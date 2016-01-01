todamo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Some of the best opportunities for long-term investors, especially those seeking yield, are in the midstream services space of the oil and gas market. Some companies, such as pipeline (and other assets) owner Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), have achieved consistent cash flows over time and shares can be picked up for relatively cheap. While investors do need to be mindful that growth potential may not be significant moving forward, the overall value proposition offered by these enterprises is difficult to pass up.

Big changes and big expectations

Kinder Morgan is a company whose service is vital for the American economy to function. According to management, the business has a rather large portfolio of assets. In all, the company owns an interest in over 83,000 miles of pipelines and it owns no fewer than 144 terminals. Through its pipelines, the company transports natural gas, oil, and refined products. Management estimates that 62% of all of the EBDA (earnings before depreciation and amortization) the firm will generate this year would be attributable to the natural gas space. A further 16% can be chalked up to products like crude oil and refined products. 15% of its EBDA will come from its terminals business, and the remaining 7% will be attributable to its CO2 business. This smallest piece of the company includes things like EOR oil and gas, as well as CO2 sales and transportation. In all, the company has an estimated delivery volume for this year of 2,253 thousand barrels per day, 47% of which is dedicated to natural gas while 25% is dedicated to crude oil.

For investors who are worried about the volatility of the oil and gas space, that concern is probably overblown. 68% of the company’s EBDA is attributable to take or pay contracts. This means that the company is entitled to payment regardless of the amount of product that is pushed through its pipelines. An impressive 93% of the EBDA generated by the company’s natural gas interstate operations is subject to take or pay. 25% of the EBDA generated by the company comes from fixed fees that the company generates based on volume as opposed to energy pricing. This includes 93% of its exposure to crude transportation. Another 4% is hedged and only three percent is subject to commodity-based pricing.

The company services a significant roster of clients. 70% of its customers are end users. These include large integrated energy companies, utilities, refiners, and other enterprises. Although some investors may fear that the oil and gas space will die in the not-too-distant future, the company is optimistic about the near term. According to it, global energy demand is forecasted to rise by 23% between 2019 and 2040, with oil demand climbing 7% and natural gas demand rising by 29%. Yes, the growth experienced from the renewable energy category will be greater, but to see any growth is encouraging. Its forecast for the period of 2020 through 2023 is for US natural gas demand, a product the company specializes in, to rise by 17.7%. 80% of this increase will be driven by Texas and Louisiana thanks to their refinery activities.

As you will see, some of the financial performance figures generated by the company in recent years could have been better. While the enterprise is definitely a cash cow, it has failed to grow cash flow materially. And that is where some of the pessimism from investors appears to come from. However, management is dedicated to growing the enterprise in a sensible manner. They demonstrated this with some recent acquisitions. Earlier this year, the company closed its acquisition of Kinetrex Energy for $310 million. And it also acquired Stagecoach, an owner of natural gas storage facilities with 41 billion cubic feet of working gas storage capacity and other assets, at a price of nearly $1.23 billion. It is also important to know that the company is not afraid to sell assets when it deems it fit. They also recently sold a 25% minority interest in assets in exchange for $830 million.

Over the past few years, the cash flow picture of the enterprise has been both positive and negative. It is positive in the sense that cash flow has been significant and subject to very little variability. However, it has also not really increased over time. In 2016, the business generated operating cash flow of $4.80 billion. This figure, as the table above illustrates, has bounced around in a fairly narrow range since. In 2018, it peaked at $5.04 billion, but by 2020, it had declined to $4.55 billion. For the current fiscal year, the company expects EBITDA to come in at $7.9 billion. This compares to the $6.96 billion the company generated last year. This should be encouraging, but it is important to note that the company attributes a $1.1 billion increase in EBITDA this year to a mixture of the positive impact it saw from Winter Storm Uri and a partial year of ownership of Stagecoach. Distributable cash flow of $5.4 billion is greater than the $4.60 billion achieved last year, but once again, this figure benefits from a $1 billion change caused by the aforementioned issues.

One really great thing about Kinder Morgan is that the company could choose to stop investing in new assets and just keep on generating excess cash flow in perpetuity. This is because the capital expenditure requirements of the enterprise are not all that great. Just to keep operations running as is, it's expected to spend only $900 million this year. This is up from $658 million last year, but it paddles in comparison to the cash flow the company is generating on an operating basis. However, management is dedicated to growing the company further, as demonstrated by the $1.3 billion in project backlog that it had on its books as of the end of the second quarter this year.

The uptick in profitability for the enterprise for this year does make it a bit tricky to price. However, shares look affordable no matter how you stack them. If we take the figures from 2020, for instance, the business is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 8. Its price to distributable cash flow ratio is also 8. Stripping out only maintenance capital expenditures, we arrive at what I call true free cash flow. Using that definition, the company is trading at a multiple of 9.4. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, its multiple is 9.6. If, instead, we use the estimates provided for 2021, then these multiples are 5.3, 6.8, 6, and 8.5, respectively. But again, we need to pay attention to the inclement weather impact. That is unlikely to be repeating on an annual basis.

Takeaway

Right now, Kinder Morgan makes for a fascinating prospect for long-term investors. It is true that the company has failed to grow its cash flow figures over the past few years, but that to me is irrelevant. It would be nice if recent investments will help the enterprise to grow further, but even if they don't, shares looked to be trading at attractive levels. On top of this, the company continues to pay out a distribution. The current yield translates to about 6.5% as of this writing. And over the past five years, the company has seen free cash flow in excess of distributions paid out in the amount of $1.5 billion. That excludes the figures so far for 2021. It is difficult to pass up a company that is this healthy and cheap.