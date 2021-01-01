Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

The speed of the recovery

The economy is going to recover we know. That's just what economies do after all. Much macroeconomic theory is about how fast they will do so and then whether things can be done to make this all happen faster.

We as investors are interested in the same things. When will the economy recover to pre-pandemic conditions and then start that more normal 1 and 2% real GDP growth per year? Further, what are people going to do to aid that in happening. Or, as the case may be, not do in order not to hinder it happening?

The purchasing managers' indices tell us that the recovery's speed is slowing. Not that we're back in contraction, no, but that the speed of increase is decreasing. This is normal enough, we'd expect such a decrease given the vast bounceback already. But the slowdown is more than most expected.

The implication of this for policy is that the Federal Reserve isn't going to start tightening monetary conditions in this near future. Whatever matters of the taper, interest rate rises and so on are being considered are now going to be that bit further out across the calendar.

Manufacturing PMI

The manufacturing sector is still expanding forcefully.

The ISM version:

(ISM manufacturing PMI from Moody's Analytics)

The IHS Markit version:

(IHS manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Sure, there are differences in detail there but both are showing strong recovery continuing even if not at a faster rate. But they are both about manufacturing. And manufacturing is only 10% or so of the US economy. That is, it's interesting to know this but it's not a good indicator of how the whole economy is doing.

For that we need to look at services, which are about 70% of the economy (the other 20% is construction and utilities).

Service PMIs

Again we have the ISM version of the services PMI:

(ISM services PMI from Moody's Analytics)

And the IHS Markit version:

(IHS Markit services PMI from IHS Markit)

Now we see a distinct difference between the two measures. They are intending to measure the same thing but as I explained back here (and a bit here) there are differences in the design of the collection process.

The net result here is that I believe the IHS version more than the ISM. The second tends to be - tends - companies that are ISM members and thus perhaps oversamples larger companies. As a lot of the economy - most especially in the services sector - is smaller companies this might not be quite as accurate as a different selection for the interview panel.

As it happens that distinct slowdown in the services expansion accords with other information we have. The disappointing payroll numbers come from that services sector. The services sector employs most of those people who benefit most from expanded unemployment insurance terms.

Note that services are still expanding, just not at any great rate. This is modest expansion, not some burst of reopening.

My view

I'm surprised. I thought that we'd still have an accelerating recovery at this point. I was wrong. It could be that this is simply the effects of the Delta variant making people more cautious. It could also be that there's something else, something other, still wrong with the economy. Which of those it is we'll find out in due course.

For us as investors the why isn't the important part at present, it's the existence, the fact, that does.

The investor view

The thing we've all been holding our breath for is when does the Fed change interest rate policy? When does it start to taper bond purchases? When - and this'll be a long way away whatever - does it start actually shrinking its balance sheet?

For we do have a massive expansion of the base money supply built into the system. We've got considerable - depends upon which versions of the stimuli bill finally pass - fiscal stimulus as well. An economy that returns to something like normal is going to require at least the mopping up of that excess money supply. That means higher interest rates. If not in those announced by the Fed then the curtailing of bond purchases, or that shrinking of the balance sheet, will lead to higher market rates anyway.

This latest news tells us that the time for that is further way in the future. It's something we don't have to worry about yet.

This is another confirmation, to add to the employment numbers, that we don't have to change our macroeconomic investing stance as yet.