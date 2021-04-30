Stockbyte/Stockbyte via Getty Images

[A substantially similar article was first published three weeks ago for Inside the Income Factory members.]

As readers of my book or previous articles know, a key part of my Income Factory philosophy is that "income drives economic value" and creating our own growth through reinvesting and compounding our own high-yield "river of cash" makes it easier for many of us to stay the course and sleep well at night through all sorts of market volatility. I was particularly gratified to see so many comments here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere recently confirming this was their own experience through the Covid crash, as it was also mine through the crash of 2008/2009. My recent article describing how the model portfolios included in the book, that I had to create back in 2019, far in advance of the publication date, held up well during and since the Covid crash, provides a further demonstration of the resiliency of the Income Factory philosophy.

Corporate Credit: A Key Asset Class

Closed-end funds that invest in high-yield bonds and senior secured corporate loans are a key source of high cash income. Without getting into all the details, most readers probably understand by now that high-yield credits, so-called "junk," have a bad rap. High-yield merely means that a company is rated less than investment grade, which means it is double-B-plus or below.

The reality is that the great majority of ALL corporations, including many large international companies that we deal with every day, are rated non-investment grade. The median rating of all rated companies is "double B," two notches below triple-B-minus, the lowest investment-grade rating. Almost all so-called "mid-cap" or "small-cap" companies are rated non-investment grade, as are the great majority of NASDAQ-listed companies.

The implications of this are obvious. The average equity investor, who owns small-cap, mid-cap, or NASDAQ-indexed stocks or funds, already holds riskier assets than the high-yield (aka "junk") debt many of those same investors swear they'd never own. That's right, the equity of those companies is much riskier than the debt (loans or bonds) that they issue, since if the company fails to pay 100% of the interest and principal on its loans and bonds, it will go bust and the stock will be worthless.

Many equity investors are not aware of this, but should be. The implication is clear:

When you buy a company's stock, you are also taking all the credit risk of the company failing to pay its loans and bonds, which are ahead of you on the balance sheet (i.e. the company's "existential" risk), in addition to taking the company's "entrepreneurial" risk.

That means, if you take equity risk, you should be sure you are being paid more to do so than if you are merely taking the credit risk of the same company.

Turning that point around, if you can find a way to get paid an "equity return" for only taking the credit risk, then you are ahead of the game.

That's what the Income Factory is all about. Finding ways to earn that "equity return" while only taking credit risks, or other risks that only require a company to do what it already does (i.e. pay its interest and principal, or maintain its existing dividend or royalty payments, etc.), but not have to grow its earnings in a way that it would for its stock to appreciate.

(As readers know, I call credit investing "betting on horses to merely finish the race" as opposed to equity investing, which is "betting on them to win, place, or show." With credit investing you are betting on the entire diversified field of horses essentially making it around the track to the finish line; but you don't care what order they finish in. That's a lot easier than picking the winner or top three finishers.)

We achieve our equity return goal through diversification, structure, and leverage, all of which can be modeled and managed more easily than the more volatile equity risk.

Hence Our Interest In Closed-End Credit Funds

Closed-end funds ("CEFs") are key to our strategy of converting a credit return of 5, 6, or 7% into an equity return of 8, 9, or 10%. CEFs, through the use of discount prices and cheap institutional leverage, are able to buy credit and other assets whose "natural" or "naked" yield is 5, 6, or 7% and pay fully funded distributions that are several percentage points higher. I've called it the "alchemy" of closed-end funds, although it's real and not some sort of carnival barker's trick.

Here is an updated roster of closed-end funds in the senior corporate loan category (senior secured, floating-rate loans to non-investment grade companies) and the high-yield bond category (unsecured bonds to non-investment grade companies). I've capped the list at those with distributions above 6%, since we would seldom consider distribution yields below that level for an Income Factory, where one of our main goals is to collect our entire total return (or at least most of it) in cash and not have to rely on earnings, dividend, or market price growth.

We own a number of these funds in our Inside the Income Factory model portfolios as well as in my personal portfolio. We also own a few additional credit-based funds that do not fall neatly into either of those two categories, that are not listed here, like John Hancock Investors (JHI) which is on the cusp of investment grade but pays a distribution like a high-yield fund, and PIMCO Dynamic Credit And Mortgage (PCI), which is a hybrid go-anywhere multi-sector credit fund. We will discuss those eventually in other articles.

