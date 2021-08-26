Kong Ding Chek/E+ via Getty Images

Economic Policy, Give it a name – Common Prosperity ….

President Xi Jinping may have coined the term “Common Prosperity” but the Fed’s “substantial further progress” towards achieving a “broadly inclusive” full employment mandate is every bit as timely and pertinent.

President Biden was elected, in part, on a promise to deliver uniquely American Common Prosperity.

President Xi’s and Biden’s fundamental objectives are the same, even though their means of achieving them differ radically, oftentimes antipathetically. Both should take each other into account. The Fed should take them both into account when applying its new monetary policy framework.

Jackson Hole forewarned, foreshadowed, forearmed, and made in China ….

(Source and caption by the Author)

The last report described how the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium had been initially framed by the decision taken to make it a virtual event. This frame had a distinctly Dovish patina in consequence.

(Source: Times of India, caption by the Author)

As it happened, President Xi Jinping provided an even larger frame through which to perceive the Fed. Xi’s guidance on his objective, of achieving “Common Prosperity”, didn’t so much frame Fed policy guidance as transcend it. This is not a meme, it is his mantra for the purpose of securing his re-election in November 2022. His re-election is intended to coincide with a major transformation, currently well underway, for the Chinese economy, which he intends to lead from the front. Between now and November 2022, therefore, the Chinese economy will be geared to Xi’s re-election timetable. This timetable may bear no relationship whatsoever to what the Fed has got planned for the US economy. The Fed, however, should pay close attention to what is going on in China when making its own plans.

The egregious wealth disparity, that has widened during the pandemic, will now be addressed forcefully in China first. Compare and contrast this with America, where there is partisan infighting over the next economic stimulus package and who will receive it.

There is no invisible hand in China, purposely, to maintain the central role of PCPC in the economy. Chinese government intervention is not only limited to wealth distribution. The Chinese government foresees a shortage of skilled workers in the industries of the future. To address this issue, it has literally closed down the gaming, and children’s recreational, online sectors to forcefully nudge the youth into a more productive use of its time. In addition, online education has been closed down pending a re-opening that fits the desired curriculum and pricing for the workforce of the future. Consumer price inflation in the medical sector is being expunged by state price controls.

Through these blunt interventions, China is not just robbing the rich to give to the poor, it is also re-educating and training in line with a national political and economic agenda. Furthermore, foreign influence in these national policy objectives is being eradicated. China is turning inwards to stage-manage its own domestic economy as it tries to, decouple from the West and, create a domestic driver for its massive economy that is not as reliant upon exports. President Trump and then the COVID-19 pandemic may have hastened this strategic transformation. Turning the Chinese economy around cannot be done overnight and the process may not be smooth.

Chinese policy intervention comes at a risky moment. China’s economy, like America’s, is also slowing. Some of the slowing is global, some is pandemic related, and some is self-inflicted deliberately and/or otherwise.

(Source: AZquotes)

The PBOC and the PCPC are not prepared to massively stimulate the economy anymore. To fill the hole in economic policy stimulus, President Xi is making a grand show of wealth confiscation and re-distribution. To burnish the public spectacle, those classified as politically incorrect will be ostracised and removed from positions of influence, McCarthy/Spanish Inquisition Style. Not only does this play well with the masses, but it may lead to a consumption stimulus if those rewarded by the wealth transfer spend it. Furthermore, the PCPC is exhorting workers to work less and challenging employers to raise wages. Excessive work culture is now illegal in China. President Xi is having a Gandhi moment, rather than a Chairman Mao moment, as advertised, which hints that a deeper unease, and loss of cohesion, in Chinese society has occurred during the pandemic.

One should not hold one’s breath about the great Chinese wealth transfer being spent by its recipients, however. When the Chinese worker feels the economic slowdown, he/she is unlikely to be a willing consumer. On the contrary, he/she is more likely to be a net saver of any incoming wealth transfers.

