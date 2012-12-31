FrankvandenBergh/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

If you watch the evening news, you could think the US equity “market” was defined by one of three indices usually reported: Dow Jones, S&P 500, or the NASDAQ. All three mainly represent the largest US stocks. Mostly missing are Mid-, Small-, and Micro-Cap stocks. The S&P 500 Index represents approximately 80% of the total value of the U.S. stock market, so investors could be missing out on how the other 20% are performing. History shows this could be hurting their overall performance.

Since 1972, Large-Cap stocks have lagged the other three size classes, though they had the lowest StdDev. Measured by the Sharpe ratio, Mid-Cap stocks were the best, with the other three about the same. Over the past decade, Large-Cap stocks were best in both Total Return and StdDev, though Total-Market ETFs have performed as well as most Large-Cap only ETFs.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) invests based on the CRSP US Total Market Index, while the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) invests based on the S&P Total Market Index. Both cover over 99% of the US equity market and hold over 3600 stocks each, providing investors complete US Equity coverage within one ETF. I give both VTI and ITOT a Bullish rating for US Equity investors looking for a long-term core holding.

Analyzing the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index. VTI started in 1992.

VTI is one of the largest ETFs, having over $266b in assets. Investors are currently earning a 1.2% yield. Vanguard charges 3bps in fees.

CRSP Index review

The Center For Research In Security Prices (CRSP) describes their indices as

Nearly 4,000 constituents across mega, large, small and micro capitalizations, representing nearly 100% of the U.S. investable equity market, comprise the CRSP US Total Market Index. The total return index was first posted on the NASDAQ GIDSSM (Global Index Data ServiceSM) feed on December 31, 2012; the price return index was posted on January 18, 2011. Reconstitution occurs quarterly after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December

The CRSP Methodology document restricts all their indices by exchange and security type.

Only listed securities are eligible. From those, there are restrictions against Business Development Companies and, as expected, funds of all types. The only security class allowed is common stock. Since all CRSP indices are US-only, the following tests are applied.

1. Incorporation and HQ Test: Company headquarters and incorporation are in the United States Companies both incorporated in and with headquarters in the United States are generally eligible, and move on to criteria 3. Companies who have one but not both move on to criteria 2 for consideration. However, special cases may be forwarded for committee review in criteria 5.

2. HQ Test: Company is headquartered, but not necessarily incorporated, in the U.S., a U.S. Territory (UST), Domicile of Convenience (DOC), or Tax Haven (TH) Companies headquartered in the U.S., a U.S. Territory, Domicile of Convenience or Tax Haven, even if not incorporated in the US, move on to Criteria 3. Others that are a) not headquartered in the U.S., UST, TH or DOC, even if b) incorporated in the US, are generally considered as foreign and are not eligible. However, special cases may be forwarded for committee review in criteria 5.

3. HQ and EIN Test: Company with an HQ in the U.S., a U.S. Territory (UST), Domicile of Convenience (DOC), or Tax Haven (TH) also has an Employer Identification Number Companies headquartered in the US, UST, DOC or TH, even if not incorporated in the US, that also have an Employer Identification Number (EIN) move on to criteria 4. Companies that do not have an EIN and thus do not withhold taxes on US wages or file US tax returns are generally considered as foreign and are not eligible. However, special cases may be forwarded for committee review in criteria 5.

4. Holdings by US Public Equity Funds Test: Companies with HQ and EIN in the US, UST, DOC or TH, and also have substantial portion of US funds holding their securities Companies with both an a) EIN and b) an HQ in the US, UST, DOC or TH, are reviewed to determine if more than 5 percent of US Public Equity Funds own a security, as determined by CRSP Survivor-Bias-Free Us Mutual Funds holdings data, the security will be viewed as having strong US manager sentiment and be given an inclusion bias. All securities from criteria 4 are appraised by CRSP’s Index Eligibility Committee.

Finally, some investability screens are used to set the final list.

