Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD). JTD aims to pay its distributions mostly from dividends and long-term capital gains (since those sources are taxed at a lower rate than interest or short-term capital gains). The fund says it seeks both dividend growth and capital appreciation, but it looks to me like it focuses a lot more on capital appreciation since long-term capital gains make up 60% or more of the distribution. There are also a lot of moving pieces here as the fund uses debt as leverage and writes covered calls against about 35% of its portfolio. With performance that lags most of its peers, I think there are better places to invest.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

To determine whether or not the distribution from a fund is covered, we first have to look at how much returns the fund's portfolio generated. So over the last year, how did JTD's portfolio do?

Returns of 23.6% are pretty good and should cover most reasonable distributions. However, even 23%+ won't cut it if the distribution is too generous. Next, we need to look at how NAV performed over the last 12 months.

NAV gained nearly 15% during the year, a very good sign for distribution coverage. I also like the fairly steady increase in NAV since late in 2020. Next, let's take a look at the distributions.

Source: CEFData

While I prefer monthly payments, it is not a deal-breaker that JTD pays quarterly. Based on the data from CEFData, it looks like roughly a third of the distribution comes from dividends. While this isn't a bad thing, given the fund's name I would have expected a larger share of the distribution to come from dividends. Long-term gains are the source of around 60% of the distribution. I note that while the distribution does include some ROC, given the increasing NAV it is most likely not destructive ROC. Let's run the rest of the number to be sure.

Distributions over the last year total $1.178. Using the average NAV of $16.52, I calculate the yield on NAV to be 7.13%. Going with the peak NAV of $18.14, I get a yield on NAV of 6.49%. These values are well below the total NAV return of 23.58%. Added to the strong growth in NAV, this tells me that the distribution was well covered over the last year.

Long-Term Trends

Last year was certainly an atypical year (boy do I hope that wasn't typical!). That reinforces my thinking that using just a single year to project future distribution coverage is not a good idea. I like to use a 3 year period to make that estimation. I think it strikes the right balance between being recent enough and including a long enough time period so trends can be identified.

So how well did the portfolio of JTD do over the last 3 years?

With returns of just over 27%, it looks pretty good. But then just the last year accounts for most of those returns. The 3-year CAGR of 8.34% looks to cover the distribution, but let's see how NAV did first.

NAV was flat, as a 0.43% growth rate per year is pretty much flat. But that is all one needs to support the distribution. Let's take a look at the yield on NAV to be sure.

Over the last 3 years, the distributions totaled $3.652. The distribution was also cut twice from 33.5 cents to the current 29.45 cents. Using the average NAV of $16.33, I calculate that the total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) is 22.36%. This produces an average yield on NAV of 7.45%. These values are below the total NAV return, so they indicate that the distribution was covered over the last 3 years. While I don't like distribution cuts, I like unsupported distributions even less. And my calculations show that the cuts were needed so that the distributions would remain covered.

Let's look at what the NAV history over the last 10 years will tell us.

Over the last 10 years, NAV has generally trended up, but there have been some relatively big swings. That isn't surprising in a fund that looks for long-term capital gains, but it is somewhat surprising in a fund that bills itself as a dividend growth fund.

Source: CEFData

This isn't a very pretty pattern of distributions. I see periods of multiple cuts, as well as periods of multiple increases. In a dividend fund, I'd expect more consistency. But given that the JTD distribution is about 60% from long-term capital gains, this distribution history is less surprising. And it looks to me like the fund pays out just about all that it can support paying. This means the distributions will be reduced when the fund can't realize long-term gains.

Future Distribution Coverage

Source: CEFData

Looking at the asset allocations I don't see any red flags. However, preferred stocks and corporate bonds say dividend or income investments more than dividend growth investments. Not that there is anything wrong with that.

Source: CEFData

I see no red flags in the geographic exposure either. I might worry if the exposure to Hong Kong was more than 2.1%, but with no other significant exposure in and around China that is just too small to worry that unrest there will cause problems.

Source: JTD website

I see no red flags in the industry exposure either. Although having banks and insurance companies amount the top 5 (1 and 3 respectively) says more income or dividend investment rather than dividend growth. Not that there is anything wrong with that.

Source: CEFData

Again, I see no red flags in the top 10 holdings of the funds. However, Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are more growth companies than dividend growth companies. Not that there is anything wrong with that. NextEra Energy (NEE) is certainly a dividend growth company although I expect its dividend growth to slow a bit from the rapid pace of the last few years.

Source: JTD Peer Ranking from CEFData

JTD also doesn't do very well compared to its peers. Yes, at the 5-year mark there are two funds that do worse (John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) and Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA)). JTD returns less than the average of its peers over all time periods for both price and NAV returns. This makes me think there are better places for my money.

Conclusion

It seems to me that JTD is more a dividend and growth investment rather than a dividend growth investment. Not that there is anything wrong with that (and bonus points to anyone who recognized the Seinfeld reference). But the fund does bill itself as having a dividend growth strategy. So it gets points off for not really being a dividend growth investment.

Using both debt and options for leverage adds a lot of moving parts to the fund. And I don't see that it is paying off very well. And given the history of the fund, I think there will be distribution cuts in the future. Sure, there are likely distribution increases in the future too, and it might even be that the distribution is increased before it is cut. But when a fund bills itself as employing a dividend growth strategy, I don't really want distribution cuts. I think there are better places to put your money, particularly in a fund with a less complex structure.

I thought long and hard about whether to rate JTD as neutral or bearish. I think there is a decent chance of a distribution increase. Which will likely cause the price to go up. But long term, I think the fund is trying to do too many things at once. So I am rating it as bearish.