One should not hold one’s breath about the great Chinese wealth transfer being spent by its recipients, however. When the Chinese worker feels the economic slowdown, he/she is unlikely to be a willing consumer. On the contrary, he/she is more likely to be a net saver of any incoming wealth transfers. Those young idlers, who would normally have spent their windfall online gaming, but can’t anymore, may out and splash it on some new fashion items; assuming their parents pass it on. In addition, the current spike in consumer inflation is a cause for further caution rather than heightened animal spirits.

The reformation of the Chinese economy away from growth at all costs, towards sustainable growth, at politically acceptable costs, is arguably going to be the biggest, non-healthcare COVID related, thing to hit the global economy this year and next. Its timing and substance may, however, be heavily COVID-related. This is also a structural transformation that will play out for longer. In preparation for this structural shift, censorship is being deployed, with extreme prejudice, to provide the desired frame of domestic perception. The official story is that the “disorderly expansion” of capital, is being ordered. Unwanted American obstruction, to the capital re-reordering, has been obstructed with the enforced closing of the American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu. George Soros condescendingly thinks that Xi doesn’t understand how markets work. Perhaps Xi understands well enough and has decided that he doesn’t like the threat that they pose to him anymore.

Through the miasma, of censored news flow, it is hard to discern whether the Chinese slowdown is intended or an unintentional consequence of factors. For example, the metals-producing province of Guangxi has been ordered to idle production by 50%. This is a response to a confluence of factors including high energy and raw materials costs, power supply constraints, and the need to cut heat production and greenhouse gas emissions.

In the Chinese manufacturing sector, especially autos, the bottleneck in the semiconductor market is forcing production idling. As an indicator, of the economic impact, Broadcom is now idling current production in order to sustain long-term output (at higher prices!). Since semiconductors are ubiquitous, this Stagflationary business (and revenue) model adjustment must, naturally, ripple out through the global industries that Broadcom sells into and their final customers. Like Saudi Arabia, China is the swing producer in nearly all globally manufactured goods. A business and revenue model change, in manufacturing, in China, thus, has massive global implications.

All these factors, influencing Chinese economic policy, may come to be seen as sustainability limits and constraints that are governing decision-making. The decisions necessitated are ones that reduce traditional economic growth, in the short term, in order to grow sustainably in the future.

President Biden is clearly aware of and responding to, the Chinese strategic transition. The Chinese clampdown on Big Tech is reciprocated by the US president with a carrot and stick approach to his own technology titans. US Big Tech is being asked to partner with the administration in order to compete globally against China and harden America’s cyber defenses. If US Big Tech does not respond, with alacrity, it will face Federal anti-trust lawyers. With his ability to influence the Fed, through nominations for upcoming vacancies, President Biden will also bend monetary policy towards the national strategic agenda.

The Chinese transition comes at a time when the US economy is decelerating. As it is decelerating, there is also the Fed’s taper to factor in.

(Source: Gallup, caption by the Author)

Thus far, using Gallup’s latest US Economic Confidence Index as a proxy, whilst the evaluation of current conditions has been holding up, future economic expectations have been on the wane since April. Future expectations now seem to have got the better of perceptions of current conditions. This negative convergence is being driven by the COVID-19 Delta Variant and its economic impact. Economic Confidence, by Gallup’s estimative probability, is currently half that of pre-COVID levels and trending towards COVID lows. Based on this measurement, alone, the Fed should be contemplating easing rather than tapering.

(Source: Gallup, caption by the Author)

There is some objective consistency, and thereby utility, in the Gallup data. When the sample is normalized for political bias, one finds that, as expected, the Republicans are currently the most pessimistic. What is more alarming, however, is the growing pessimism of independents and the dented optimism of the Democrats. Such dispersion of attitudes seems to be a broadly representative and accurate cross-section of the whole American polity.

Thus, when normalized for partisan bias, the US economy is expected to continue to weaken from this point going into the September FOMC meeting. This was not the expectation of the last FOMC meeting and guidance since then.

The shadow of COVID-19, thus, cast a negative pall across the Jackson Hole, virtual, proceedings even before they had started. The immediacy and residual negative framing continued when the SCOTUS lifted President Biden’s moratorium on evictions. This was not viewed positively, as a return to normal, but as an additional untimely economic headwind. Capitalism, still enshrined and upheld by the Constitution, is finally starting to prevail in one part of the US Economy, but the immediate cost may be painful.

