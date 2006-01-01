memoriesarecaptured/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I finally get to discuss a stock I had on my list since the start of this year. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was one of the biggest non-tech winners last year as the stock returned more than 200% from its 2020 lows until the 2021 peak. The company has a relatively boring business model, which is perfectly O.K. as it hasn't prevented the stock from delivering significant long-term shareholder returns. In this article, I will explain why 'boring' is good and why it was important to wait for the ongoing correction before jumping in. Unfortunately, there are some cons, which include the company's relatively low dividend growth rates compared to its 1.7% yield. While this will sideline some investor types, it's not a deal-breaker.

Now, let's look at the details.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

For the sake of simplicity, I will refer to this company as SMG and Scotts. This company is a dividend growth stock - with some zero-growth years. As the graph below shows, the company has hiked its dividend consistently since 2010. Prior to that, the dividend was unchanged for four consecutive years. Recently, dividend growth rates have been in the mid-single-digit range. In July of this year, the company hiked its dividends by 6.5%, which is a multi-year high growth rate and results in a dividend yield of 1.65%. That's roughly 35 basis points above the S&P 500 yield.

The company also deployed excess cash through special dividends on three separate occasions since 2007.

Normally, I don't start with a graph of dividends. However, in this case, it's interesting that we can still call SMG a dividend growth stock as it was founded in 1868. Companies this old who are still very successful in the industries are almost always companies that operate in somewhat defensive industries where they have used decades of experience to create an edge. In this case, we're dealing with a company that mainly sells consumer lawn and garden products. Scotts generates roughly 68.3% of its sales in the United States consumer segment. This includes seeds, fertilizers, herbicides, and products like RoundUp. This product is owned by the German company, Bayer (after buying Monsanto). However, Scotts is the only legal distributor of RoundUp in the United States and is not liable in case consumers sue RoundUp (in this case, Bayer).

26.2% of the company's sales are generated in its Hawthorne segment. In this segment, the company made a number of acquisitions to grow its exposure in hydroponic gardening. That's a fancy name for gardening without soil. This gardening type allows for a reduced water need and allows for efficient production of tomatoes, peppers, lettuces, and cannabis. Especially, cannabis is interesting as the increasing legalization of cannabis in various states in the United States increases the need for these gardening supplies.

What I like about the company's cannabis exposure is the fact that it sells supplies. It doesn't grow cannabis. I have never invested in cannabis stocks because it's a terrible industry to be in - as a grower. Growing cannabis isn't rocket science and entry barriers are, therefore, extremely low. In other words, if you desperately want exposure in this industry, buy a supplier that allows you to somewhat avoid competition between growers.

Last year, the company was a big winner of the uptrend in stay-at-home stocks. Not only tech benefited from that, but also stocks that focussed on consumers at home. That's where Scotts comes in as it covers gardening instead of large-scale farming. This pushed the 10-year total return to more than 600%. Prior to that, the stock performed similarly to the S&P 500 performance. When going back to the early 1990s, we're dealing with more than 1,000% outperformance over the S&P 500 total return.

This 2020 surge is the reason why I did not cover the stock. The numbers I will show you next explain why.

There's Value In SMG

SMG is growing EBITDA consistently with some weakness along the way. In 2020, the company was able to generate close to $760 million in EBITDA. In 2021, that number is expected to rise to $890 million followed by a slight decline to $840 million in 2022. All of these numbers are based on EBITDA margins close to 18%. Since 2006, and including 2021/2022 expectations, EBITDA growth is roughly 4.8% per year. That's why last year was a trap for bulls as it is often a costly mistake to buy into a stock that rallies hard when its long-term EBITDA growth rate is only moderate. Even more important, the company is generating serious free cash flow. On a normalized basis, I think we're looking at more than $400 million in free cash flow on a long-term basis with values between $500-$600 million in stronger years.

To give you an idea of how much that is, $400 million in FCF is roughly 4.6% of the company's market cap ($8.7 billion). That's significantly higher than its current dividend yield of 1.65% and implies that long-term dividend growth is sustainable with plenty of room to improve financial stability.

Financial stability is a big part of shareholder value as high liabilities often mean that FCF is needed to repay debt, which hurts dividend growth in the short and mid-term.

In the case of SMG, we're dealing with $2.1 billion in long-term debt. Its Senior Notes yield between 4.00% and 5.25% and account for roughly 57% of interest-bearing liabilities. The other portion comes from the company's credit facilities. On August 10, the company announced a $400 million Senior Notes offering. This will be used to pay off credit facility debt.

Going forward, the good news is that net debt is expected to fall to roughly $1.7 billion by the end of this year thanks to strong cash flow generation. That's roughly 1.9x EBITDA. Next year, that ratio will fall to 1.7x. In other words, the company's higher debt load as a result of acquisitions is very sustainable and will allow the company to ramp up new acquisitions and/or even increase dividend growth rates.

The Valuation Has Come Down

In order to assess the valuation, I'm using next year's net debt and EBITDA expectations as I believe that analysts will be right given the business environment. Using the company's $8.7 billion market cap and $1.5 billion in expected net debt, we're dealing with a potential $10.2 billion enterprise value. That's roughly 12.1x next year's $840 million expected EBITDA.

Last year, investors were buying at close to 20x EBITDA. That is not necessarily a bad sign; but in the case of SMG, it is. SMG simply doesn't have the growth rates to back that up. That's O.K. but important to keep in mind.

Additionally, the dividend yield has come back up again. It's not at 1.58% as the chart suggests but 1.65% after the recent hike. That's still low, but it does make sense as yields across the board have been in a steep decline since the start of the pandemic. Investors want quality yield and dividend growth is simply not catching up - generally speaking.

Additionally, given the company's valuation range and business model, I think the stock is more of a consumer stock than a company in the basic materials sector. That's obviously true, but the valuation is similar to consumer stocks. Especially the ones that focus on home improvement - which includes gardening. For example, the Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and Home Depot (HD).

I think the graph below shows quite well that SMG has generated value in times when basic materials (XLB) were weakening.

Takeaway

It's wonderful to witness how the market always gives stocks the valuation stocks deserve - sometimes it takes some time. SMG is down 20% year-to-date after exploding last year as a result of the pandemic impact on consumer behavior. This stock price decline is a blessing as the valuation is offering new opportunities again. Also, given the company's growth rates, buying into overvaluation can result in very low returns on a multi-year basis.

Given that the valuation has come down and the dividend yield has risen, I think SMG is offering opportunities for conservative dividend growth investors. The company is in a great spot to benefit from long-term consumer spending on home gardening and related, and should benefit from the secular trend called cannabis legalization.

Unfortunately, the stock's dividend growth rate is relatively low compared to the dividend yield. On one hand, dividend growth is sustainable given the company's ability to generate free cash flow and its increasingly healthy balance sheet. On the other hand, dividend growth in the mid-single-digit range is not that attractive given the current 1.65% yield. That's something investors need to consider. Other than that, I have little doubt that SMG will deliver long-term value for its shareholders.

