SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT), a leading online broker selling insurance products for third-party commissions, is a stock I mentioned in May here as a weak momentum sell candidate around $20. In August, the stock cratered all the way down to $7 and change, after the company admitted growth was slowing and estimates for next year were way too optimistic. However, an amazing amount of insider buying in late August, a much stronger value proposition, and some technical evidence of accumulation have changed my view of the stock's future. I am now bullish on SelectQuote, and looking to acquire shares in the coming weeks. Here's why.

The Business

SelectQuote is focused on marketing insurance products in the U.S., mainly through one website. The company utilizes a broad policyholder acquisition funnel strategy, generating new business leads through a wide variety of online and offline marketing channels, such as search engine, television, radio advertising and third-party marketing partners, according to its FY 2021 10-K released last week.

The business model is U.S. consumers can research, get quotes and purchase insurance from literally anywhere, using a smart device and internet connection. If you will, the company serves as the local insurance agent you never meet in person. All insurance companies have a website for direct selling today, but SelectQuote aggregates a number of major insurance providers in one spot, to compare and contrast at your convenience.

SelectQuote Senior is the fastest growing and largest segment, launched in 2010, providing unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement insurance plans. From 2019 to '20, the company's Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage active policy count grew 79.6%, or 37.9 times the 2.1% growth in total Medicare enrollment over the same time frame, according to CSG Actuarial. For 2021, Senior Medicare plans represented 77% of total company revenue and nearly all EBITDA.

Value and Growth Proposition

The design of the business means high growth rates and new insurance sales require upfront marketing, partnership and backroom accounting expense to achieve, with the promise long-term insurance products will deliver future cash flow in the form of commissions paid by insurance companies to SelectQuote. As such, the company reports "earnings" based on expected consumer retention rates but has been running very negative cash flow to build sales and reach rapidly (rising from $337 million in 2019 sales to $937 million in 2021). Last year, the company raised $345 million in an equity offering. It also held $460 million in debt at the end of June, accumulated to finance high initial growth/transaction rates.

Operating cash flow has been negative with the ramp in policy numbers, reaching -$115 million in the fiscal year just ended June 2021. Nevertheless, growth estimates for earnings and revenue remain quite positive for 2022-23, and a substantial cash and receivables holding of $490 million (against $109 million in current liabilities) should provide ample liquidity for the ramp in sales taking place (another double in revenues is projected over the next 24 months).

The good news is the company estimates their share of sales is a minor 1% of the insurance market served in the U.S. Plus, America's total insurance market grows almost 6% annually. So, the growth "potential" for SelectQuote is quite extraordinary, if it can capture an increasing share of both the total market in a price competitive manner and an even bigger chunk of first-time policy writing customers.

Perhaps most important for the long-term health of the business, including future cash flow generation, is the expected percentage of policy rollovers and retention, referred to as persistency. The lifetime value [LTV] of commissions calculation today stands around $756 million, SelectQuote's best accounting estimate of future renewal revenues, as policies continue for the same individual. The greater the persistency in customer loyalty (which may include price/cost advantages), the better for shareholders. One of the reasons for stock weakness during 2021 is last year's estimates of persistency proved on the optimistic side of the ledger.

The Q4 earnings presentation below illustrates the upfront cost for finding and writing Senior insurance business, with a history of year three for renewals actually creating enough cash to cover past company expenditures. After year three, many years of residual cash flow and income appear.

The bottom line is either strong new customer order flow and/or any improvement in persistency would help future cash flows immensely. Maybe policy renewals will move to the plus side of estimates in 2022-23 while Baby Boomers and Generation X customers increasingly gravitate toward online insurance tools (intermediaries like SelectQuote). If this happens, a $20-30 stock quote by 2023 is definitely a possibility.

It may even be possible to financially engineer some better results for earnings and cash flow by reselling commission receivables at some point, and/or using cash on the balance sheet to buy back shares. With its 2020 initial public offering at $20, repurchasing shares under $12 a year or two later, with much stronger underlying operating results, could leverage upside without the use of debt.

Insider Buying

Management and insiders selling around $30 a share early in the year have been purchasing under $10 over the last week. This clear change in behavior, from the individuals likely to know the future of the business best, is a hugely positive development. Below is a table highlighting the bullish purchases in August, boxed in red.

Technical Chart

What I like most in the trading action of late August and early September is the volume accumulation day-in and day-out, following the monster one-day capitulation on weaker Q4 earnings and guidance for next year. Noteworthy illustrations of this buying are seen in the Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume measurements below. Their strong reversals have quickly erased the summer doldrums.

Another indication of a completely oversold condition in the stock a few days ago is found in the Average Directional Index, on a 30-day reading (vs. the typical 14-day used as the default creation by most investors). It is quite rare to find a number above 30 on a major sell-off, from a company that is growing fast and earning a profit. If you go back and review the March 2020 pandemic sell-off on Wall Street, the vast majority of equities reaching for a 30+ number found price bottoms in the days to follow, moving into early April.

What's even harder to find is a stock experiencing a wickedly oversold intermediate-term ADX, alongside rising NVI and OBV lines. They do not happen in combination often.

Final Thoughts

Based purely on 2020-21 accounting results and the current balance sheet at the end of June, I come up with a fair value of $12-13 per share (15x EPS among other criteria). Stated another way, new investors around $12 are getting future growth in the business for free. Dynamic growth potential is the kicker and catalyst to consider SelectQuote for your portfolio. Reinforcing a bullish view, insiders are aggressively buying now, after being decidedly bearish 6-9 months ago.

Below is a table of the downward shift in management forecasts for FY 2022. Hopefully, this proves overly pessimistic vs. the overly optimistic bent early in 2021. Still, the income and EBITDA numbers are nicely above FY 2021's results. If 15-20% earnings growth represents a bad year, I would take it and run as an investor.

The company is absolutely a bigger math puzzle than other non-financial enterprises. Sitting at a blown apart stock price position, after a variety of Wall Street brokerage downgrades, with downshifted expectations from management for 2022, bottom fishing logic could reap nice rewards for long-term investors. I have a target price of $20 in 12 months, and $30 in 24 months.

Where else can you find a business projected to expand income 20-25% yearly into 2024, priced at a P/E multiple on trailing results of 15? For PEG and GARP investors, SelectQuote holds an interesting (and contrarian) setup for new investment capital.

My plan is to purchase a starter position this week, and possibly add on weakness if we finally get an overdue equity market sell-off generally during September-October. The stock remains something of a gamble. I expect my final position to remain under 1% of total portfolio value. It might be a stock to buy and ignore for a year or two. The volatility of 2021 could resume, especially if a significant overall bear market and higher interest rates are coming during 2022. Maybe SLQT hits $5, before going back above $20.

What could go wrong? The main risk is the government takes over the private Medicare add-on industry. If President Biden and Democrats expand government plans to a Medicare-for-All healthcare system, without the need for supplemental insurance, SelectQuote will not perform well in the future. Another primary risk to contemplate is a stock market crash could keep the price below $10 for another 3-6 months.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.