Rising eviction rates, and rising rents, is a unique combination for an economic headwind. Rental inflation becomes a catalyst for inflationary pass-through, whilst homeowners reduce their consumption as rising rents take a bite out of their incomes. Rising interest rates would be the final straw for those consumers affected. One wonders how many of those similarly affected, directly and/or indirectly, will be polled in the Gallup US Economic Confidence Index going forward.

(Secondary Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

If the Fed speakers, at the Jackson Hole symposium, had been intending to pro-actively provide further clarity, on the process and timing of the expected taper, then unfolding events were conspiring to discount these signals with growing uncertainty. As far as one of the major financial media outlets was concerned, this author’s virtual framing thesis was the headline for the whole event.

Chairman Powell had framed Jackson Hole as an opportunity to deliver taper clarity. As it transpired, it became a platform onto which to project further uncertainty. Uncertainty, originally being the progenitor of the Fed’s new monetary policy framework was, henceforth, becoming its sole provider.

The Three Tenors (Taperers) begin with the chorus line ….

In an attempt to break free, from the growing uncertainty, in order to remain on the taper schedule-timeline, three Fed speakers, effectively, stole the thunder from Chairman Powell’s opening remarks. Stealing a march, thereby framing Powell’s ensuing opener, St Louis Fed president James Bullard, event host Esther George, and Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan all opined the need to remain on taper schedule.

The selection of these three to break the speaking agenda protocol was no coincidence.

As noted in the last report, Bullard and Kaplan were the early movers for both the pandemic mandated lockdown and the intended taper. George is a recognized Hawk, who became a Dove in response to the pandemic. Evidently, her Dovishness was contingent on the pandemic and now, that she thinks that it is over, she can return to her Hawkish stereotype.

(Source and caption by the Author)

In fairness to Bullard, he is not a Hawk per se. In fact, he advocates flapping between Hawkish and Dovish posturing, with great frequency, in order to deal with a new-paradigm economy that has a frightening tendency to rapidly accelerate to the upside, and rapidly decelerate to the downside, if left to its own devices. Bullard’s new paradigm shift is predicated on the empirical assumption that the Phillips Curve has bounced back to life with a vengeance.

Thus far, Bullard has provided anecdotal, if not empirical, evidence that the Phillips Curve has been reborn. His thesis may, however, be universal. Empirical evidence, that confirms his anecdotal opinion, has recently been provided by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Reserve Bank staffers have found that the Aussie Phillips Curve dies when the unemployment rate is high but rapidly becomes a curve again when unemployment falls. This has clear implications for monetary policy, as the economy comes out of lockdown. Under similar conditions, the Fed and all central banks would be well advised to consider tapering swiftly. They would also be well advised to stop tapering if and when the unemployment rate starts to spike higher again.

(Source: Gallup, caption by the Author)

Once again, Gallup seems to have its finger on the pulse of the American economic heartbeat. Americans believe that it is the best of times to find a “quality” job. One must also wonder how many of these samples were polled in the Economic Confidence data. Seemingly, it is the best of times and the worst of times. And why not, America has a large diverse economy? This latter observation does not lend itself to the kind of one size fits all monetary policy that the Fed manages. It may, however, lend itself to Bullard’s new paradigm micro-monetary policy management thesis.

If Bullard is correct, therefore, the US economy is currently on the cusp of one of those Greenspan moments, when irrational exuberance appears, even as it stares into the abyss of economic deterioration. Bullard is not convinced that this apparent miracle is entirely productivity-driven, so he reserves his Hawkish right to nip the current inflationary growth in the bud. If it transpires that the weakening Gallup Economic Confidence index is the correct one, he will then put his Dovish hat back on quickly. If both polls are correct, but not at the same time, it should be quite an amusing act, that the Fed puts on, changing its hats until the economy gets onto a sustainably well-behaved trajectory. If the polls are both correct, at the same time, Bullard and his colleagues are going to have some embarrassing moments and flapping and contradicting ahead of them.

