Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was brought to my attention by Buyandhold 2012, and was originally destined to appear as a stock devoted to my series highlighting my bear market buy list.

Although the shares recovered from the drubbing nearly every stock took during the pandemic-inspired market crash, they now trade well below the 52-week high. Over the last month alone, Mastercard is down over 9%.

Although COVID-19 accelerated the trend to electronic payments, widespread travel bans also curtailed cross-border transactions. The latter development, coupled with concerns regarding a possible resurgence of the coronavirus, has undoubtedly contributed to the stock’s poor performance. There are some that also point to fintech as a rising threat to Mastercard.

However, despite these headwinds, MA has increased its cardholder numbers, and a variety of initiatives and trends could lead to a future with robust growth.

How And Why Mastercard Outperforms

Mastercard and Visa (V) operate as a duopoly. Although the companies compete against other credit processors, notably American Express (AXP) and Discover (DFS), MA and V do not issue loans. Consequently, Mastercard does not carry the credit risk that can weigh on profits when the economy takes a downturn.

Mastercard’s revenues stem from fees paid for every transaction the company processes through its network, a network that is second in scale only to Visa’s. The company also generates revenue from services that include processing loyalty and rewards programs, fraud detection, cybersecurity, and data analytics. In toto, revenue derived from services account for about a quarter of the firm’s income.

Put in simple terms, Mastercard benefits from a network effect that creates a virtuous cycle. Mastercard’s products have near-universal acceptance in developed countries. Since the card is widely accepted in businesses both large and small, this leads to many consumers adopting the company’s debit and credit cards. The ubiquity of the cards’ acceptance among merchants increases its use by consumers and vice versa. However, this is not the only positive effect created by the scope of Mastercard’s network.

According to Morningstar, Mastercard holds 29% of the global market for credit cards and a 24% share of the debit card market. The initial investment to create Mastercard’s scale comes at a great cost, resulting in a deep moat. However, once a certain level is reached, adding additional consumers requires little cost and generates higher margins.

Evidence of this comes in the fact that the firm’s operating margins have grown from the mid-teens (or worse) in 2005 and 2006 to 50% plus in all but one quarter since 2013. Along with surging margins, MA has recorded revenue growth averaging 12% to 15% per year since 2005. In 2009, even at the height of the Great Recession, Mastercard grew revenue by 2%.

The following chart portrays how MA has outperformed the S&P 500 for over a decade.

Source: Data from Y-charts and Seeking Alpha Charts / Chart by author

I think it is useful to note Mastercard’s five-year average P/E is roughly 40x. Stocks with this competitive advantage and growth prospects nearly always trade at a premium.

Why The Shares Are Underperforming The Indexes

Mastercard generates revenue through cross-border fees when consumers use a card outside the nation in which it was issued. In Q4 2019, just before the COVID-19 travel restrictions swept the globe, Mastercard generated $1.45 billion in revenue from cross-border fees. Those fees constituted roughly a third of the revenue for the quarter.

In 2Q20, cross-border fees had fallen to $637 million, just 44% of that recorded in Q419. In the latest quarter, cross-border fees reached $1.07 billion, still well below pre-pandemic levels. The next chart illustrates how Mastercard’s other business segments have surpassed prior levels while cross-border transactions continue to lag.

Source: MA company presentations / Chart by author

Of course, investors are wary regarding not only the rate at which travel is rebounding, but also the possibility that the virus could mutate, resulting in extended travel restrictions as well as potential economic malaise.

The following provides a picture of the current state of global travel restrictions. This information provided was updated on Friday, September 3, 2021. Nations in green are open with no restrictions. Those in orange are open with restrictions, and countries colored red are closed to travel.

Source: Kayak

The International Air Transport Association forecasts a total of 2.4 billion air travelers for 2021, versus 4.5 billion in 2019.

Fintech Presents Headwinds?

Aside from the concerns regarding travel restrictions and the concomitant loss in cross-border transaction revenue, there are those that see fintech firms as presenting an existential threat to Mastercard.

However, a review of Mastercard’s recent acquisitions and partnerships reveals the company is not only adapting well but even embracing fintech trends. The firm’s acquisition of Nets aids MA in its goal to extend its position beyond credit and debit cards and deepen its presence in account-to-account activity.

Mastercard’s 2017 acquisition of fintech company Vocalink provided MA with real-time automated clearing house payments to banks and financial institutions.

The company’s acquisitions of Transactis, a New York-based SaaS payments platform, fintech startup Vyze, and its acquisition of Transfast, a global payments company, were all relatively small deals that occurred in rapid succession.

Mastercard’s acquisition of Finicity was designed to strengthen MA’s open banking platform. Finicity is an open banking fintech that connects consumers' bank accounts to other payment apps.

Another recent acquisition was Seattle-based Ekata, a software developer with products that protect against identity theft over a wide range of financial services.

Aside from acquisitions, Mastercard is partnering with a number of fintechs. For example, it partnered with Wirex to launch a crypto debit card. MA also entered into a partnership with BitPay, to launch a prepaid crypto card. The BitPay card facilitates retail purchases, be they online or in-store, with funds loaded from a BitPay wallet.

Another initiative designed to take advantage of the trend to cryptocurrencies is Mastercard’s new Start Path program. Start Path is a global program aimed at startups working with digital assets, blockchain, and cryptocurrency.

This is far from an exhaustive list of Mastercard’s acquisitions and partnerships. Rather it is meant to highlight the fact that the company is adapting to the fintech environment. Rather than viewing fintech startups as threats to Mastercard, I think it is far more likely that Mastercard will acquire fintech companies to expand and bolster its offerings.

Where Will We Find Growth?

