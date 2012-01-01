Madhourse/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:HYEM) is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by non-sovereign emerging markets issuers that are rated below investment grade. HYEM has a robust Sharpe ratio of 0.61 with a very short term interest rate risk (3.8 years duration). Although slightly more volatile than SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), HYEM has a higher yield (4.82% vs 3.74%). A portfolio with a 50/50 allocation between HYEM and JNK produces better risk adjusted returns than just JNK. A savvy investor needing alternative allocations for the HY bucket of the portfolio would do well to switch a part of the ratio to HYEM.

Portfolio Composition - Currency Risk

Unlike other EM funds analyzed so far, HYEM invests exclusively in USD bonds. This means that the underlying individual issuer carries all the currency risk (asset / liability currency mismatch) while the ETF investor does not see any fluctuations in value from this risk factor.

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the HYEM portfolio that relate to credit risk - i.e. the probability of non-timely payment of interest and principal, and generally the risks that arise from the credit quality of the underlying debentures.

HYEM invests in corporate EM bonds issued by non-sovereign emerging markets issuers that are rated below investment grade and that are issued in the major domestic and Eurobond markets.

The fund has 1045 holdings, with the top 10 countries accounting for 60.40% of the fund:

Source: VanEck

From a credit ratings perspective, the fund is only invested in below investment grade bonds, with the following bucketing:

Source: Morningstar

Credit Risk Quick Summary

Only Corporate EM bucket - all denominated in USD

The fund is all below investment grade credits

The fund has a high concentration in the top 10 countries

Very granular individual holdings (over 1,000)

Portfolio Composition - Market Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the HYEM portfolio that relate to market risk - i.e. fluctuations in risk free rates and credit spreads that can cause upward or downward pressure on the HYEM portfolio NAV.

In respect to risk free rates, the fund is fully exposed to interest rate risk, meaning that in a rising interest rate environment the underlying bond prices decline. Some funds choose to hedge via swaps some of the interest rate risk exposure. Interest rate risk nonetheless is more moderate for this fund because it invests primarily in short- (sub 3 years) and intermediate-term (sub 10 years) bonds whose prices are less sensitive to interest rate changes.

The main duration and WAL metrics of the fund are:

Source: Author

The fund has a 3.8-year duration and a slightly higher WAL of 8.2. This makes it fall in the short-term bond duration bucket. The general move in prices given a 1% increase in rates for the duration bucket is as follows per Vanguard:

Source: Vanguard

So one would look at an approximate 3% fall in NAV if the USD risk free rates rise by 1% tomorrow.

Credit Spread Risk - this is the move in prices given changes in the underlying securities credit spreads. The credit spread risk is more pronounced for the below investment grade bucket. The fund has a very tilted allocation towards EM Financials and EM Energy names:

Source: VanEck

This allocation makes it more correlated with oil prices as well as the local government's interest rate policy. The fund's diversification is very substantial nonetheless and having a higher allocation to a very regulated industry (financials) reduces the probability of default for the credits.

Market Risk Quick Summary

The fund has a 3.8-year duration and a short-term interest rate risk (well-managed USD duration risk)

Credit spread risk is the most important one with all holding being below investment grade emerging markets corporates

Returns

The Fund has a robust Sharpe ratio (which stands at 0.61 for a 3Y window) and a good return profile:

Source: Author

HYEM sits in the USD HY suite, although exclusively focused on EM issuers. From this angle we compare it with the returns for JNK, one of the largest USD HY funds (mainly US corporate issuers). The two funds have similar return profiles, with a great deal of portfolio diversification coming from the introduction of HYEM. One can notice that in 2013, 2014 and 2015 there was a negative correlation between the two funds - i.e. one fund experienced positive returns while the other negative.

Portfolio Return 50% JNK, 50% HYEM

Portfolio Return 100% JNK

We can see the diversification effect by running a model portfolio since the HYEM inception in 2012 with a 50% JNK / 50% HYEM allocation vs. 100% JNK allocation.

The 50-50 portfolio sports a better overall return and annual growth rate with a $10K starter portfolio yielding almost $17K in a 50/50 portfolio vs. $16.2K in a 100% JNK portfolio. However, the introduction of HYEM does add a bit of volatility as seen in the higher standard deviation, but nonetheless a good risk/reward addition since the Sharpe ratio stays constant.

Conclusion

With US HY extremely stretched, HYEM represents a good alternative for the high yield bucket of an investor's portfolio. Composed exclusively of below investment grade emerging market corporate issuers, the ETF is composed of USD debenture only. While slightly more volatile than JNK, HYEM has a higher yield (4.82% vs. 3.74%) and negative correlations in certain years. A portfolio with a 50/50 allocation between JNK and HYEM produces better results than a full allocation to US high yield only. In today's overstretched US HY environment and lower overall yields, a savvy investor would be well-suited to switch part of the HY allocation to HYEM.