Given what the Fed and the Biden administration have been trying to do, about broadly inclusive growth, it may well be that both Gallup polls are correct simultaneously in different parts of the American economy. The educated and well-connected few will get the few “quality” jobs, whilst the majority undercut each other to get the lower quality jobs, and a significant minority of Americans abandon all hope of ever getting a job at all. The real economic policy success is in creating lots of “quality” jobs rather than any old Jif-Job on aggregate. On this score, America has lots of room to improve.

Jackson Hole was already over before it started ….

(Source: the Author)

Having been extensively, perhaps excessively, framed before he spoke Chairman Powell’s Jackson Hole opening remarks were more of a closing speech than an opener. The die had already been cast for a Bull Tapering, in risk-asset price terms, because the rising economic uncertainty precludes the Fed from doing more than affirming its taper guidance with some token gesturing. Economic uncertainty creates risk-asset certainty, or so it seems to be ever since the pandemic occurred.

Chairman Powell’s symposium opening remarks succinctly ticked the boxes on both the need to taper and the need to be mindful of the rising economic uncertainty. Consequently, the adumbrated taper timeline of announcing in September, starting in December, and hike rates whenever, was made a little greyer in outline. This vagueness had already been framed in advance and was, therefore, received as a hallmark of sound central banking acumen. Symbolic of this soundness was the Chairman’s emphasis on the devolution of balance sheet tapering from interest rate increases. With Powell’s address over, the symposium itself was, thus, effectively, over, however, the party had only just started in market price action terms.

What, possibly, may have enthused Chairman Powell the most, was the market reaction to his opening-closing speech, which provided the strongest possible support for his renomination prospects. Lael Brainard, his immediate challenger, may now have to settle for Vice-Chair with the prospect of Powell’s ringing endorsement to provide a platform for her to eventually succeed him when his term ends.

Current Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida respectfully aligned himself with Chairman Powell’s guidance and also worked on his own legacy as the odds for him being succeeded by Lael Brainard shortened. Clarida would, seemingly, like to be remembered as a safe pair of hands, who safely managed the newly-adopted inflation target overshooting through the Sturm und Drang of the pandemic.

The Jackson Hole virtual choreography continued with Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic. Bostic appears to be a disciple of the teachings of James Bullard in relation to monetary policy dogma and doctrine going forward. Like Bullard, he advocates swiftly “trying to get our policies back into a more normal situation” in order to “let the economy stand on its own”.

Notwithstanding this zeal, to begin tapering, Bostic has his eye on the growing headwind from the expiry of the eviction moratorium. His ideas, about tapering, may hence be swift but they are unlikely to be large in scale. Indeed, as the headwinds grow, his zeal for the taper may dissipate just as swiftly.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan informed the world, and his FOMC colleagues that, despite the uncertainty, linked to the Delta Variant, he still sees the taper commencing later this year. He also prepared his virtual audience for potential new guidance on his views about the labor market.

(Source: Kansas City Fed, caption by the Author)

According to Kaplan, the labor market is tight because retirees and primary caregivers dropped out during the pandemic. That may have, historically, been the case in Texas; but Kaplan should be careful not to assume that this is, currently, the case all over the United States.

Not too far away, in Kansas, people in manufacturing jobs are now primarily motivated to quit to find another job. Secondarily, they are leaving for higher pay. Retirement is a distant third, and caregiving is an even more distant fourth. One can, however, easily see Kaplan’s analysis aimed more at his promotion of education, training, and immigration to swell the ranks of the labor force. Indirectly, the competition for jobs from a trained and immigrant-friendly labor force may, then, subdue the wage inflation that Kaplan is clearly ignoring.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester went even further than her virtual colleagues, to forecast when the taper should end. This is a brave, some might say a reckless, thing to do under the current circumstances of rising uncertainty. According to her, the taper will not be a long-drawn-out process. On the contrary, she “would like to see those asset purchases taper down so that they're completed by the middle of next year”. This definitely sounds like a page from the James Bullard FOMC members' new monetary policy manual.

