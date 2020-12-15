anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is a new IPO in the ultra-competitive cybersecurity tech sector. S is backed by famous investors like Daniel Loeb of Third Point, and boasts an investment thesis that has investors dreaming of a repeat of multi-bagger growth seen in competitors. It is highly possible that S can become a winner in the endpoint protection market due to its artificial intelligence capabilities, though its stock price certainly appears to have priced this in. In spite of trading at 151x trailing sales, I could see the stock continuing to deliver elevated returns if it can meet expectations for growth.

SentinelOne Stock Price

After opening its first day of trading 23% higher than its $35 per share public offering price, S has roared over 50% higher to just around $70 per share.

Unlike other tech names that I have recently covered, it isn’t as easy to immediately label this stock as overvalued, as this company has the growth rates to most nearly justify the run-up.

What is SentinelOne?

S is one of the newest cybersecurity stocks in the market. Like other cybersecurity players, S has its own security platform that works across all major operating systems and integrates across 3rd party integrations.

Specifically, S offers what it calls an AI-powered extended detection and response platform - or XDR platform. This is fancy jargon for what S believes to be an improved endpoint protection platform. Endpoint protection means protecting endpoints - like computers, phones, and mobile devices - from malicious attacks. For example, S might run its software on employee computers to protect computers from viruses.

Those familiar to the cybersecurity space may recognize a striking similarity with CrowdStrike (CRWD). And indeed, S appears to have positioned itself exactly as a superior offering to that from CRWD. We can see some of what the company believes to be its differentiating factors below:

The most important differentiating factor, in my view, is the point near the bottom regarding “fully automated recovery.” As S points out in its S-1, popular endpoint recovery (‘EDR’) offerings are not backed by artificial intelligence, leading to the “'1- 10-60' rule which claimed the best achievable cybersecurity outcome was capped at one minute to detect an attack, ten minutes to investigate, and 60 minutes to respond.”

S’s offering is different in that its artificial intelligence software automatically investigates and responds to the threat, removing the need for manual remediation. This distinction helps to explain why S has done so well in its limited public debut. Investors likely saw the multi-bagger returns that CRWD delivered in its own limited time as a public company.

If S is supposed to be even better than CRWD, then shouldn’t that lead to phenomenal stock returns as well? Wall Street is certainly excited.

When Is SentinelOne IPO Lockup Expiration?

Due to being a recent IPO, insiders are not allowed to sell stock until the end of the IPO lockup period. That expiration date is expected to be December 27th of this year. Until then, there are only about 35 million shares trading on major exchanges - much lower than the roughly 250 million total diluted share count. This limited float could explain how S has been able to post such strong stock performance so far.

Is SentinelOne Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Nowadays, it is rare to find a tech stock that is not trading at unexplainable valuations. S, at first glance, is no different. S is trading at 151x trailing sales - a valuation likely to cause uneasy feelings in most investors. However, S is expected to rapidly grow revenues, eventually finding itself trading at 36x revenues in 2 years and 14x revenues in 5 years:

This is a curious phenomenon and worth discussing. Whereas a stock trading at 45x sales with a 60% growth rate is in my opinion most clearly overvalued (CRWD incidentally trades with such metrics), S is not as clearly overvalued with its 89% forward growth rate and 103x forward sales multiple. This is because the sales multiple declines at a much more rapid pace at these elevated growth rates, and may continue to do so if the growth rate does not decelerate so quickly. I view this realization to help explain the strength seen in the stock of Snowflake (SNOW), which itself is also trading at triple digit multiples coupled with triple digit growth rates.

It is exceedingly difficult if not impossible to predict future growth rates, though Wall Street analysts have shown an impressive and ever-improving ability to do so. As investors, the best we can do is consider analyst estimates and see if the stock makes sense against that backdrop. S delivered 107% growth in its most recent quarter as revenues grew to $37.4 million. It is arguable that the $175.8 million estimate for 2021 revenues is understated, as it implies only 10% sequential growth in each of the next 3 quarters (S had delivered ~25% sequential growth in recent quarters). One could argue that the rate of expected deceleration does not appear steep enough in 2024 and 2025, but one can also make the argument that 71.5% expected growth in 2022 is too steep of a deceleration from the 89% expected growth rate this year (which we had just shown to likely be understated). Based on consensus estimates, S appears to still have some room to run. I expect S to show continued improvements in profitability (it burned through $32.6 million of free cash flow in the last quarter) - similar to cybersecurity peers. If we project a 40% long term net margin, then S is trading at approximately 36x 2025e “adjusted earnings.” I could see S trading up to 80-100x 2025 adjusted earnings if we use a 2x price to earnings growth (‘PEG’) ratio. That leaves anywhere between 122% and 178% return potential through the next 4 years, for an annualized return around 22% to 29%. While some may view these estimates to be aggressive, there may also be upside potential in the revenue estimates, as revenue growth might not decelerate so quickly.

Do I think S is a buy? Aggressive tech investors who have deep conviction in S’s ability to take market share in the highly competitive cybersecurity segment might be attracted to the upside listed above. Personally, I am unsure if 22% to 29% is enough to justify the inherently high risk involved in buying a stock like S. It feels harder to sustain higher growth rates and having to prove greater profitability, which leads me to wish for even larger projected returns. This is a name which can provide for attractive “buy the dip” opportunities if it falters on earnings or trades sharply lower near the expiration of the IPO lockup. Whether or not one buys at the current price depends largely on their risk tolerance, as in my opinion the odds are quite level in either direction. I intend to wait for lower valuations, but am not so confident that I will get such an opportunity.