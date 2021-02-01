grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL), we had a clear negative bias. Specifically we said,

With no debt and ultra-low capex, TPL looks like every energy investor's dream. With a valuation in the stratosphere, one has to wonder what investors are thinking at this point. Any kind of valuation normalization over the next 5 years will hurt investors really badly. We rate this a sell.

Source: License To Drill

Since then the stock has certainly underperformed the broader indices. It has lagged S&P 500 (SPY) by 23%, although it has trailed the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) by far less.

Data by YCharts

With Q2-2021 results in the bag, we revisit the numbers and explain just exactly why we are upgrading this to a neutral.

Q2-2021

TPL reported sharply higher revenues in Q2-2021 versus last year, and total income more than doubled.

Source: Q2-2021 10-Q

The bump was seen in both its operating segments.

Source: Q2-2021 10-Q

On the oil and gas royalty revenue side, we saw contributions from both price and volumes.

Source: Q2-2021 10-Q

TPL reported $7.36 in earnings per share and that annualizes to about $30 in earnings per share.

Outlook For 2021

TPL should benefit more from higher prices in Q3-2021 and likely Q4-2021. While oil prices are averaging around the same as Q2-2021, natural gas prices have rocketed higher.

Source: DailyFX

At $4.71 cents, prices remain far higher than the $2.89 average seen in Q2-2021. Keep in mind that while these prices may look high in relation to the past, Henry Hub prices are a fraction of what this commodity is selling for across the globe.

Source: Mason Hamilton

On the oil front, OECD inventories have continued lower but are now stabilizing as OPEC has eased its production cuts. The current consensus is that if OPEC continues to increase production, markets will move heavily into surplus and blow up inventories to record highs, again.

We think that is an extremely unlikely scenario as IEA is underestimating demand and overestimating non-OPEC supply as well. Nonetheless, as long as OPEC has room to ease, we see oil being capped at $75/barrel. Overall, for TPL, the big break out in natural gas adds a lot of extra firepower to TPL's earnings and we are likely looking at closer to $10.00/share on a quarterly run rate, all other things being the same.

Valuation

With a $10 quarterly run rate of earnings, TPL moves closer to 30X earnings. That is a number which would equate to the top end of our neutral zone rating. Keep in mind that when we put our hard sell rating on TPL, it was trading at close to 50x normalized earnings. The drop in stock price and a rather strong breakout in natural gas have compressed the valuation rather quickly. Hence, we are taking the opportunity to move this to a neutral/hold rating.

Why This Remains The Last Thing We Want To Own In The Space

TPL's primary revenue source will continue to be a commodity price dependent story. Sure, there is a possibility of some growth in volumes. But that is countered by an equally likely drop-off in volumes on its lands. Even under an extremely optimistic scenario, we see a 20% increase in volumes from these levels over the next 5 years. Hence, the bulk of the sensitivity comes from what the barrel of oil or MMCF of natural gas is sold for. Readers may disagree with this, but that is our thinking and that is what we value the company on.

At the current price, we are looking at a sub 3% earnings yield for TPL ($40/$1,295). TPL has very little capex requirements other than what it chooses to do, so this equates close to a free cash flow yield for the company. How does this compare to the quality E&P plays? Well, we cannot use earnings, but free cash flow can be computed after subtracting out capex to maintain production. Among the stocks we like and we highlighted them for you, TPL's miniature free cash flow yield finishes dead last. Do note that the figures computed use DAFCF (debt adjusted free cash flow yield), but those land in the same ballpark as real free cash flow yield.

Source: Peters & Co

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF) really stands out here as a comparative as it is very similar in nature to TPL. It is almost completely a royalty play (less than 10% barrels coming from operating barrels) and trades at 17% free cash flow yield at $64 oil. Now, one key thing to notice here is that the free cash flow yield for all of these plays (except FRHLF) drops faster than what you would see with TPL. The two key reasons, of course, are that they have far higher operating costs and they have to spend a lot to maintain production. But assuming investors believe that $60 is the new normal, then there is really no valuation argument to own TPL. At higher prices, the logic to own quality E&P plays even becomes stronger as their free cash flow yield will rise far faster than that of TPL, even if you assume TPL gets a volume bump. The only place where TPL can outperform on a free cash flow yield basis is if prices crash back down. Of course, in that scenario, keep in mind that the current prices would represent close to 60x earnings, not something that will remotely hold up well.

Conclusion

Even after the recent price drop and the assistance from rising natural gas prices, valuation on TPL is quite stretched. But we are upgrading it to neutral as the facts have changed to some extent.

Source: Wikipedia

Being bulls on the energy complex, we have to balance our valuation skepticism with the "rising tides lifting all boats" concept. Hence, we are not ready to press our luck on our negative call. That said, we would only own TPL here if it was the last stock left to get exposure to the energy complex. There are many opportunities that work far better at all commodity prices that we can imagine. Freehold is an amazing choice for investors looking to bump up their free cash flow yield by 500%.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.