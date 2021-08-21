imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) and Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) recently agreed to revised merger terms at a 0.6275 exchange ratio, a modest 6.5% bump to the prior offer and implying a sub-20% premium to the share price pre-announcement. Considering the size of the premium, the higher offer was likely more of a face-saving measure than a move to outbid competing bidders. The strategic rationale remains sound, as it will create the largest Australian-listed oil and gas company by market cap backed by a strong balance sheet. Heading into a potential merger, a materially higher offer seems unlikely to materialize and considering Santos' track record on deal negotiations, I would favor exposure to Santos shares following the recent dip.

A Closer Look at the Details of the Revised Bid

Over the last month, Santos revised its bid for an all-stock merger with Oil Search - the company will now offer Oil Search shareholders 0.6275 Santos shares per Oil Search share, implying a c. 7% premium to the prior 0.589 exchange ratio. According to the updated terms, Santos shareholders will control 61.5% of the merged company. In response, the Oil Search Board has indicated that it will unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favor of the revised proposal (in the absence of a superior bid). The deal remains subject to four weeks of (customary) due diligence on whether the arrangement is in the best interests of shareholders. Subject to the outcome, Santos and Oil Search will negotiate a binding Merger Implementation Agreement to execute this month. Additional conditions include Oil Search shareholder approval, a PNG ("Papua New Guinea") Scheme of Arrangement, and regulatory approvals.

Deal Outcome Likely Dependent on Realizing Synergies

I see strategic merit to the transaction, with a clear path to unlocking value for both sets of shareholders ahead. Under the revised proposal and exchange ratio, Santos will own 61.5% of the merged entity, and assuming c. $100 million of synergies are captured, the merger should prove accretive for Santos shareholders. However, under the current exchange ratio, the merger is likely value dilutive in the absence of synergies, and therefore, any benefit from the transaction largely depends on extracting merger synergies. Thus far, Santos has proven its capability in realizing synergies via transactions, having already captured substantial synergies from prior asset acquisitions such as Quadrant (2018) and ConocoPhillips' (COP) Northern Australian assets (2019/2020).

Source: Santos Merger Presentation Slides

As things stand, operational and corporate synergies that can be extracted from the merger likely range between $100 and $150 million. Key levers to extract synergies include c. $40 million from streamlining Oil Search's annual corporate costs and c. $40 million from selling/distribution costs, along with incremental savings from integrating operations and maintenance, development, exploration, procurement, and marketing teams. In addition, Santos also stands to benefit from folding the unrated Oil Search within its balance sheet as it currently has a BBB- credit rating, likely enabling lower financing costs. Post-merger, a stronger balance sheet and an improved leverage ratio than Santos currently has should allow for both increased scale and a lower cost of capital ahead.

Source: Santos Merger Presentation Slides

Further Divestments Likely Needed to Balance the Balance Sheet

While the acquisition should expand its growth runway, Santos could face challenges in pursuing near-term growth opportunities (including Alaska) without selling some assets. In particular, I would expect the merged entity to divest its Alaska assets (book value of c. $1.2 billion) and sell down part of the PNG LNG to a joint-venture partner post-merger to enable JV alignment for PNG-related growth. Adding to the incentive to divest is the fact that a significant amount of the pro-forma EBITDAX is generated in PNG, which could also attract geographic concentration risk from rating agencies. As such, to ensure its BBB- rating is preserved and to support commercial alignment between partners in PNG LNG, my base case is for a selldown of a minority stake, especially with the increased PNG LNG stake enabling ﬂexibility.

Source: Santos Merger Presentation Slides

However, a key risk for any selldown is the premium paid for Oil Search, which likely implies price tags for PNG LNG and Alaska that Santos (post-merger) may struggle to achieve via asset sales. For instance, I see material risk to the company being able to execute a selldown of its Alaska assets for a price materially above the c. $1.2 billion book value (to date) implied by the premium takeover price.

Final Take

On balance, I view the merger announcement positively as Santos shareholders gain scale and a stronger balance sheet, although the company is being driven to pay a premium for new growth options it may lack organically. Without synergies, justifying a deal could prove challenging even if the Oil Search deal provides the next leg up in the longer-term Santos growth story. Having sold off post-announcement, I favor exposure to Santos shares as we head into a potential merger, as a materially higher offer seems unlikely to materialize, while Santos management's track record when it comes to negotiating deals is also a key positive. Upcoming catalysts include a more detailed merger announcement/presentation following the due diligence phase over the upcoming weeks.