Homebuilders are a good way for retail investors to play the housing boom. That’s because this gives investors the option to essentially buy into a company run by a seasoned management team with multiple developments. While this space is dominated by a few big-name builders, I see value in the relatively underfollowed name, Century Communities (NYSE:CCS).

Century Communities has performed well since my last bullish take on the company in March, providing a total return of 16%. In this article, I evaluate what makes this growing homebuilder a continued Buy for potentially strong returns, so let’s get started.

Why CCS Is A Buy

Century Communities is one of the top 10 largest homebuilders in the U.S., and is an integrated homebuilder, with involvement in land acquisition & development, home construction, marketing, and sale. CCS is based in Colorado, and operates in 17 states, offering title, insurance, and lending services in select markets. CCS is geographically diversified, with presence in well-recognized markets such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver and Seattle, which are seeing strong gains in number of residents, as seen below.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

CCS was the #1 fastest growing homebuilder for 3 years in a row from 2017-2019, and in the trailing 12 months, generated a record $3.8 billion in total revenue. Unlike some homebuilders that cater to luxury and high-end buyers, CCS primarily caters to entry-level buyers, representing 80% of its deliveries. This makes CCS relatively less vulnerable to economic downturns, considering that entry-level homes are cheaper and more in-demand than luxury homes.

CCS is also focused on fast growing markets in the South, Midwest, and Western regions of the U.S. As seen below, TTM revenue growth in these regions have ranged from 11% and 20% in Texas and the Southeast, to 21% and 29% in the West and Mountain regions, respectively.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile, CCS appears to be hitting on all cylinders. This is reflected by home sales revenue increasing by 34% YoY to a company record $1.0 billion during the second quarter. In addition, net new home contracts increased 17% to a record 3,120 homes. Plus, CCS executed well on construction, with 12% increase in home deliveries and homes in backlog is sitting on a company record of 4,446 homes with a value of $1.8 billion. Importantly, this has translated to the bottom-line, as EBITDA increased 142% YoY, to a record $173 million.

Looking forward, CCS should continue to benefit from a favorable demand environment and its land-light strategy. This gives CCS the flexibility to adapt to market conditions and is akin to ‘just-in-time’ manufacturing, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

As we expand our lot positions to support our future trajectory, our preference for controlled lots over owned is key to our low-risk, land-light high return business strategy. These controlled lots also provide us with tremendous flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions as they may occur in the future. Over 10,000 of our controlled lots are under our Century Complete product line, and all will be fully finished and ready for vertical construction when acquired. We do not develop any land under Century Complete, which further promotes our land-light acquisition strategy. We are typically starting the home concurrent with acquiring the land, enabling us to scale quickly in new markets and drive quicker asset turns.

Plus, CCS has further growth opportunities by recently entering Dallas Fort Worth, which is the largest homebuilding market in the U.S. Meanwhile, its key markets continue to show favorable demand characteristics. As seen below, new supply in the following markets is trending well below that of 2015, and are at or below the 2020 level.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Balance Sheet and Valuation

CCS maintains a strong balance sheet, with $419 million in cash on hand, and a net debt balance that’s been reduced by $431 million since the end of 2019, and reduced by $163 million since the end of last year. CCS maintains a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 1.4x, considering the capital-intensive nature of the homebuilding business.

I continue to see value in CCS at the current price of $70.77 with a forward PE of just 5.1x. This strong balance sheet, the favorable demand environment, and the 8% EPS growth rate that analysts expect for next year. Analysts have a consensus Strong Buy rating on CCS, with an average price target of $101, implying a potential 42% return from the current price. Seeking Alpha’s Quant has a Very Bullish rating on CCS, with A ratings for Value and Growth, and B+ ratings for Profitability and Momentum.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Higher mortgage rates and new supply may impact demand and pricing of new homes.

While lumber prices have declined since hitting historical highs, another resurgence could cut into CCS’s margins.

While the Federal Reserve has changed its playbook in how it responded to the recent recession compared to the Great Recession of 2008-2009, the homebuilding industry remains a cyclical one that’s generally vulnerable to economic downturns.

Investor Takeaway

Century Communities is hitting on all cylinders with strong execution and is sitting on a record backlog of homes. It applies a lower-risk approach towards homebuilding with its land-light strategy and continues to see favorable demand in its key markets. Meanwhile, CCS has a strong balance sheet that positions it well for expansion into the Dallas market. I continue to see value in CCS at the current price for potentially strong long-term gains.