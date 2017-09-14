BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The nation is addicted to fracking. Some folks don't understand the equation between fracking and cheap, abundant energy for transportation and industrial uses, but there will come a time when they will. You've heard me say it before, and I will say it again. There is no shale production without this technology.

Fracking needs sand, often called proppant. A lot of it, as much as 2,500# per foot of interval. We picked U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) the last time around to lead this beleaguered sector. We weren't wrong, as the stock rallied 40% following our article. But we weren't altogether right either, as the rally turned into a head fake late in the second quarter.

Obviously unforecastable factors that have been discussed ad infinitum or ad nauseum as the case may be have led to a cap on the fortunes of U.S. Silica. You should know them by heart by now. OPEC+, political wishy-washiness, fear of the Fed, and of course a variant of the microscopic little bug that has remade the world in the last 20 months all own a piece of the sideways second quarter for OFS companies. The effect of this has been a slow slide that's culminated in the present 40% retracement in SLCA shares from the 1-year high in March 2021. In fairness, this isn't due to anything the company has done, and they have a lot of company in the 40% pullback wagon.

But we're here to talk about SLCA, so let's see if we can unravel this ball of twine to determine if they buy at present levels, or day old fish.

The frac sand business in general

What happened to the sand business? You can probably figure out a lot of this for yourselves, but you read my stuff for inside scoop upstream operations, so here's some.

The answer is really three-fold. First you have a normal corporate response to a wildly growing market in late 2016 and into 2017. Everybody went into the sand business. Hucksterism was rife. You can almost picture a guy with a Fedora hat standing in a Circle-K doorway, cigarette dangling from his lips.

"Hey buddy, I got a sure-fire investment deal for ya. Can't lose. My brudder knows where there is some property out Monahans way. Covered with sand. All we need is some money to buy digging machines and the property. Figure, $150 mm tops. Whaddya think? You in?"

Sand mines were like iPhones in 2017, you just had to have one to get invited to any of the good parties. Corporate board after corporate board ponied up billions to build these mines, with the crescendo coming in early 2019, just a few months before Covid-19 destroyed the world as we knew it.

Then oil companies figured out they didn't need to haul sand all the way from Wisconsin. Northern white was great, but Texas red would do just fine, and it was 1,200 miles closer. The comment below from the WSJ summarizes this fact nicely:

By 2017, oil producers knew shale wells petered out quickly. The Permian's smaller-grain brown sand could keep fractures open long enough and came with smaller freight bills. Chesapeake executives who packed wells with Northern White were now telling investors the company was saving as much as $900,000 a well, or $100 million a year, using whatever sand was nearby. WSJ

The irony of all this is fracking uses more sand per foot of interval than ever, but there are substantially fewer wells to frac now. And, to be fair, some of analysis used to justify using Texas red was a lot like the political narrative today. Develop a desired outcome, find facts that embellish it, and ignore evidence that doesn't fit.

The underlying thesis for SLCA remains fracking

The company sells frac sand and provides logistical support in the form of its Sandbox rental units. It has also made a pivot away from reliance on the oilfield, toward industrial applications for its sand. This is good as the contribution margin in the industrial side is 4X that of the oilfield side. They just don't use the volumes the oilfield does.

One of the problems for the proppant industry in general is a complete lack of pricing power since 2017 on the oilfield side of things. In 2017 contribution margin-CM was $23/ton on 2.5 mm tons, recently it's been in the single digits. In Q-2, CM was 11.17 on 3 mm tons, a 34% increase from Q-1. There are signs that this situation has at least reached bottom, which is important as oilfield sales remains the company's largest customer outlet. This was noted in the most recent conference call-

Analyst Pricing may have been a little bit of a tailwind in 2Q. I'm just wondering, if you've seen any pricing pressure now that you've seen some capacity coming back online and that completion activity is going to be kind of flattish in 3Q from your commentary? Bryan Shinn, CEO We're also watching carefully to see what the balance is between the drilling and completions spending as the year goes forward. So we're looking at all those dynamics. Net-net, when we look at it, I think we'll be sort of flattish second half to first half in terms of total volumes and total contribution margins. Source

As noted fracking is here to stay, at an albeit reduced level from the glory days of a few years ago. Thanks to all the DUCs completed, volumes have returned, and new drilling will create opportunities for modest margin increases in 2022.

The few analysts that cover SLCA are fairly tepid in their outlook as you can see below. I won't embellish that much here, as it speaks for itself. The average estimate for the stock is $13.05, an implied 45% boost. The key will be a catalyst to propel this growth.