There are also some SEC regulations and concentration rules that can apply and those are covered in the Methodology document.

Holdings & Dividend review

Despite the inclusion of non-LC stocks, the sector allocations closely match the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), an ETF familiar to most seasoned investors and one that invests based on one of the three indices national reporting uses.

Unlike SPY with its roughly 500 stocks, VTI holds over 3900. The Top 10 matches SPY, reflecting the dominance of Large-Cap stocks within VTI, although the Top 10 weight is 6% less in VTI. One can see how large Tech stocks have come to dominate most Large-Cap holding ETFs as they hold the top six spots in VTI also, amounting to roughly 19% of the total assets.

Almost 28% of the weight is in stocks below Large-Cap, compared to only 16% in SPY, where almost all of that percentage is in Mid-Cap stocks.

The 5-year CAGR for VTI dividends has been 6.56%, about 150bps better than the overall US equity market.

Analyzing the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the S&P Total Market Index. ITOT started in 2004.

ITOT is much smaller, having only $43b in assets. The ETF has a current yield of 1.16% and iShares charges 3bps in fees.

S&P Total Market Index review

S&P describes the index as

The S&P Total Market Index (TMI) is designed to track the broad equity market, including large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks. The S&P 500® and the S&P Completion Index are subsets of the S&P TMI.

Only common stocks of U.S. companies are eligible. For index purposes, a U.S. company has the following characteristics:

1. Files 10-K annual reports.

2. The U.S. portion of fixed assets and revenues constitutes a plurality of the total, but need not exceed 50%. When these factors are in conflict, fixed assets determine plurality. Revenue determines plurality when there is incomplete asset information. Geographic information for revenue and fixed asset allocations are determined by the company as reported in its annual filings.

3. The primary listing must be on an eligible U.S. exchange as described under Exchange Listing below.

Eligible securities and asset class (common stock) match the CRSP Index lists, except S&P permits multiple classes and tracking stocks. S&P doesn't apply any minimum market-cap rules to TMI as it does some of their other indices.

Holdings and Dividend review

As one might expect, the list matches VTI, with only 1% more in the Top 10.

ITOT is slightly more weighted to the Large-Cap stocks than VTI.

Both VTI and ITOT pay dividends quarterly. ITOT's 5-year dividend CAGR is 5.46%, over a 100bps lower than VTI's.

Comparing the "twins"

Performance wise, VTI has been slightly better since 2004 when ITOT started. Using PortfolioVisualizer, it shows that ITOT had a slightly lower StdDev but the risk ratios were basically identical.

While currently yielding more, VTI has not always had the higher yield of the two ETFs, with any difference appearing immaterial.

Owning either ETF gives you almost all the stocks in the other, with the AUM overlap being 97%. VTI is slightly more invested in Tech and Health Care, with ITOT having greater weights in three sectors, the most overweight being Industrials. None is large enough to make much of a performance difference even if those sectors did better than other sectors.

The above chart shows the 10 stocks where each ETF's weighting of that stock differed the most from the other ETF. Except for VTI's .3% underweight in General Electric (GE), other differences are near .1%.

Portfolio Strategy

Here the strategy isn't picking VTI or ITOT over the other as they basically invest in the same universe. Even with ITOT slight edge in both Tech and LC stocks, it is only 6bps ahead of VTI for 2021 as of the end of August. The question I see is whether you want to own stocks below the S&P 500 also, as both funds give you the S&P 500 plus over 3000 smaller market-cap stocks.

One concern of some SPY investors is, "Will I do as well with other ETFs?". The above data shows the sub-LC stocks have benefited both non-SPY ETFs recently, pulling them even with SPY's CAGR for the last decade. Having less weight in the TOP 10 versus SPY will help both VTI and ITOT if Big Tech has a major pullback. Current anti-trust talk in Congress from both parties could burst that "bubble".

Seeking Alpha's grading system gives a slight edge to VTI.

I give both VTI and ITOT a Bullish rating for US Equity investors looking for a long-term core holding.

