I am not wrong - yet! Meanwhile, I soldier on

I want to give you something new every week that you find useful, hence I am highlighting what I believe is a trend that you must be aware of. That is what I am calling the “AI Disruptors”. You can read about it further on as a reward for sitting through my analysis of the market’s mode once again. If you are serious about trading, and even if you are more of an investor, preparing for a market dip is a good idea. Making an investment when a stock is down is better than making an investment in it at an all-time high, right? As a trader, getting a handle on the market mood will give you conviction, surprisingly conviction even when you are wrong. The wrong conviction is helpful provided you are decisive when you realize that you are in error. If you don’t have conviction, the market will shake you out and you will just churn from one side to the other. Right now, my conviction is that we are becoming more and more vulnerable to a change in direction.

Did you generate cash? I did

So last week, I reviewed cash management with you, which was great for me because how can I not follow my own advice? I had a lot of positions that I could trim with decent alpha, so right now, I am already about 18% cash. Meanwhile, though I said it is more trouble than it is worth, I did put the hedges back on. So far, I have been able to close them without harm when I saw that the market is still in rally mode, and made a few pennies (really like pennies) to boot. Like all insurance policies, it made me feel safer so that is worth something. Also, if I turn out to be right, then it will surely help offset losses. I don’t recommend this for everyone, or even most of you. You have to pay attention to your hedges, and don’t leave them there to burn premium. Hedging should be used very sparingly, and not just every quarter. So why as the markets are making new highs am I not just throwing in the towel and playing “risk on”? Like everyone else, I hope to justify my cautious conviction with some charting analysis below. For those of you who think charts are all nonsense and voodoo, that’s okay. So what if everyone on Wall Street, whether they admit it or not, looks at the charts and does technical analysis? Even analysts who are strict fundamentalists will magically come out with a change in grade when the charts align. I digress.

Eyes on the VIX, the 10-year and the Nasdaq-100

There are two indicators that I have asked you to watch and that is: long-term interest rates and the VIX. So far to the naked eye, nothing really is happening; upon closer inspection, I believe important changes are happening. So far I have isolated the one thing that I think can perturb the markets, and that is the delta of interest rates. However, it really could be any bit of unexpected news as well. Also, let me reiterate, this is going to be a short and sharp dip. This is not the beginning of a bear market; we may have a correction which technically is the market dropping 10%. If it does, it will touch it for a nanosecond, more likely the dip will be 3% to 5%. So that seems so small, who cares? Well, if all you invest in are blue-chip dividend paying stocks, then yes, you may not even notice. And I believe the majority of my readers are attracted to growth stocks that have high beta, meaning they move more than the overall market in price. So a 5% drop may translate to a 15% drop in a really great growth name that you would love to add to your pile. Also, there is nothing more thrilling than having a pile of cash to go shopping with. If you are "all in" and see a sea of red in your portfolio, you might panic sell. We have all been there, so let’s stifle that snicker. If you are in the position to view a sharp market sell-off as a virtual “Basement Sale At Loehmann's” (I am aged don’t forget, but I am sure there are pictures of middle case matrons duking it out over dress at a Loehmann’s sale). Anyway, visualize the Nasdaq down 300 points and you have 20-25-30% cash, isn’t that fun? I will get to having a shopping list ready in my next article but that is what I am working for. You could be one of the few who don’t experience dread in a sell off. To buy when others are panic selling could let you name your price. Again, I will get to buying tactics in my next article. What is the downside? If you are like me, you probably had a good few weeks, tell me you can’t continue to make alpha with 70% to 80% of your portfolio trading stocks. This exercise should be over in about 4 weeks, and I think it is worth the opportunity to trim your holdings to prepare. If nothing happens, I am sure you can reallocate that cash and ride it to year-end hardly the worse for wear. There is still time to trim incrementally, so if you rush to get to 10% to 15%, slow down and just chip off 2%-3% every other day.

Okay, so what do I see that has strengthened my belief that we are becoming more vulnerable to news that will sell the market?

I am starting with the punchline first which is probably the wrong order but I am hoping it will keep you reading the rest instead of skipping this and going right to the “AI Disruptors” list. I hope that it makes logical sense that a stock or an overall index that shoots right up to the sky is generally unsustainable. The old traders saw “Trees don’t grow to the sky and neither do stocks” is an old saw for a reason, and that is very true. So when you can see a hyperbolic move in the making, that is some good intelligence. Below is the ETF QQQ, which represents the Nasdaq-100. Take a look at this 1-month chart.

You can say hey David this is just one month's chart. Why call it hyperbolic? It could be a momentary blip. Yes, it could, but ok let’s zoom out to 3 months…

Here, you see a two-month consolidation phase forming an ascending triangle and the breakout in the last several days. This is a classic formation and can mean a sustained rise. An ascending triangle means that the stock has higher lows but the overall movement is capped at the upper level of the range. Let me trot out another charting truism stated by the great chartist Louise Yamada “The longer the base, the higher in space” this ascending triangle is forming a base from about the end of June to the start of September, not huge but decent enough to get this move up to a steep incline that will be unstable.