The industrial business is more profitable, but will never consume the volume the oilfield once did.

Q-2

SLCA improved dramatically on all metrics QoQ, and comparisons to the same quarter in 2020 show health returning to the business. The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines with revenue of $317 mm and EPS of $.055 per share. It should be noted that much of the earnings beat came from a $128 mm customer payment from a take or pay agreement. Sand volumes were 15% higher across the board, at just over 4-mm tons. Adjusted EBITDA (backing out the $49 mm benefit from the customer payment) came to $54 mm, a 42% increase from Q-1.

The industrial segment recorded sales of just over 1-mm tons in the quarter, with a CM of $42.50 per ton. This was a 10% increase over Q-1, and 31% higher than the same quarter in 2020.

On the oil and gas side they moved 3-mm tons with a CM of $11 per ton. The volume increase was about 15% QoQ, and 172% higher than Q-2, 2020.

SLCA has a cash balance of $212.7 mm, and long-term debt of $1.2 bn. (remember all those sand mines that got built, bought, etc.?) Acquiring EP minerals in 2018 for $750 mm, Sandbox Logistics for a couple of hundred million, and a few other high priced purchases and misallocated capex resulted in this mountain of debt. Here is a classic comment from the guy, Bryan Shinn, who bought all this stuff, and who is still "pushin' tools" at SLCA:

''EP Minerals checks all of the boxes in terms of what we've been looking for in an attractive, adjacent business to our ISP segment,'' said Bryan Shinn, president and chief executive officer. ''It is a rare find with an attractive market structure and has industry-leading margins with exciting opportunities to grow sales. It has strong IP protection and leverages our core competencies as a premier surface mining and logistics company. EP Minerals' reliable cash flow also complements our Oil & Gas segment while providing a robust platform for expansion and growth through organic opportunities and strategic bolt-on acquisitions." Source

Hoo-boy. If he'd only waited a year... oh well. We're not here to look back, but try and see if there is a reason to buy in now.

The debt is being paid down with cash flow and these one-time take or pay settlements. The company's leverage ratio is 4.5:1, way out of whack. Obviously the company is not generating the cash to pay off this debt when it comes due in 2024, so we're looking at rescheduling or some kind of equity raise prior to that. If the general market remains supportive, then this should be easily accomplished.

Guidance for the second half of 2021 tells a story as well.

Progressing through the second half of 2021, customer spending in the Oil & Gas segment is anticipated to rebalance from well completions towards drilling activity. Source

This is a shift that favors longer intervals between jobs, as companies drill a couple of wells for simul-fracs to economize on logistics and enhance ESG footprint. Fewer jobs is the result.

Your takeaway

SLCA is the best house on a bad street in my opinion. I've thought that for long time now. It is one of the few sandies still standing without restructuring. Remember Hi Crush? Covia? All gone now or operating out of Chapter 11, and having wiped out investors.

At ~ $2.00 a share I was an enthusiastic supporter of SLCA for expected growth. At ~$10 a share I recommended it in early May for the same reason. As noted, I was on track in each case, although I can't claim a slam bang win as I didn't set a target to exit. I am fixing that error in this report.

I am no longer as sanguine about future growth in this sector, at least until there is some kind of catalyst-driven inflection for drilling and completions to ramp toward 2019 levels. This is not something I see at present for bulk materials producers. Capital restraint on the part of drillers is still in force and will keep a lid on growth. Will $70 and higher WTI change that outlook? It could, as it has in the past, but not for a quarter or two at the earliest.

If your time horizon is particularly long, a couple years, then it may make sense at a price. The industrial business is growing and the CM story there could easily kick in a couple of years and change the narrative for SLCA. I was actually surprised they are shipping a million tons a quarter into the industrial sector. A million tons of anything is an impressive figure. About the amount of weight I've lost and regained over the years.

Right now the company is trading at 8.17X EV/EBITDA, which is pretty close to what's considered a high range. I would wait for a better entry point here if SLCA interests you as a long-term bet. The stock often trades on oil price movements, up and down. The effect is often disproportionate to the company's fundamentals, meaning there is opportunity to be realized. If SLCA fell back below $6.00, I would think as a speculative bet in this stage of the market recovery the risk/reward would stack up. And, if it hit $15 again, I'd open the dump valve and drain the pit, figuratively speaking.

Note: this hesitancy doesn't extend to larger E&P service providers like Halliburton (HAL) or Schlumberger (SLB). These are technology companies not commodity producers like SLCA. There is a big difference. I will have updated forecasts for Big Red and Big Blue soon.