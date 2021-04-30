Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment

Founded in 1870, the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) is an American producer and distributor of alcoholic beverages. The business is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and currently employees approximately 4,700 people. It is a large corporation that owns well-known brands like the Labrot & Graham Distillery, Jack Daniel's whiskey, Finlandia vodka, and several Italian, Californian, and French wine brands. These products are exported to over 170 countries. The corporation owns and operates distribution companies in Australia, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Korea, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. The main shareholder is the Brown family, who owns more than 50% of the voting stock.

The company just released its Q1 FY2022 earnings on September 1st, 2021. The results were promising since the company clearly benefited from the worldwide vaccine rollouts and the reopening of the global economy. The company had a quarter-on-quarter sales growth rate of 18%, while its flagship brand, Jack Daniel's, grew at 21% over the same period. During the earnings call, management also discussed the growth in the other segments. For instance, the underlying net sales in the tequila segment grew by 23%. It is important to note that Brown-Forman's growth in revenue was mainly driven by price increases, rather than an increase in volume sold, as mentioned during the earnings call.

On a less positive note, the gross margin showed signs of weakness, driven by the increase in raw material costs. This problem exists for some time now and I think we should pay attention if the trend will persist into the future.

One element from the earnings call that caught my attention is the high increase in advertising and promotional (A&P) spending during the previous quarter. The company increased A&P spending by 40%. The amount seems pretty high, but it might be justified by a base effect since they probably lowered advertising costs in the previous period due to the pandemic.

I have decided to use a discounted cash flow (DCF) model to value the business. To do that, I have used the management's guidance for FY2022:

I have assumed mid-single-digit growth in underlying net sales and operating income. I have therefore used a growth rate of 5%.

Operating investments aligned in this range.

Effective tax rate from operations to be ~21%-22%.

In addition to the guidance, I have used a 3% growth rate to calculate the terminal value and a discount rate of 10%.

Brown-Forman's current market capitalization is USD 33.3 billion. That is 2.8x the intrinsic value derived from the DCF model. It is worth noting that the stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 38. Based on our DCF, the stock should be trading in the 14-16x forward earnings range.

During my research, I have identified several catalysts that could potentially add value to the business:

The company owns the Jack Daniel's brand, which is their most popular product. The brand has endured the test of time and will likely continue to deliver strong results. What I liked during the last earnings call is the management's ambition to build on the success of the Jack Daniel's brand by scaling its other segments such as tequila, which grew at record rates.

Management is bullish, for some time now, on the potential removal of tariffs on American whiskey within the UK and EU. According to management, "they remain cautiously optimistic that the U.S. can reach a resolution on the underlying trade disputes with the UK and EU by the end of 2021".

I also want to take the time to highlight a few risks that an investor should consider before purchasing this stock:

Soft margins and higher costs have been hurting the bottom line for the past few quarters. Higher input costs, lower fixed-cost absorption, and unfavorable mix shifts to lower-priced brands are likely to continue to affect the gross margin.

Any potential increase in the excise tax the company is paying will negatively affect the company's results. So far this year, the company experienced "excise tax increases in Turkey, France, Finland, Romania, the Mexican state of Michoacan, and the annual Australian increase tied to the consumer price index. Additionally, during fiscal 2021, several countries including Australia, Poland, and Brazil began to seriously consider changes to their overall beverage alcohol tax policies".

Brown-Forman is certainly an interesting business with popular brands such as Jack Daniel's and Finlandia. I definitely see a moat, especially within the Jack Daniel's family and this is particularly important to me as a value investor. However, at the current price, I consider the stock to be expensive. The current market expectations reflected in the valuation simply do not match the management's growth guidance (mid-single digits). For the time being, I will add Brown-Forman to my watchlist and take a look at it again if the price will drop meaningfully.