Now the VIX and interest rates

The VIX has been steadily dropping from the jump late last month and even dipped into the 15 handle this past Thursday and Friday. I believe the VIX will settle in the 15s again and maybe toy with 14. Basically, people are getting very comfortable with the notion that the market can only go up, so why worry? Combine this with interest rates firming (albeit nearly imperceptible so far and you have a set-up where the market gets way overbought and vulnerable to (you’ve heard me say this before) a spike in interest rates or other news. Do you remember this interest rate chart from my August 9 article? The chart below is the TBT ETF (combo of 10-year and 20-year treasuries) which is a proxy for interest rates rising. In the chart below, I make note of the first break in the downtrend of long-term interest rates.

TBT Chart From My August 9 article

Here is the chart as a snapshot of the TBT as of my August 23 article

Here, we see the beginning of a base for the rise in rates. The little red line was my creative addition of where the trend could be going. The short green line is rising albeit slightly (higher lows). Now, let’s look at the most recent 6-month chart as of Friday, September 3rd.

Clearly, the chart is not showing an imminent pop in interest rates. The lower line has not yet approached an apex from where my predicted uptrend is about to resolve. In fact, there are still many TV commentators that are calling for deflation based on a recent slowing in GDP growth from 6% to 4.5% in the most recent projection. This is just a silly assertion; deflation does not live in an economy growing even at 4%. They are merely fitting their notion that rates are falling (in reality, it has stopped as you can see above) into the most attention-getting conclusion. Others are peddling “Stagflation”, calling attention to the 70s and aligning the oil embargo to the chip shortage. This is very creative but even more silly. At that time, the US had not yet invented fracking, so we were true hostages. In the case of chip supply, we know that there will be plenty of chips in the near future. In fact, in 2020, the supply expanded by 25%! It is just that the world’s appetite for chips is gluttonous and insatiable and so is growing even faster than production. It's not at all like the 70s oil embargo, and the drying up of US sourced oil. As far as US foundry capacity, the US will sort that out. GM (GM), Ford (F), and Whirlpool (WHR) will never forget this episode and will demand double sourced chip manufacturing with a US based foundry as at least one source.

If interest rates aren’t yet close to moving up significantly, why worry? I believe we don’t need a big pop in interest rate to stampede weak hands out of their long positions. All interest rates have to do is change its delta and move quickly to 1.45% or so in the 10-year. Perhaps I am exhibiting confirmation bias like those who see deflation and recession coming just around the corner. I have no true idea for certain as yet what else could cause a sharp drop in stocks besides interest rates. Perhaps the taxes that the Democrats want to deal out will spook the market, or maybe some new geopolitical event. I am saying this with having the previous VIX and Nasdaq-100 charts in mind, evidencing complacency resulting in an unsustainable overbought market vulnerable to any perturbation. Therefore, I once again have reviewed with you my cash position, the reason for accumulating cash (in your trading account), and holding it in reserve for just 4 weeks.

Why is it important to pick out trends and themes in the stock market?

It’s very simple, if you can pick out a theme before it becomes cliche that means you can find emerging stocks that will reward you handsomely. Imagine realizing that eCommerce can be for the little guy, or any brand that did not want to be in the thrall of Amazon (AMZN). That would have led you to Shopify (SHOP) priced in the 60s not really that long ago. I am always thinking about themes, trends and narratives. If you understand the story behind a stock, then you might decide to stay with it and not trade it. You may find additional names that fit the same narrative, and pretty soon you have a group of names that says there is a trend... That brings us to AI.

For decades, AI was grad school curiosity with little real-world utility… not anymore

I remember going back many years ago (more like decades), that my consulting firm was helping an Investment Bank client to develop AI applications for Trade Desks. At the time, there was a lot of chatter about how all the investment banks were experimenting with AI. Our client didn’t want to be left out so we set about looking for an "expert". All this effort was for naught, the processing power wasn’t there and the software tools just weren’t there. There were no experts who had developed a fully functioning application useful for our purposes. Also, from my point of view, there were some kinks in the algorithms that had to be worked on before it could be used at all. So it was for decades; finally, in the last 10 years or so, AI has emerged from the labs to actual practical capabilities to solve real-world problems.

The AI disruptors list

The group I am going to list here is not the tool makers or enablers but actual brand new companies that are applying AI & ML (Machine Learning) to actual business opportunities. They are using it as their principal competitive advantage to totally disrupt staid and even very competitive markets. Long-time readers will likely have heard these names from me before, but I want to group them together so that you might be able to recognize a new AI disruptor on your own. Also by categorizing these companies as a group, I think it highlights their value. Just like eCommerce was an emerging narrative that conferred a first-mover advantage, the same thing is happening now, and the sooner you recognize it, the richer you will become.

