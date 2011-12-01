elpidio costa junior/iStock via Getty Images

Anyone shopping for daily staples knows that prices have exploded higher over the past year. While the Fed continues to call rising inflationary pressures "transitory," the impact on our pocketbooks is significant. Since the early 2020 pandemic-inspired lows, prices of many agricultural products have doubled or more at the most recent highs.

Earlier this year, grain and oilseed prices, critical ingredients in many foods that supply daily nutrition, moved to over eight-year highs. Soft or luxury commodity prices have moved appreciably higher since the 2020 lows. Sugar and coffee are an essential part of daily diets. The two soft commodities have exploded to the highest prices in years. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) has an over 14% exposure to the coffee and sugar futures market, while it also holds a wide range of other agricultural products.

The prospects for rising inflation, bottlenecks in supply chains, and trends in currency markets point to higher prices over the coming months and years.

A Brazilian frost lifts coffee and sugar to multi-year highs

The global pandemic has hit Brazil hard. With the third leading number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the second-leading number of fatalities, Brazil continues to experience hardships that impact its supply chain. Brazil is a commodity-rich country that supplies the world with raw materials. The weather and fertile soil make Brazil the world's leading producer and exporter of sugar, Arabica coffee beans, and oranges. The three soft commodities trade on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

It has been an unseasonably cold winter season in Brazil, and a frost has wreaked havoc with crops over the past months. Coffee, FCOJ, and sugar futures rallied to multi-year highs in July and August on the back of the Brazilian frost conditions.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights coffee futures' rise to a high of $2.1520 per pound in July 2021, the highest price since October 2014. Coffee had traded below $1 per pound for the first time since 2006 in 2018 through 2020, before taking off on the upside to a nearly seven-year high.

In the world of commodities, the cure for a low price is the low price, but the weather conditions in Brazil and other factors pushed coffee beans to the highest level in years in July. At the end of last week, the price of December futures remained above the $1.90 level within striking distance of the recent high.

Source: CQG

The chart of frozen concentrated orange juice futures illustrates the rise to $1.48 per pound in early September, the highest level since October 2018.

Source: CQG

World sugar futures traded to a low of 9.05 cents during the height of risk-off selling in April 2020. In August, the sweet commodity's price rose above the 20 cents per pound level for the first time since early 2017.

The frost lit a bullish fuse under the three soft commodities, but other factors turbocharged the price appreciation.

Inflationary pressures - 2008-2012 could be a model for 2020 and the coming years

In 2008, the global financial crisis became a model for monetary and fiscal policy during troubled times. Quantitative easing, artificially low interest rates, and government stimulus stabilized the US and global economies.

A dozen years later, in 2020, the global pandemic posed an even more significant threat to the economic landscape. The Fed and government pulled the same tools out of their economic satchels, only this time, the levels were far higher, in the trillions instead of the hundreds of billions. The 2008 tools ignited an inflationary period that pushed commodity prices from bottoms in 2008 to multi-year or all-time highs by 2011-2012. It took at least three years for the rallies to peak. However, prices began to experience substantial upward momentum in 2009.

We have seen a similar pattern in 2020 and 2021. The first commodity to reach a new record high was gold, the inflation barometer. In August 2020, the yellow metal rose above the $2000 level for the first time, beginning a relay race in the commodity asset class. Over the past year, commodities reaching new multi-year or all-time highs handed the bullish baton to another member of the inflation-sensitive group of assets.

In 2021, grain and oilseed prices rose to eight-year highs. In May, lumber, copper, and palladium reached new record peaks. The bullish baton passed from sector to sector. In July and August, soft commodity prices reached record levels.

Brazil is the leading producer and exporter of the three soft commodities - The real impacts prices

Brazil's climate and soil make the South American country the most significant supplier of Arabica coffee beans, sugarcane, and oranges worldwide.

While the three soft commodities trade on the ICE exchange in US dollars, local production costs are in Brazil's currency, the real. A weak real versus the US dollar causes labor and other domestic costs to decline, allowing Brazil to sell at lower dollar-based prices. As its currency appreciates, production costs rise, putting upward pressure on US prices.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship highlights the bullish trend of higher lows and higher highs since early March 2008. While pandemic-inspired supply chain issues and adverse weather conditions have supported soft commodity prices, the slightly bullish trend in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar has only increased the upward pressure on sugar, coffee, and FCOJ prices.

Bull markets rarely move in straight lines

While each commodity has unique supply and demand fundamentals, the asset class has appreciated steadily, with members making higher lows and higher highs.

Even the most aggressive bull markets rarely move in straight lines higher. Corrections are the norm, not the exception.

The bull market in commodities began in the first half of 2020 when prices hit bottoms. Since then, one commodity has been passing the bullish torch to the next. A correction in one commodity has occurred while another rises to a new multi-year high. Inflationary pressures continue to push prices higher in a vicious cycle that monetary and fiscal policies continue to feed. The bottom line is those essential goods that are ingredients in the requirements for daily life have risen, and the trends remain bullish.

Volatility in soft commodities can be wild. They routinely double, triple, or halve in price. The price action from the 2008 lows to the 2011-12 highs in coffee, sugar, and FCOJ could be a model for what we might expect over the coming months and years.

Source: CQG

The chart shows the rise in coffee futures from the December 2008 low at $1.0170 to the May 2011 high of $3.0625 per pound as the price tripled.

Source: CQG

Sugar futures reached a low of 9.44 cents in June 2008 and more than tripled to a high of 36.08 cents in February 2011.

Source: CQG

FCOJ futures rose from 64.60 cents in February 2009 to a high of $2.2695 per pound in January 2012, a move over three and one-half times higher.

If 2008 and the following years are a model for 2020 and the coming years, we could be in the early stages of rallies that will take soft commodities and other raw materials to much higher prices.

DBA has exposure to coffee, sugar, and other agricultural products - CPI ex-food and energy is a mirage allowing for central bank flexibility

Food prices are rising. Soft commodities, grains, animal proteins, and all raw materials that provide people worldwide with nutrition each day are far more expensive in early September 2021 than they were in September 2020.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund holds long positions in a host of agricultural futures contracts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings include a 7.43% exposure to coffee futures and a 6.71% long position in world sugar futures. DBA has $886.704 million in assets under management, trades an average of 767,790 shares each day, and charges a 0.94% management fee.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights DBA's rise from a low of $13.15 in June 2020 to a high of $19.48 per share in late August 2021, or over 48%. At over $19 per share at the end of last week, the price was sitting just below its highest level since May 2018.

The trend in agricultural commodities is higher. Stimulus, the weather, bottlenecks in supply chains, and currency values support a continuation of rallies over the coming years. The Fed measures inflation using CPI but relies on core CPI, excluding food and energy as the prices are volatile. Meanwhile, core CPI is a mirage as food and energy are the products that directly impact consumers each time they go to the store to buy necessities.

Buying agricultural products via the DBA on price weakness could be the optimal approach over the coming months as inflationary pressures are likely to continue in the current environment for as far as the eye can see.