Earnings coverage and sustainability are very important to us. But earnings coverage can mean different things to different people. Recently, I wrote about the importance of covering distributions from "net investment income" (i.e. primarily interest) if you are a fixed income (e.g. credit) fund. That's because the more your fund's distribution is supported by interest payments from its own portfolio, and the less it has to depend on capital appreciation and trading profits, the more stable and consistent that distribution stream is likely to be.

Like all "yardsticks" and "rules" in investing, that is not ironclad. But it means when we see an exception to it, we need to investigate and see if we are satisfied that the "exceptional" case really is exceptional, and/or that we are being paid enough to take the additional risk of a distribution that may be on shakier ground than one that is fully supported by net investment income ("NII").

One of the things we look at, when we see the NII does NOT fully cover a particular period's distribution, is whether over time the total return (i.e. income from ALL sources, not just NII) covers the distribution. If it does, then we know the fund is not overpaying its earnings over time, even if it has to dig into its capital gains from time to time to pay certain years' distribution.

A simple way to check this, on any credit fund, is to merely "eyeball" the fund's five-year total return (both market price and NAV) and then compare it with the distribution yield of the fund (both price and NAV) and see whether the earnings of the fund over that period are at the same level (or hopefully even higher) than the distribution yield. If the distribution yield is higher than the earnings over time, then the fund is likely experiencing price and/or NAV "erosion" equal to the difference between its distribution and its total return. (It has to. It's just basic math: total return equals cash received from an investment plus its appreciation/depreciation. So if the distribution exceeds the total return, then "something's gotta give" and that "something" is the price and/or NAV, which must have dropped to make up the difference.)

So with that as background, let's dig into this list.

Three of my favorite credit funds are KKR Income Opportunities (NYSE:KIO), BlackRock Corporate High Yield (NYSE:HYT), and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (NYSE:ARDC), all three of which I own in our Widow & Orphan and Hunker Down model portfolios, as well as in my personal portfolio. Looking more closely at these three:

KIO, in its most recent semi-annual report (April 30, 2021) reports NII of $14.5 million, which covered its distribution of $12.8 million by a comfortable 113%. When you add in its realized and unrealized gains for the period, its total return (GAAP income) jumps to $51.1 million, covering its distribution by 398%. KIO's sponsor, KKR, is one of the most experienced credit shops in the business, but it needs to be, since the credit profile of its portfolio is riskier, with a higher percentage of single-B and below-rated credits than many high-yield funds.

HYT, in its most recent annual report (December 31, 2020) reports NII of $96.2 million, which covered 84.4% of its distribution of $114 million. Fortunately, it had additional market gains that brought its overall total return for the year to $119 million, for a coverage of 104%. That's less than the 5-year average NAV total return coverage of 119%, and undoubtedly reflects the fact that 2020's total return was dragged down by the market crash in early 2020 which had only been partly recovered from by the end of the year. (KIO's much higher coverage ratio is almost certainly due to its being based on a time period that extends to April 30 and includes more of the credit market price recovery, which continued after the end of last year.)

ARDC, in its 12/31/2020 annual report, reports NII of $27.3 million, which covered 99.4% of its distribution of $27.5 million. It's a good thing its NII covered virtually all of it, since it actually showed a net depreciation for the year in the value of its portfolio (not surprising, given what happened early in 2020), although it has most likely earned it all back in the first half of 2021. That's why we look at the five-year record, which shows ARDC's total return on its NAV comfortably covered its payout over the past five years.

All three of these funds have treated me well and are solid and well managed by professional credit teams. The challenge, of course, is that the substantial price appreciation of all three over the past year has depressed discounts and yields, and therefore, made reinvestment and compounding less attractive than previously.

In follow-up articles over the next days and weeks, I will work my way down the list, and try to identify candidates, both within and outside our current portfolios, for further consideration, including some with higher distributions. In the meantime, I am sure many of you will read ahead and start doing your own due diligence on funds on the list. I look forward to your comments and suggestions.