Philadelphia Fed president Patrick T. Harker joined the coalition of the willing taperers by downplaying the Delta Variant to the non-lethal threat level of “caveat”.

That was the taper that was ….

The market had its best Jackson Hole week since 2014. Going forward, FOMC meetings are set to get better and better for market performance if the Fed tapers. Each taper will be framed and viewed, positively, as a step towards normality followed by further easing. Softening growth and inflation data, along the way, will be viewed as evidence of said return.

Standing back and surveying the positive feedback loop, from market prices to Fed commentary, it became apparent that all in the loop were focussed on the end of the taper rather than its beginning or even the journey. It was almost as if, Mr. Market was giving the Fed the opportunity to normalize before the looming economic slowdown prevents it so that the Fed does not lose face when it starts easing again. Mr. Markets' beneficence is, of course, conditional upon the Fed committing informally to ease again. He is willing to give the Fed the benefit of the doubt at the moment. The Fed owes Mr. Market one, one ease that is.

As the US economy slows, some optimists will begin to make the case for further monetary policy easing to kick off a further credit cycle expansion. Under such future conditions, the global economy and capital markets will become confidently relaxed enough for the next surprise attack from a new exogenous shock. Then, after being attacked, the easing chorus will get even louder.

The tell-tale sign, that things have not returned to normal, can be seen in the Fed’s continually expanded balance sheet. This phenomenon too will be rationalized and accepted as normal, however. Despite her zeal for tapering, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is already casting doubt over the utility of the expected taper (that she wants!) before it has commenced.

Mester tactfully let the orchestrated taper-fest play out, which she enthusiastically partook in, at the Jackson Hole online event, before beginning to chip away at the apparently unanimous consensus in favor of it. On the first day back at the office, post-Jackson Hole, Mester did her bit of Monday Morning Quarter Backing. In her view, although headline inflation has hit the red light, for the Fed’s target-overshooting, she is not convinced that the reason that it has overshot validates the tapering decision that has been made. Furthermore, employment is nowhere near back to normal in her opinion. Consequently, her baseline taper guidance is somewhat dissonant than that of her colleagues. In her own words, "we're still going to be very accommodative," although, "we’re just not going to be as accommodative as we said was needed and felt was needed during the height of the pandemic." Chairman Powell couldn’t have been more succinct, and equivocal, even though this is what he was saying in his Jackson Hole opener.

MMT hiding in virtually plain sight ….

(Source: the Author)

Tipped off, in advance, by former Yellen Fed staffers Wilcox and Reifschneider, in the last report, this author was on the lookout for signals about Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) at Jackson Hole. The two staffers strongly hinted that post immediate taper, the Fed may be required to raise its symmetrical inflation target, and ease monetary policy again, to show commitment to achieving its new inflation objective. As a fiscal stimulus is expected, during the taper, this author read these signals as a sign of coordinated fiscal and monetary policy stimulus that supports the Modern Monetary Theory thesis.

(Source: Kansas City Fed, caption by the Author)

This author did not have to look far for the signs of MMT. They appeared immediately after Chairman Powell had opened the symposium.

First up, was a paper entitled Monetary Policy in the Times of Structural Reallocation, under the discussion heading of Monetary Policy and Uneven Shocks. The arcane pronouncement, in layman’s terms, of this scholarly work, is that loose monetary policy can actually unblock labor market bottlenecks. So, loosely translated, the Fed can pursue its full employment mandate further with easy monetary policy after observing a mandatory time-out after tapering. This ticks the box on the monetary policy component of MMT.

Next up, under the discussion heading of Fiscal Policy and Uneven Shocks, was a report entitled Fiscal Policy in the Age of Covid: Does it get in all the cracks? This report, basically, ticked the boxes in support of the fiscal policy component of MMT. This polemic was an autopsy of the fiscal response to COVID-19 to date. The fiscal pathologists examined the cadavers of Small Medium Enterprises (SME) as their population sample. They found that, without a fiscal stimulus, the failure rate amongst SMEs would have been significantly higher. They also found that some of the fiscal stimulus was misspent, but that this wastage did not create Zombie companies. At the global level, the results were mixed. Fiscal stimulus mitigated about 8% of the negative GDP during the pandemic. Whilst it supported global employment, it did raise the counter-productive level of protectionism. This heightened protectionism was, however, acceptable under the extreme pandemic circumstances and was transient rather than permanent in nature. Going forward, the removal of emergency fiscal stimulus will cause taper tantrum conditions in emerging markets.