A recent study by Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed U.S. in-store cash payments fell from $1.4 trillion in 2019 to $1 trillion in 2020. Undoubtedly, some of the changes can be attributed to coronavirus lockdowns. Even so, the report goes on to state that by 2024, cash will account for less than 10% of in-store payments in the U.S. and 13% of global payments.

Our new research shows that the world is entering a new phase of adoption of digital payment methods. Jim Johnson, Head of Merchant Solutions at FIS.

Lest you believe Mastercard is unprepared for the evolution to digital payment methods, peruse the following statement from MA’s last earnings call.

As consumers return to in-person shopping, adoption of contactless continues to grow. In the second quarter, contactless penetration represented 45% of in-person purchase transactions globally according to our switched transactions, that's up from 37% a year ago. Michael Miebach, CEO

The movement to a cashless society by consumers should drive growth for the foreseeable future; however, there is another area in which Mastercard has a long growth runway, and it is one that has barely been traveled: the transition of business to business (B2B) payments from cash and/or checks to digital payments.

The opportunity is enormous with the market in the U.S. estimated at $25 trillion and the global market at $125 trillion. This compares to the consumer payment market of $50 trillion. At this juncture, only $2 trillion of the B2B transactions are via cards, the remainder of the payments are conducted by cash, check, or through ACH money transfers.

Source: Ming-Chieh Lee

Mastercard’s initiative to garner a share in B2B was launched in 2020 through its Mastercard Track Business Payment Program. Once again, let’s go to the last earnings call to shed light on developments in that arena.

B2B, a huge, huge space, obviously. TAM of $125 trillion, so how we're going about it? One bite at a time, I would say. So the first thing I should say is our commercial business. It is there, it's coming back, commercial travel is coming back as I noted earlier in my comments. So, here the focus is on small business, virtual card. And in the B2B space, specifically virtual card solutions, for example, on online travel agencies. So all that is continuing, but it's worth noting. We give you a number sometime back and then 2020, this was 11% of our GDV (gross dollar volume) and that is what we're happy about that. Michael Miebach, CEO

That Mastercard is still on a growth trajectory is apparent when reviewing recent results. As I previously noted, aside from cross-border transactions, all of the company’s segments reported growth last quarter compared to the pre-coronavirus results. Furthermore, the number of cards in consumers' hands increased 8% year-over-year last quarter.

Source: Earnings presentation

A Testimony To Mastercard’s Profitability

The following chart presents a comparison between Mastercard and other prominent corporations using three well-known means of evaluating profitability: return on common equity (ROCE), return on total assets (ROA), and return on total capital (ROC).

Source: Data Seeking Alpha Premium / chart by author

Note that with the sole exception of the return on assets measurement, in which Mastercard is ranked second, the company has the highest level of profitability among this list of companies.

Mastercard Stock Valuation

MA currently trades for $340.23 per share. The average 12-month price target of 22 analysts is $418.42. The price target of the 11 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $442.72.

Mastercard has a P/E of 47.26x and a forward P/E of 41.11x. The 5-year PEG ratio is 1.57x.

Mastercard’s 5-year average P/E is roughly 38x, and its average 5-year PEG is 1.92x.

Is Mastercard A Good Dividend Stock?

MA’s current yield is 0.52%. The payout ratio is 20.63%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 18.70%.

The answer to the question posed by the header requires an explanation, as the short answer is, “it depends.”

Before I outline my position, let me add that Mastercard’s ten-year dividend growth rate is 38.8%. However, we will stick to the lesser of the two cited growth rates.

Let us assume that an investor has 20 years before he/she will want to harvest dividend payments from a portfolio. Using back of a napkin math and the rule of 72, we know that an 18% dividend growth rate results in the annual payout doubling roughly every 4 years. That means that with a current yield of 0.50%, the yield to cost basis will grow to 1% in 4 years, 2% in 8 years, 4% in 12 years, 8% in 16 years, and 16% in 20 years.

Over a ten-year time frame, with an 18% dividend growth rate, the annual payout would reach $9.21 in a decade, equal to about a 2.7% yield on cost.

So my answer is that for those that have time to allow for the robust dividend growth rate to take effect, Mastercard is a very good dividend stock.

For investors with a shorter time frame that are focused on yield, the answer is no.

Is Mastercard Stock A Buy?

As with all stocks, there are pros and cons to investing in Mastercard at this point in time. A significant negative, which I outlined in this article, is the rate at which the world’s borders are reopening to travel as well as the possibility of a resurgence in the coronavirus.

A secondary concern would be an economic downturn.

However, I provided data showing that even during the Great Recession, Mastercard recorded revenue growth. In fact, with the exception of cross-border transactions, Mastercard’s revenues in every segment exceed the levels recorded pre-pandemic.

Mastercard also appears to be adapting to fintech evolutions well, and the B2B initiatives have the potential to spur a great deal of growth.

Assuming one is comfortable with the risks associated with a possible return to coronavirus restrictions, I would posit that the stock’s valuation would be the primary factor left to be weighed.

The company’s current P/E ratio is a bit higher than its 5-year average. However, the PEG ratio is well below the 5-year average, and is also well below 2x. Coupled with the fact that it is trading well below its 52-week high, I rate the stock a BUY.

I will add that my decision to invest in Mastercard is not a FOMO moment, nor am I “backing up the truck” to load up on shares. I view this as a time to make a moderate addition to my position. For lack of a better way to articulate my position, I would view the current situation as warranting a Weak Buy, but a buying opportunity, nonetheless.

With stocks of the caliber of Mastercard, the opportunities to add shares are few and far between. I’ll take advantage of this moment, and frankly, I hope the share price continues its decline. If the shares were to fall so that the yield reached 0.75% or greater, I would increase my position markedly.