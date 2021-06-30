ProArtWork/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Background

I am in the process of gathering data for a new edition of my book, Investing in Banks (RMA, 2016).

My plan is to share insights from my research with the Seeking Alpha community as I find actionable data and trends.

This post is the output of an analysis of bank returns for the most recent twelve months.

Three Facts about Recent Bank Returns

My current research of bank returns of 272 US banks that have been publicly traded since 2006 reveals several interesting insights. Here are three:

No bank has credit problems; likely the absence of credit concerns is tied to four factors: Government largesse in the COVID-economy, regulator forbearance in 2020, strong GDP growth, and low interest rates making it easier for borrowers to repay debt. One-year total returns (dividends plus share price change) for the top decile of banks (28 banks) is a median of 119%. Included among the banks with the best recent shareholders returns are some banks that historically have produced highly volatile earnings linked to big swings in Provision expense.

Poster Child for Past Year of Bank Action

My guess is that a number of the banks showing the best returns for the past year are most at risk of share price declines when the economy slows. The poster child for this potentiality is Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) which generated a spectacular 163% total return through Aug. 23, the second best among the 272 banks in my study.

Insiders Selling

Insiders at Capital One over the past six months unloaded 797,410 shares at prices ranging from $123 to $174.

Among the 22 insider sales was one by the bank's CEO: 214,000 shares in July 2021 at $161. This same CEO sold 480,000 shares in four separate trades in October and November of last year at prices ranging from $72 to $87.

COF's Return on Equity History

These insiders know the bank's current return on equity is unsustainable.

See chart below.

Since 2005 COF has produced an average ROE of 9% compared to the 20% ROE achieved in the most current quarter.

Historically COF's ROE has been quite volatile. The bank's Risk-Adjusted Return on Equity (RAROE) is just 4%.

(RAROE: Average ROE since 2005 minus the standard deviation of the ROE for the same time.)

Provision, Provision, Provision

The next chart sheds light on COF's current and historic profitability.

It shows COF's rolling four quarters of Provision Expense as a percentage of loans as well as COF's rolling four quarters of Net Charge-offs (losses plus recoveries) as a percentage of loans.

Note: The COVID-economy has made it possible in 2021 for COF to post its best Net Charge-off numbers since 2006-07 (eve of Financial Crisis). Even more important from an ROE view, through a combination of improving credit (thank you, Uncle Sam!) plus the impact of having over-Provisioned in the first half of 2020 (because of not only COVID worries, but also changing accounting rules for Provision expense calculation), COF actually reversed Provision expense in 2Q 2021.

How sustainable is this trend?

COF's Valuation History

This next chart shows that COF's steady downward valuation trend reversed course over the past two years. The bank's Price to Tangible Book Value hit rock bottom at year-end 2019 at .55x. By August 2021 the P:TBV tripled over the December 2019 low mark.

August 13: Peak Price?

Judging by COF's price action since mid-August, it appears investors are jumping on the insider-selling bandwagon. While benchmarks are down about 1% over the past month, COF is down 11.52%.

Closing Thoughts

The past year has been kind to banks with spotty credit lending histories.

As a conservative investor who prefers investing long-term in banks that generate superior Risk-Adjusted Returns on Equity, I will continue to avoid Capital One.

The insider selling is telling.

The fact that the bank CEO dropped almost half a million shares less than a year ago at prices about half of what they are today is especially telling.

The insiders know that the Provision expense trend is unsustainable.

COF has been a direct beneficiary of the government's largesse, regulator patience, and from accounting policies that forced COF to book massive Provision in the first half of 2020.

Eventually life will return to normal in the US and across the globe. When it does, COF's ROE and valuation will revert to more normal levels.

One final thought about the impact rising interest rates might have on COF's bottom line; many investors think that all banks benefit from changes in interest rates.

It is true that COF would likely benefit from an increase in interest rates through net interest margin expansion. COF noted in its most recent 10-Q that a 100 basis point jump in interest rates would result in a 3.3% improvement in NII. (Warning: Rising rates also make it harder for borrowers to pay back loans, so it is possible that improving NII could be offset by even faster Provision expense growth.)

Investors wanting to own banks as a way to hedge rising interest rates should not buy/own COF. A 3.3% expansion on NII is not compelling when compared to other banks.

A prime example is Comerica Incorporated (CMA). In its second quarter 10-Q, CMA forecast that a 100 basis point increase in interest rates would expand NII by 10%. (I do not own CMA and have no plans to acquire.)

The big difference between CMA (and banks like it) and COF is the stickiness of CMA's zero cost demand deposits.