Thus, before they had even digested their breakfast, and Chairman Powell’s closing-opener, the delegates were indoctrinated in the merits, and successes, of the monetary and fiscal policy responses to the pandemic. Subliminally, they were, thus, prepared to accept and proselytize any combination of monetary and fiscal policy stimulus, going forward, in the face of economic threats. The cooked recipe of MMT was, therefore, on the Jackson Hole menu from the get-go.

If Wilcox and Reifschneider’s crystal ball is telling the truth, a further monetary policy stimulus will, then, ensue after the ease-taper/fiscal stimulus phase. Esteemed former central banker Raghuram Rajan is highly suspicious of this unfolding monetary policy reality. Having criticized the Fed for being overzealous, when it created the 2013 Taper Tantrum, he now thinks the total opposite. In his view, the risk is that the Fed does not taper fast enough now. Interestingly, Rajan’s view fits the growing evidence that supports James Bullard's anecdotal thesis that the Phillips Curve is alive and kicking again.

How do you define substantial improvement in the labor market?

America, not unlike China, also has its own Common Prosperity challenges, which one Fed president discusses, post-Jackson Hole, with great dexterity in analytical prose.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin has changed his principal medium of guidance to the rhetorical essay. In his latest essay, he compares the labor market dynamics coming out of COVID with the dynamics coming out of the GFC.

(Source: Richmond Fed)

Barkin has also directed his staff researchers to devote their attention to this subject matter also. His staffers find that the traditional JOLTS survey may in practice be making the Labour Market look tighter than it is because the survey misses the recruiting process lagged time schedule.

Coming out of the GFC, firms had bargaining power over surplus labor. Overqualified employees took lower qualifying jobs and drove economic returns to capital away from returns to labor. Wage disinflation and its negative impact on price inflation then found their way into the Fed’s inflation targeting strategy.

Coming out of COVID, there is currently a qualified labor deficit. Firms could and are responding in different ways to open up access to a wider labor pool. Some of this involves lowering the standards of recruitment. Some of this involves training and development. Some involves replacing labor with capital, where possible.

Barkin has, skilfully, avoided the pertinent subjects of race and inclusivity in his recent essay on the challenges in the labor market. The latest employment report highlighted the complexity of this issue. Despite the so-called prime working-age employment-to-population ratio for African Americans outperforming all other ethnic groups, the report also showed unemployment rising in this apparently leading cohort. The Fed’s upcoming debate about substantially improved employment will, clearly, get hung up on this kind of ambiguity. President Biden will, certainly, hang the next Fed Chairman on this ambiguous hook of American Common Prosperity. Fed Governor Brainard is already swinging pro-actively from it.

Like all good economists, Barkin is on the fence watching the labor market develop. Currently, he sees the tightness so he may be inclined to fall on the tighter side of monetary policy settings. If, however, the mitigating factors come into their own he could easily fall on the Dovish side or even jump over the fence into it from the Hawkish side.

Barkin’s view is instructive. It is still early days in the economic recovery. Whilst bottlenecks currently prevail, they may not necessarily persist. Flexibility for the Fed to act/re-act is the order of the day. Mr. Market should, thereby, adjust also. Day trading, discounting one monetary policy view extreme to the other, on a high-frequency basis, does no one, least of all the US economy, any favors.

It’s nuanced, so be flexible…. and inclusive….

The task ahead of the Fed is more subtle than enormous. Domestically, inflation and employment tightness are nuanced. Globally, relations with China will project back onto the domestic policy settings. The Fed may, thus, go ahead with its taper announcement. To not do so would damage credible commitment. The Fed may also highlight the need for flexibility to be as important as the taper itself.