benedek/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While most people would consider this to be a slight deviation away from my standard small-to-midsize community bank oriented coverage, I view Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to be a solid investment opportunity at current levels. Since the bank is centrally located in the heart of New York City, it's hard to image its relative size being able to effectively operate with the cost of doing business in the Big Apple, but it does make things work quite well.

When digging into its balance sheet, one can see that MCB operates with just six branch locations – four of which are in Manhattan, one is in Brooklyn and the other in Great Neck Plaza (basically Long Island). As of the second quarter, it has boosted its balance sheet to nearly $5.8 billion (of which $3.5 billion is loans). I use the term “boosted” because the bank has seen excessive growth of more than 45% in assets (and 19% in loans) over the past 12 months.

Like more of your standard community banks located throughout the country, MCB operates with a larger tilt toward commercial real estate lending. As of the end of the second quarter, 42% of its balance sheet was dedicated to non-owner occupied commercial real estate. From there, the breakdown is as follows: 21% owner occupied commercial real estate, 17% C&I, 12% multifamily, 4% construction, 2% 1-4 family and 1% dedicated to consumer.

In my mind, the biggest potential hurdle investors might have is the fairly high valuation level. While the bank has proven itself to be strong earnings grower, its current valuation of 1.8x price to tangible book value per share is approaching its all-time high (see chart below). However, when receiving that pushback, I would counter with the strong tangible book value growth itself. Over the last 12 months, MCB grew its tangible book value by 15%, which is about twice that of midsized peers.

While investors have every right to push back due to higher-than-average valuation, I still feel pretty bullish on the stock at today's levels. Even if the bank's valuation doesn't move over the next year, it should continue to grow tangible book value at a double-digit pace (thus double-digit return, in this scenario). In summary, my bullish stance is predicated on strong earnings growth, an improving margin outlook, clean credit profile, and a decent valuation entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Financial Results and Future Expectations

Starting with what was probably the most impactful aspect of the second quarter, the net interest margin was down nearly 32 basis points when compared to first quarter levels. While this was a major drag on earnings power, it was entirely driven by an average earning asset mix shift rather than yield compression.

Since the banking industry has been plagued with excess liquidity, banks are forced to put that money to work in something other than loans. While some banks have intentionally purchased longer duration bonds (which carry higher coupon rates), faster growing banks (like MCB) has decided to temporarily keep that liquidity in low yielding overnight lending markets.

When I think about the bank and its past trajectory of loan growth, I believe the bank should continue to grow at a double-digit pace. If it can do this, which seems manageable given the 19% growth over the last 12 months, MCB should be able to fund that growth with the excess liquidity (currently in overnight lending). In turn, the bank is likely to reverse its past liquidity build, which would not only improve the margin but also improve future profitability levels.

Also, given its history of outsized growth and the competitive operational geographies, MCB finds itself to have a funding base that is a little more expensive than peer banks. From my modeling, the asset side should continue to remix itself into higher yielding loans going forward. On top of that, the deposit costs should also grind a little lower in the coming quarters given the low interest rate environment (it was down 1 basis point linked quarter). For comparison purposes, the first quarter margin was 3.00%, the second quarter was 2.68%, and I am modeling something in the low 2.70%’s for early 2022. While the margin expansion won't be massive, if the bank can continue to grow loans near 20% a year, my estimates will likely prove conservative.

When working your way down the income statement, one can see that fee income comprises about 15% of the overall revenue. While that is pretty standard to community banks, I believe the mix is likely to continue to shift to being more weighted on net interest income (was 83%/17% last year), since loans are growing at a rapid pace. With that being said, the global payments revenue (part of fee income) has proven itself to be a major powerhouse in terms of overall growth.

Finally, the last aspect of the bank that I feel should be examined is the credit profile. While many people are suspicious of banks that continually grow at a much faster pace than peers, MCB has put together a credit stronghold. Over the past three and a half years, it has had more credit recoveries than charge offs. In my mind, it is hard to image a bank growing at twice its nearest competitors' pace, while having better credit, but MCB is pulling it off. In fact, the MCB model is clearly working (as seen in the credit metrics below) for both non-performing loans and reserve level maintenance too.

Source: SEC Filings

Concluding Thoughts

As most of my loyal followers have probably noticed, I am a bit hyper-critical of North East banks due to the limited loan growth and expensive deposit base. While I still have that sentiment overall, Metropolitan is clearly an exception to the rule. It has proven itself to be a strong growth engine and a highly profitable company, which is why I have no problem recommending it at current levels – as long as the portfolio has a long-term investment objective.

When one thinks about its valuation, I believe that MCB will not only match its previous high-water mark, but also exceed it in the coming months. The bank is growing significantly faster than peers and has a strong credit track record to prove its sustainability. When you get to the bottom line of all this, I believe the valuation multiple is likely to continue to expand while the overall tangible book value also continues to grow, both of which provide fodder for a continuation of outperformance.