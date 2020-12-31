Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

With a diversified product mix of steel products, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) will most likely benefit from the new bills funding infrastructure improvements. The company has also proposed three new projects that will help the company offer new value-added products and enhance its supply chain. Under my optimistic case scenario, I assumed 65% sales growth in 2021, with a WACC of 7.15% and a free cash flow margin of 5%. The implied result from my calculations was equal to $155, close to 35% more than the current share price. In my view, as traders learn about Nucor’s future free cash flow, the share price will creep up.

Diversified Product Mix, And Infrastructure Bills

Incorporated in 1958, Nucor Corporation manufactures steel and steel products, non-ferrous and ferrous metals, and direct reduced iron for use in the company’s steel mills.

Among the great features of Nucor, the most relevant is that the company offers a diversified product mix. If you are in the commodities sector, you want to buy companies operating in different markets. As a result, significant changes in imports or changes in the price of raw materials don’t damage your revenue line that much: Source: Presentation

With a diversified portfolio of products, Nucor expects to invest close to $2 billion in new projects that offer an internal rate of return “substantially” above Nucor’s cost of capital. Among all the slides offered in the last presentation to investors, this is what, in my opinion, really matters:

Source: Presentation

There is another factor that I appreciate about Nucor Corporation. In 2020, 56% of the products were used to serve the construction sector. I believe that the company will benefit significantly from the construction industry for two reasons.

Source: Presentation

First, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security believes that the construction industry for which Nucor works is a critical infrastructure industry. Hence, COVID-19 restrictions may not damage the revenue line that much:

We are a company operating in the critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Source: 10-k

Second, Nucor Corporation will most likely benefit from the recent bills passed to fund infrastructure improvements:

Sales of many of our products are largely dependent upon capital spending in the nonresidential construction markets in the United States, including in the industrial and commercial sectors, as well as capital spending on infrastructure that is publicly funded, such as bridges, schools, prisons, and hospitals. Many states have passed bills funding infrastructure improvements. Source: 10-k

Nucor’s Leverage Is Not Worrying

As of July 3, 2021, Nucor Corporation had $2.7 billion in cash, and the asset/liability ratio is 2x. I believe that the company is well-prepared to invest in new projects to enhance future free cash flow generation.

Besides, Nucor Corporation has goodwill worth $2.2 billion, which could help the company increase the free cash flow margin. If the expected synergies from previous transactions were well calculated, I would expect additional profitability in the coming years:

Source: 10-Q

I am not worried about the company’s long-term debt, which is worth $5 billion, because I expect significant free cash flow. If we assume a free cash flow of $3.5 billion, the company’s net debt/FCF is equal to 0.75x, which does not seem a large amount of leverage:

Source: 10-Q

In The Most Likely Scenario, I See A Target Price Of $155

As long-term shareholders may know that Nucor Corporation is a diversified steel producer, the company’s results will most likely not be tied to any market in particular. Keep in mind that the company has a long list of projects that help the company diversify its activities. In the table below, take a look, for instance, at the three projects that the company expects to initiate in 2021 and 2022. Taking these facts into account, I don’t think that we are going to see a lot of revenue volatility in the coming years:

Source: Presentation

Now, under this case scenario, I expect that Nucor will expand its product portfolio into higher value-added products, which will make the company a bit less vulnerable to imports. Notice that the company is expecting to invest in three different projects to obtain two different products: sheet and plate. With these initiatives, I am expecting sales growth in 2021 and stable production until 2025. My sales target is $25 billion in 2025.

That’s not all. I believe that the company is investing a significant amount of dollars in its supply chain capabilities. The clearest examples of these investments in the supply chain are the DRI production facilities and the scrap brokerage and processing businesses. In my opinion, these investments will most help the company control a portion of its raw materials supply. As a result, I believe that Nucor will be able to obtain good FCF margins in the coming years.

Under these assumptions, I used sales growth of 65% in 2021, and a small decline close to -7% and -3% from 2022 to 2025. Notice that my figures are not far from those obtained by other analysts. With a free cash flow margin of around 5% from 2023 to 2025, I obtained an implied share price of $155. Nucor Corporation currently trades at $100-$115, so I believe that there is significant upside potential in the company’s valuation:

Source: My Assumptions

Worst Case Scenario

In the worst-case scenario that I can imagine, Nucor will face a significant increase in payroll costs. Besides, the company will not be able to sell metals at decent levels because of both competitors and imports.

Under this particular scenario, I expect declines in sales between -12% and -4% from 2023 to 2025. In my view, the company will most likely maintain significant capital expenditures because it has cash in hand. However, the company’s free cash flow would decline to $2.2 billion and $1.799 billion in 2023 and 2025 respectively. I assumed a terminal FCF of $1.8 billion, a WACC of 8%, and a free cash flow multiple of 20x. With all these figures, the implied share price is equal to $117:

Source: My Assumptions

Steel Production Overcapacity Could Be Detrimental For Nucor

Overcapacity in the steel industry could be very detrimental for Nucor’s revenue line. According to the company’s most recent annual report, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an excess steelmaking capacity. That’s not all. Countries like China continue to contribute to excess steelmaking capacity, which may make the current situation even worse in the near future:

According to the OECD, global steel production overcapacity is projected to be approximately 776 million tons in 2020. China continues to be a significant contributor to excess steelmaking capacity. Source. 10-k

When there is excess capacity, manufacturers export steel and steel products at prices that may be below their costs of production. Notice that in some regions, governments subsidize or own steel corporations, so companies can operate below their break-even for a long time. Nucor Corporation may not be able to compete with those corporations.

Inflation Of Raw Materials

The company is trying to design a vertically integrated business model. However, Nucor receives graphite electrodes, pelletized iron, and other raw materials from suppliers:

Although we have vertically integrated our business by constructing our DRI facilities in Trinidad and Louisiana and also by acquiring DJJ in 2008, we still must purchase most of our primary raw material, steel scrap, from numerous other sources located throughout the United States and internationally. Source: 10-k

If suppliers increase their prices, Nucor may try to increase prices of its products. However, it is uncertain whether Nucor’s clients will purchase Nucor’s products when the price increases. Under this case scenario, we may expect a decline in the revenue line or diminishing free cash flows. As a result, if the free cash flow expectations decline, the valuation of the company will decline.

Environmental Impact Regulation May Damage The FCF Line

Nucor’s profit and loss account may suffer if the states of Washington, Oregon, and New York decide to establish Environmental Product Declarations to assess the environmental impacts of products. One clear example of environmental regulation that may soon damage the company’s business model is the Buy Clean California Act from California.

Companies outside the United States may not have to comply with new regulations. In this regard, please notice that the new regulations put domestic steel manufacturers at a disadvantage to competitors in China or Europe. Nucor may have to increase its prices to deal with the new regulatory pressures, foreign competitors will not have to do so.

Conclusion

With a diversified product mix and mostly serving the construction sector, Nucor will most likely benefit from new bills funding infrastructure improvements. The company also has three new growth projects to enhance free cash flow generation in the coming years. I expect that thanks to these new projects, the management will continue to deliver value-added products, and supply chain improvements will continue. With these assumptions, my target price is close to $155. Notice that I am assuming sales growth of 65% in 2021, with a free cash flow margin of around 5% and a discount of 7.15%. Traders are currently buying shares at $100-$115, so, I see substantial potential in the company’s valuation.