Upstart (UPST) - What can I say about UPST that I haven’t already said? UPST is the quintessential example of a new company that is using AI specifically to disrupt a market. Personal loans depend on FICO scores, and UPST eliminates the need for them. This opens a huge market for its bank clients, and of course, allows people who never had the benefit of credit whether because of racism or the shortcomings of relying on FICO. They have a huge runway, having recently added used car lending. The point is, without AI, there would be no UPST, same goes for the rest of the names here.

Affirm (AFRM) - Recently AFRM won Amazon’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) business. This was a surprise because AFRM is working with Shopify (SHOP) and Walmart (WMT), the two biggest threats to AMZN’s dominance. Only a few weeks ago, AMZN stated that they will build their own. AMZN always likes to build their own technology so what gives? AI gets smarter the more it is used, it learns as it goes. This is true for UPST, AFRM and every other name here. AMZN realized that AFRM has a technology moat having been doing this for years. What they are doing is assessing the creditworthiness of a BNPL prospect in seconds and giving approval. I suspect that what AMZN decided to do is capture all these approvals and denials to train their own IA. Perhaps in 18 months to a year, they will release their own. I suspect that they will keep AFRM anyway and offer theirs as well. Again, it is clear that AI is the driver of value for this business.

SentinelOne (S) is not yet on the lips of every Cybersecurity stock analyst but it will be. Central to its operation is AI, it uses AI to find and halt hacks on the network. Because of WFH and hybrid work, the network has become the most vulnerable piece. CrowdStrike (CRWD) is in the same niche, CrowdStrike uses the wisdom of the crowd to find anomalies and block it. That means it must poll the internet and all the other CrowdStrike customers to find anomalies. S uses its AI algorithm which is local and acts much faster. Over time, the AI algorithm learns not only from itself but all the other Sentinels. In CRWD's latest S-1, it listed S as a major threat. They do this for good reason.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a very new company to me, and its narrative was so good that I bought some shares right away last week. Yes, I did pledge not to start any new positions, so sue me. Also, I bought like 40 shares, so? Anyway what they do is in the time that a customer fills the shopping cart and presses the buy button, RSKD analyzes the purchaser and the purchase pattern and flags fraudulent buys. I think that is brilliant. Yes, I have been studying it since, but I haven’t read anything to make me sorry I bought shares.

UiPath (PATH), I believe they are reporting this week. I was a lot deeper into this name a few months ago. The stock is off like 30% from its high. That said, I think there should be tremendous demand for this name. True other software companies will add what they do to their offerings, but I think a stand-alone company makes more sense. PATH provides Robotic Process Automation. In an economy where companies need more workers, you don’t want them to do drudge work, RPA does stuff like data re-entry and other rote clerical stuff that is super boring. This leaves, hopefully, more higher-value activities for workers to do. On the other hand, if someone has a low skill set, their job will be eliminated. Corporate productivity is on the rise to a level that you hear about all these companies paying more for entry-level jobs, the money comes from somewhere. Better it comes from productivity and not inflation. Yes, I believe inflation is transitory, to a shocking extent.

AbCellera (ABCL), I bought a small amount of shares of this name when it IPO’d. I readily admit that I know nothing about Biotech, but the idea that AI can be used for drug discovery was just so exciting I bought some shares and resolved not to look at the price for a year. Well, it’s been more than a year and the stock hasn’t gone anywhere. The idea still excites me, that’s not a reason to buy a stock, but I don’t care. It is also a tiny position so I can afford not to care. I think this is a great example of how AI can be applied to nearly any market niche and be very competitive.

Honorable mention

Lemonade (LMND) uses AI and advanced data techniques, but it’s not central to its disruption. Great company, great go-to-market strategy. I'm an investor, but it's not an AI disruptor. Its approach is disrupting a staid sector - insurance. Let’s say it’s AI adjacent.

Platforms

C3.ai (AI) - This company has been having trouble getting out of the gates and is really a platform. Though they have announced different “kits” for corporate applications like CRM, it doesn’t fit this particular AI trend. I am no longer an investor in this name.

Palantir (PLTR) - AI is but part of what PLTR brings to the table. Once Foundry (commercial) or Gotham (government) is adopted, it becomes the beating heart of all the entities' data. Today's firehose of big data, unformatted data, and normal corporate data is ingested, and from it, a single source of truth can emerge so that executives can make decisions. AI is used to surface items to be viewed, or flagged. I am mentioning it here because I believe PLTR can be in the position to create more specific applications for corporate clients and use AI and a driver of value. Also, I admire this company and think it is going places even though it has been a disappointment recently.

I will be skipping My Trades today, but I will talk about that in my next article that I will likely post on Labor Day.

I just want to note that I own all the companies on the AI disruptor list. If you think you know of a company that should be on this list, please enter it in the comments below. Please be polite.

As always, please note that I am not a CFA, I don’t recommend you buy anything, I only talk about what I have bought. Don’t take tips from your brother-in-law, just because he said that he heard it in the barber shop from a guy who works at a hedge fund. Please do your own research, on every company you put money into. Remember there’s “No Backsies” in stock trading.