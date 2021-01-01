avid_creative/E+ via Getty Images

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) is an intriguing company that has carved out a niche in the streaming industry. The company focuses on factual content that's both interesting and more cost-effective. At the current moment, it appears that CuriosityStream has the potential for a bright future.

Industry Analysis

CuriosityStream operates in the video streaming industry which was valued at 50.11 billion USD in 2020. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2021 to 2028 reaching an estimated value of 223.98 billion USD. In 2020, North America made up 39% of the video streaming market.

The expected industry growth is attributable to the cord-cutting trend that has been taking place in the last several years. In 2021, 27% of households in the U.S. plan on cutting the cord by the end of the year. This amounts to 12.2 million people, almost double the 6.6 million who cut the cord in 2020.

One of the main reasons for this trend is because cable is viewed as being too expensive. In addition, 71% of people without cable claim that they don't need it because the content offered on the internet is enough. Furthermore, as smartphones and mobile devices continue becoming a bigger part of everyday life, it makes more sense for a lot of people to opt for streaming services.

Industry Positioning

As the streaming wars intensify between the big players, CuriosityStream has carved out a niche that sidesteps direct competition. The company describes itself as a "broad appeal companion service to hyper-competitive general entertainment services." It's not a streaming war player that is dependent on high-priced and hit-driven series which are typically $5-$10 million per episode. It's also not an "everything for everyone" platform.

Instead, it focuses exclusively on factual/educational content that costs less to produce because it's mostly unscripted. An unscripted show means that there are no actors. Thus, by not having to pay actors, the cost of content is much lower.

By aiming to be the best in a single category, it attracts a specific crowd that is more appreciative of the content and likely to be more loyal. This can be evidenced by the fact that CuriosityStream has retained the most customers since April 2020 as management noted in the most recent earnings call:

According to ANTENNA, a media analytics provider, CuriosityStream led the streaming industry and subscriber retention for the 13 months ended in May of this year. As of the end of May, we had retained 72% of subscribers who joined our service during the height of the pandemic in April 2020. You have Netflix 71%, Disney 55%, Hulu 52%, HBO Max 41% and Apple TV+ 17%.

With over 3000 niche-specific titles to choose from, other streaming services are unlikely to offer the same level of value for factual content. Therefore, for a large chunk of the company's subscribers, CuriosityStream is likely to be a great complimentary service to its peers.

In addition, it's also important to note that educational content can appeal to various demographics easier than scripted or live content. There are people of all ages and countries who are interested in always learning new things. However, a scripted show that is meant to be funny in one demographic for example, is unlikely to be as funny to other ones.

Financial Comparisons

When taking a look at financial metrics, it's clear that CURI is a young growth company as it is currently incurring large losses:

Source: Finbox

The operating income margin for the last 12 months has been -100.3% whereas most of its competitors have positive margins. However, it does have some redeeming qualities. With a gross margin of 67.5%, it is second highest on the list behind GAIA Inc (GAIA). In addition, it's the only company on the list without debt. Furthermore, it has the second-highest expected revenue growth with a CAGR of 70.2% over the next 3 years. This is only behind fuboTV Inc (FUBO) but significantly higher than everyone else.

Growth Catalysts

A major growth catalyst for CuriosityStream is its very low price. Its most popular plan is the "HD Annual" which has customers paying $19.99 per year equating to less than $2 a month. This allows the company to grow subscribers quickly because it's a low-risk proposition to the consumer.

The "HD Monthly" plan is a little more expensive, but still only $2.99 a month. For the price of a cup of coffee, customers can try out the service for a whole month to decide if they like it. If they don't, the $2.99 loss will almost certainly not bother them. As a result, customers will be more willing to give it a shot leading to fast subscription growth.

In addition, CuriosityStream has plenty of room to hike prices to match those of its peers. It could simply double revenue by doubling subscription fees and still be one of the cheapest options. This also sets the company up for margin expansion going forward.

In the last 12 months, the capital expenditure margin was only 0.7% of revenue. A hike in subscription fees would have a significantly positive impact on free cash flow margins. This would also trickle down to operating income because the low capex margin translates to a low depreciation expense. Gross margin would also improve since the company's operations wouldn't change from a price hike. As a result, the cost of revenue should be minimally impacted while revenue soars. All of this indicates that CuriosityStream has the potential for significant operating leverage.

Valuation

Valuing CuriosityStream is tricky because it's unprofitable with limited operating history. Therefore, we will value it with regression that compares the expected 3-year revenue CAGR with the enterprise value to gross profit ratio. We will use the companies mentioned above, but will exclude FUBO because its -374 EV/GP metric would throw off everything. The result was as follows:

Source: Author

The blue dot all the way to the right is CuriosityStream. Since the dot is below the line, it's potentially undervalued. However, keep in mind that CURI's competitors are much more profitable as demonstrated in the financial comparison section. Therefore, it may not be as undervalued as the regression model suggests.

Risks

The main risk for investors is the fact that CuriosityStream has limited operating history and has never generated profits. In the last 12 months, its free cash flow was approximately negative $48 million. With approximately $99 million in cash, it's likely that the company will need to raise capital if it plans to continue growing aggressively. As a result, it is likely that shareholders will be diluted going forward.

Furthermore, it's possible that CURI's churn rate might increase if it were to hike its prices. However, it doesn't seem likely that the churn rate would increase to the point where it would significantly offset revenue increases. All streaming services follow the route of very low prices at the beginning with eventual price hikes. This has proven to be a successful strategy. Thus, there's currently little reason to believe that CuriosityStream's unique offering would be the exception.

Final Thoughts

CuriosityStream is definitely an interesting company that we will be keeping our eye on. However, due to the company's aggressive push for growth, it will likely need to raise capital going forward. As a result, we will stay on the sidelines, for now, to watch how things unfold.