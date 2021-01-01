Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) is up ~70% over the past year on strong semiconductor sales across a broad range of dynamic markets - from 5G smartphones & infrastructure, to networking and high-performance computing ("HPC"), and to EVs and cloud-computing - just to name a few. However, since my Seeking Alpha article on PSI in February, PSI has significantly lagged the S&P500 as investors apparently try to figure out of the current semiconductor bull-market still has legs:

Data by YCharts

However, sales remain strong across nearly every channel and PSI has appears to be on the cusp of a strong breakout similar to the one made around this time last year.

Investment Thesis

Semiconductor and semiconductor equipment makers once again delivered strong Q2 earnings as they continue to benefit from a global capacity shortage. Indeed, last week the SIA reported that semiconductor sales for the month of July were up a whopping 29% - continuing a strong streak of yoy sales gains that began a year ago (blue line on far right):

Source: Semiconductor Industry Association ("SIA")

July semiconductor sales were $45.4 billion - that was up 2.1% from June as the industry continues to be throttled by a lack of manufacturing capacity. That is putting a strong tailwind to the semiconductor equipment makers as the semi-companies continue to invest in new equipment to expand capacity.

John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, commented on the monthly results:

Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, with robust demand across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories. Chip production and shipments have reached all-time highs in recent months as the industry works to address sustained high demand.

As a result, leading semiconductor companies are starting to raise prices - some significantly. Indeed, on August 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Corp (TSM) was reported to be raising prices from 10-20% for December deliveries. TMSC' stock jumped on the news:

Data by YCharts

So let's take a closer look at the PSI ETF to see how it is positioned to benefit from the strong growth in global semiconductor demand.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider to be a relatively concentrated ~45% of the entire portfolio:

Source: Invesco PSI Webpage

While Nvidia (NVDA) is the #1 stock, note than any of the top-8 companies could be the top-holding based on day-to-day trading as they all have roughly the same weighting within the portfolio.

HPC and up-and-coming AI specialist Nvidia is up 75% over the past year and now has a market-cap of $570 billion. It is still trying to get regulatory approval to acquire ARM while Elon Musk was recently reported to have joined the camp of those opposed to the merger. Meantime, Reuters says that Nvidia and AMD (AMD) are close to securing a deal to supply chips for a new US Dept. of Energy supercomputer.

With top holdings in Lam Research (LRCX), KLA (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC), and Onto Innovation (ONTO), the PSI ETF has strong representation in the semiconductor capital equipment makers - in aggregate these five companies have a 20.7% weighting within the portfolio. These companies have been on a real tear over the past year as the semiconductor manufacturers invest heavily in new plants and equipment:

Data by YCharts

Broadcom (AVGO) is the #3 holding and last week announced very strong FQ3 results. GAAP EPS of $4.20 was a $0.72 beat. Quarterly revenue of $6.78 billion was up 16.5% yoy. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan commented on the quarter:

Broadcom delivered record revenues in the third quarter reflecting our product and technology leadership across multiple secular growth markets in cloud, 5G infrastructure, broadband, and wireless. We are projecting the momentum to continue in the fourth quarter.

Broadcom is considered a proxy for the semiconductor industry because its sales span multiple leading markets within the industry. That being the case, the fact that CEO Tan sees the momentum continuing into the fourth quarter bodes well for the semiconductor industry as a whole.

Broadcom pays a $14.40/share annual dividend, yields 2.9%, and currently trades at a forward P/E = 17.8x. I love the stock and the company - and I own it.

Leading automotive IC suppliers Texas Instruments (TXN) and NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) hold down the #6-7 slots while Analog Devices (ADI) is the #8 holding with a 4.7% weight. In late August, ADI announced it was adding a whopping $8.5 billion to its stock buyback program. That brings the company's total stock buyback authorization to $10 billion. That's huge considering the company's current total market-cap is only $87.3 billion.

Performance

As can be seen in the graphic below, while the NAV performance of the PSI ETF has trailed the Dynamic Semi Intellidex Index it tracks, note it has beat the S&P Composite 1500 Semi Index and has an excellent 10-year performance track record:

Source: Invesco PSI Webpage

The chart below compares the one-year price performance of the PSI ETF against its peer-group: the Van Eck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), the SPDR S&P500 Semiconductor ETF (XSD), and the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, PSI is the leader of the pack - that despite the fact that it does not hold the company that is arguably the leading semiconductor company on the planet (i.e. TSM) in its portfolio. PSI's out-performance is likely due to its investments in the high-performing semi-equipment makers discussed earlier.

ETF Basics

The following metrics were taken directly from the Invesco PSI Webpage:

Market Value $686 million Expense Ratio 0.57% # Holdings 32 30-day Yield 0.25% P/E 88.1x Forward P/E 19.1x Price-to-Book 5.7x ROE 27.6%

As can be seen, PSI is a relatively small ETF with assets significantly under $1 billion. That can be a strength in terms of being easier to "move the needle" but also a weakness in times of market weakness and liquidation. The expense ratio is relatively high in my opinion, but the performance of the ETF more than makes up for it (at least in the good times).

As can be seen by comparing the current P/E with the forward P/E, the fund is expensive in the first respect, but the difference in the P/E ratios demonstrates just how fast the companies in the ETF are expected to grow yoy. Likewise, the price-to-book valuation is elevated, but so too is the ROE of the portfolio.

Risks

With the market at or near all-time highs, the biggest risk for the PSI ETF - given its arguably high valuation - is a broad market sell-off.

The global pandemic continues to interrupt supply-chains and impact supply/demand dynamics in the semiconductor industry. A broad slowdown in the global economy would likely impact the PSI ETF as well.

Increasing trade/export restrictions between the US and China would also be a negative, and likely hit the semiconductor equipment makers particularly hard.

Summary & Conclusion

The semiconductor industry continues its strong growth on the back of multiple sub-sectors within the electronics markets: 5G smartphones/infrastructure, networking, IoT, cloud-computing, application specific HPC for AI/ML algos on mega-data sets, AI, EVs, and data centers - just to name a few. With strong demand across all these markets, and a global semiconductor capacity shortage, the semiconductor manufacturers and semiconductor equipment makers have a very bright future for as far as the eye can see. PSI is a BUY.

