $ Billion 104.99 109.06 108.01 102.37 100.08 Dividend per share [ADS] in $/share 0.32 0.333 0.333 0.347 0.48 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion [ADS=1/2] 3.89 3.91 3.89 3.92 3.92 Oil Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d (including Integrated gas) 3,379 3,081 3,371 3,489 3,254 Integrated gas K Boep/d 904 844 942 967 938 Global liquid price ($/b) 24.31 37.92 40.34 55.17 62.53

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil & Gas Production Upstream, Downstream

1 - Revenues and other income were $61.76 Billion in 2Q21

Royal Dutch Shell reported revenues and other income for the second quarter of $61.764 billion, up significantly from $32.491 billion in the same quarter last year and up 4.5% sequentially. Net income was $3,428 million or $0.88 per share.

The adjusted earnings jumped to $5,134 billion this quarter compared to $638 million in the 2Q20.

During the second quarter, Shell generated cash flow from operations of $12.617 billion, up from $2.253 billion a year ago.

The company is more transparent in its strategy. Shell target a shareholder distribution equivalent to 20-30% of the CFFO.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at $8.39 billion in 2Q21

Note: I use cash from operating activities minus CapEx to calculate the organic free cash flow. It differs slightly from the free cash flow indicated by Shell.

Trailing yearly free cash flow is now $20.60 billion, with a 2Q21 free cash flow of $8.39 billion.

The dividend yield is currently 4.83%. The company said that dividends declared to Shell shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.24 (x2 for share ADR) per share, increasing around 38% from the preceding quarter.

It is the second time Shell raised the dividend since cutting it in April 2020 for the first time since the Second World War as the pandemic was hurting.

Furthermore, Royal Dutch Shell started a $2 billion share buyback program.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

Upstream production was 3,254K Boep/d in the second quarter (including 938K Boep/d of Integrated gas), down 3.7% compared to a year ago and down 6.7% sequentially (please look at the chart above).

Commentary per segment:

Upstream: The adjusted income was $2,469 million (excluding items) compared to a loss of 1,512$ million last year. Shell’s upstream volumes averaged 2,316K Boep/d.

Oil Products: The adjusted income was $1,299 million, 46.1% lower than last year.

Integrated Gas: The adjusted income was $1.61 billion, down 34% from the $0.362 billion in 2Q20. The total Integrated Gas production was 938k Boep/d.

Chemicals: The company recorded a profit of $670 million (excluding items) during the quarter up from $206 million in 2Q20.

4 - Net debt and cash (effect of accounting rule changes IFRS 16). Good progress.

The net debt decreased to $65.97 billion at the end of June 30, 2021, compared with $76.25 billion in 4Q20. Gearing is down to 27.7% from 29.9% the preceding quarter.

I am glad the company indicated that reducing debt is a priority. However, I wonder why the company decided to waste $2 billion in a share buyback program instead of using this precious cash to reduce further the debt.

5 - 3Q21 Outlook

Shell anticipates upstream volumes of 2,100-2,250K Boep/d, while Integrated Gas production is expected between 870K Boep/d and 920K Boep/d and LNG 7.4-8.0 million tonnes.

The company also sees Oil Products sales volumes of 4,300K-5,300K Bop/d, Chemicals sales volumes of 3,600-3,900K tons. Refinery utilization in the range of 77%-81%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization is expected to be approximately 77% - 85%.

The company indicated a Cash CapEx of $19-$22 billion in 2021. CFO Jessica Uhl said that she doesn't expect to go above $22 billion in CapEx this year. However, she expects an increase to $23-$27 billion, as the company moves to the second part of the capital allocation framework to fund the energy transition strategy.

Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $600 - $700 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a net expense of approximately $2,300 - $2,600 million for the full year 2021.

6 - Devon Energy, Chevron Corp., and ConocoPhillips are potential suitors for Shell's Permian assets.

According to an article on Bloomberg on July 29, 2021.

Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips are among potential suitors studying Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields, which could be worth as much as $10 billion in a sale, people familiar with the matter said. Chevron Corp. is also among companies considering bids for the assets, which are largely located in West Texas, the people said. Suitors have been invited to Shell’s data room to examine information on the business.

Royal Dutch Shell suffered a setback and was forced to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% from 2019 levels by 2030.

A Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent from 2019 levels by 2030 and start complying with the ruling “immediately,” as the judge held the company liable for the emissions caused by the use of its products and said its climate policy was not specific enough.

Shell owns about 260,000 acres in the Permian Basin. The Permian production represented 6% of the total output and could fetch up to $10 billion.

However, CEO Ben Van Beurden refused to comment on "rumors" and said in the conference call:

I've seen the rumors as well. We don't comment on rumors. And I didn't think today was a particularly good day to start changing that practice. So I'm afraid you will have to live with that.

7 - Renewable and Energy solutions are a growing segment

Shell is progressing in its transition to become a cleaner oil player.

Technical Analysis and commentary

RDS.B forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $40.85 and support at $39.3.

The trading strategy is to sell 30-40% of your position between $40.65 and $41.8 and wait for a retracement between $39.25 and $38.7.

However, RDS.B is highly correlated to oil prices, and we should expect wild swings in 2021 and 2022 if you already own a long-term position.

I recommend waiting for a weakness between $38 and $37 before accumulating again.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!